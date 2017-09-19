openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
js

jquery-slidePanel

by TheCreation
0.3.5 (see all)

A jquery plugin that show a slide panel on side.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

221

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

LGPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery slidePanel bower NPM version Dependency Status prs-welcome

A jquery plugin that show a slide panel on side.

Table of contents

Main files

dist/
├── jquery-slidePanel.js
├── jquery-slidePanel.es.js
├── jquery-slidePanel.min.js
└── css/
    ├── slidePanel.css
    └── slidePanel.min.css

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest build

Install From Bower

bower install jquery-slidePanel --save

Install From Npm

npm install jquery-slidePanel --save

Install From Yarn

yarn add jquery-slidePanel

Build From Source

If you want build from source:

git clone git@github.com:amazingSurge/jquery-slidePanel.git
cd jquery-slidePanel
npm install
npm install -g gulp-cli babel-cli
gulp build

Done!

Requirements

jquery-slidePanel requires the latest version of jQuery.

Usage

Including files:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/slidePanel.css">
<script src="/path/to/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/jquery-slidePanel.js"></script>

Required HTML structure

<a href="ajax.html" class="example" data-direction="left">Trigger</a>

Initialization

All you need to do is call the plugin on the element:

jQuery(function($) {
  $('.example').slidePanel(); 
});

Examples

There are some example usages that you can look at to get started. They can be found in the examples folder.

Options

jquery-slidePanel can accept an options object to alter the way it behaves. You can see the default options by call $.slidePanel.setDefaults(). The structure of an options object is as follows:

{
  skin: null,

  classes: {
    base: 'slidePanel',
    show: 'slidePanel-show',
    loading: 'slidePanel-loading',
    content: 'slidePanel-content',
    dragging: 'slidePanel-dragging',
    willClose: 'slidePanel-will-close'
  },

  closeSelector: null,

  template(options) {
    return `<div class="${options.classes.base} ${options.classes.base}-${options.direction}"><div class="${options.classes.content}"></div></div>`;
  },

  loading: {
    appendTo: 'panel', // body, panel
    template(options) {
      return `<div class="${options.classes.loading}"></div>`;
    },
    showCallback(options) {
      this.$el.addClass(`${options.classes.loading}-show`);
    },
    hideCallback(options) {
      this.$el.removeClass(`${options.classes.loading}-show`);
    }
  },

  contentFilter(content, object) {
    return content;
  },

  useCssTransforms3d: true,
  useCssTransforms: true,
  useCssTransitions: true,

  dragTolerance: 150,

  mouseDragHandler: null,
  mouseDrag: true,
  touchDrag: true,
  pointerDrag: true,

  direction: 'right', // top, bottom, left, right
  duration: '500',
  easing: 'ease', // linear, ease-in, ease-out, ease-in-out

  // callbacks
  beforeLoad: $.noop, // Before loading
  afterLoad: $.noop, // After loading
  beforeShow: $.noop, // Before opening
  afterShow: $.noop, // After opening
  onChange: $.noop, // On changing
  beforeHide: $.noop, // Before closing
  afterHide: $.noop, // After closing
  beforeDrag: $.noop, // Before drag
  afterDrag: $.noop // After drag
}

Methods

Methods are called on slidePanel instances through the slidePanel method itself. You can also save the instances to variable for further use.

// call directly
$().slidePanel('show');

// or
var api = $().data('slidePanel');
api.show();

show()

Show the slide panel.

$().slidePanel('show');

hide()

Hide the slide panel.

$().slidePanel('hide');

Api

SlidePanel have global api to easy work with.

show()

// show the ajax content within slide panel
$.slidePanel.show({
  url: 'ajax.html',
  settings: {
    method: 'GET'
  }
});

// show the slide panel with options
$.slidePanel.show({
  url: 'ajax.html'
}, {
  direction: 'top',
  beforeLoad: function(coming, previous) {
    console.info('beforeLoad');
  }
};

// show the slide panel with contents
$.slidePanel.show({
  content: '<div><h2>Title</h2><p>content here</p></div>'
});

hide()

Hide the current slidepanel.

$.slidePanel.hide();

Events

jquery-slidePanel provides custom events for the plugin’s unique actions. 

$(document).on('slidePanel::beforeShow', function (e) {
  // on instance ready
});
EventDescription
beforeLoadFires before loading the content.
afterLoadFires after the content loaded.
beforeShowFires before show the slidepanel.
afterShowFires after the slidepanel is shown.
onChangeFires when the slidepanel content is changing.
beforeHideFires before hide the slidepanel.
afterHideFires after the slidepanel is hidden.
beforeDragFires before drag the slidepanel.
afterDragFires after drag the slidepanel.

No conflict

If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the $.slidePanel.noConflict method to revert to it.

<script src="other-plugin.js"></script>
<script src="jquery-slidePanel.js"></script>
<script>
  $.slidePanel.noConflict();
  // Code that uses other plugin's "$().slidePanel" can follow here.
</script>

Browser support

Tested on all major browsers.

SafariChromeFirefoxEdgeIEOpera
Latest ✓Latest ✓Latest ✓Latest ✓9-11 ✓Latest ✓

As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing. Make sure you're using the latest version of jquery-slidePanel before submitting an issue. There are several ways to help out:

Development

jquery-slidePanel is built modularly and uses Gulp as a build system to build its distributable files. To install the necessary dependencies for the build system, please run:

npm install -g gulp
npm install -g babel-cli
npm install

Then you can generate new distributable files from the sources, using:

gulp build

More gulp tasks can be found here.

Changelog

To see the list of recent changes, see Releases section.

Copyright (C) 2016 amazingSurge.

Licensed under the LGPL license.

⬆ back to top

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial