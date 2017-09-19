A jquery plugin that show a slide panel on side.

Main files

dist/ ├── jquery-slidePanel .js ├── jquery-slidePanel .es .js ├── jquery-slidePanel .min .js └── css/ ├── slidePanel .css └── slidePanel .min .css

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Download the latest build

Development - unminified

Production - minified

Install From Bower

bower install jquery-slidePanel --save

Install From Npm

npm install jquery-slidePanel --save

Install From Yarn

yarn add jquery-slidePanel

Build From Source

If you want build from source:

git clone git@github.com:amazingSurge/jquery-slidePanel.git cd jquery-slidePanel npm install npm install -g gulp-cli babel-cli gulp build

Done!

Requirements

jquery-slidePanel requires the latest version of jQuery .

Usage

Including files:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/path/to/slidePanel.css" > < script src = "/path/to/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/jquery-slidePanel.js" > </ script >

Required HTML structure

< a href = "ajax.html" class = "example" data-direction = "left" > Trigger </ a >

Initialization

All you need to do is call the plugin on the element:

jQuery( function ( $ ) { $( '.example' ).slidePanel(); });

Examples

There are some example usages that you can look at to get started. They can be found in the examples folder.

Options

jquery-slidePanel can accept an options object to alter the way it behaves. You can see the default options by call $.slidePanel.setDefaults() . The structure of an options object is as follows:

{ skin : null , classes : { base : 'slidePanel' , show : 'slidePanel-show' , loading : 'slidePanel-loading' , content : 'slidePanel-content' , dragging : 'slidePanel-dragging' , willClose : 'slidePanel-will-close' }, closeSelector : null , template(options) { return `<div class=" ${options.classes.base} ${options.classes.base} - ${options.direction} "><div class=" ${options.classes.content} "></div></div>` ; }, loading : { appendTo : 'panel' , template(options) { return `<div class=" ${options.classes.loading} "></div>` ; }, showCallback(options) { this .$el.addClass( ` ${options.classes.loading} -show` ); }, hideCallback(options) { this .$el.removeClass( ` ${options.classes.loading} -show` ); } }, contentFilter(content, object) { return content; }, useCssTransforms3d : true , useCssTransforms : true , useCssTransitions : true , dragTolerance : 150 , mouseDragHandler : null , mouseDrag : true , touchDrag : true , pointerDrag : true , direction : 'right' , duration : '500' , easing : 'ease' , beforeLoad : $.noop, afterLoad : $.noop, beforeShow : $.noop, afterShow : $.noop, onChange : $.noop, beforeHide : $.noop, afterHide : $.noop, beforeDrag : $.noop, afterDrag : $.noop }

Methods

Methods are called on slidePanel instances through the slidePanel method itself. You can also save the instances to variable for further use.

$().slidePanel( 'show' ); var api = $().data( 'slidePanel' ); api.show();

Show the slide panel.

$().slidePanel( 'show' );

Hide the slide panel.

$().slidePanel( 'hide' );

Api

SlidePanel have global api to easy work with.

$.slidePanel.show({ url : 'ajax.html' , settings : { method : 'GET' } }); $.slidePanel.show({ url : 'ajax.html' }, { direction : 'top' , beforeLoad : function ( coming, previous ) { console .info( 'beforeLoad' ); } }; $.slidePanel.show({ content : '<div><h2>Title</h2><p>content here</p></div>' });

Hide the current slidepanel.

$.slidePanel.hide();

Events

jquery-slidePanel provides custom events for the plugin’s unique actions.

$( document ).on( 'slidePanel::beforeShow' , function ( e ) { });

Event Description beforeLoad Fires before loading the content. afterLoad Fires after the content loaded. beforeShow Fires before show the slidepanel. afterShow Fires after the slidepanel is shown. onChange Fires when the slidepanel content is changing. beforeHide Fires before hide the slidepanel. afterHide Fires after the slidepanel is hidden. beforeDrag Fires before drag the slidepanel. afterDrag Fires after drag the slidepanel.

No conflict

If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the $.slidePanel.noConflict method to revert to it.

< script src = "other-plugin.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery-slidePanel.js" > </ script > < script > $.slidePanel.noConflict(); </ script >

Browser support

Tested on all major browsers.

Latest ✓ Latest ✓ Latest ✓ Latest ✓ 9-11 ✓ Latest ✓

As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to review the guidelines for contributing. Make sure you're using the latest version of jquery-slidePanel before submitting an issue. There are several ways to help out:

Bug reports

Feature requests

Pull requests

Write test cases for open bug issues

Contribute to the documentation

Development

jquery-slidePanel is built modularly and uses Gulp as a build system to build its distributable files. To install the necessary dependencies for the build system, please run:

npm install -g gulp npm install -g babel-cli npm install

Then you can generate new distributable files from the sources, using:

gulp build

More gulp tasks can be found here.

Changelog

To see the list of recent changes, see Releases section.

Copyright and license

Copyright (C) 2016 amazingSurge.

Licensed under the LGPL license.

