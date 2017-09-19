A jquery plugin that show a slide panel on side.
dist/
├── jquery-slidePanel.js
├── jquery-slidePanel.es.js
├── jquery-slidePanel.min.js
└── css/
├── slidePanel.css
└── slidePanel.min.css
Several quick start options are available:
bower install jquery-slidePanel --save
npm install jquery-slidePanel --save
yarn add jquery-slidePanel
If you want build from source:
git clone git@github.com:amazingSurge/jquery-slidePanel.git
cd jquery-slidePanel
npm install
npm install -g gulp-cli babel-cli
gulp build
Done!
jquery-slidePanel requires the latest version of
jQuery.
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/slidePanel.css">
<script src="/path/to/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/jquery-slidePanel.js"></script>
<a href="ajax.html" class="example" data-direction="left">Trigger</a>
All you need to do is call the plugin on the element:
jQuery(function($) {
$('.example').slidePanel();
});
There are some example usages that you can look at to get started. They can be found in the examples folder.
jquery-slidePanel can accept an options object to alter the way it behaves. You can see the default options by call
$.slidePanel.setDefaults(). The structure of an options object is as follows:
{
skin: null,
classes: {
base: 'slidePanel',
show: 'slidePanel-show',
loading: 'slidePanel-loading',
content: 'slidePanel-content',
dragging: 'slidePanel-dragging',
willClose: 'slidePanel-will-close'
},
closeSelector: null,
template(options) {
return `<div class="${options.classes.base} ${options.classes.base}-${options.direction}"><div class="${options.classes.content}"></div></div>`;
},
loading: {
appendTo: 'panel', // body, panel
template(options) {
return `<div class="${options.classes.loading}"></div>`;
},
showCallback(options) {
this.$el.addClass(`${options.classes.loading}-show`);
},
hideCallback(options) {
this.$el.removeClass(`${options.classes.loading}-show`);
}
},
contentFilter(content, object) {
return content;
},
useCssTransforms3d: true,
useCssTransforms: true,
useCssTransitions: true,
dragTolerance: 150,
mouseDragHandler: null,
mouseDrag: true,
touchDrag: true,
pointerDrag: true,
direction: 'right', // top, bottom, left, right
duration: '500',
easing: 'ease', // linear, ease-in, ease-out, ease-in-out
// callbacks
beforeLoad: $.noop, // Before loading
afterLoad: $.noop, // After loading
beforeShow: $.noop, // Before opening
afterShow: $.noop, // After opening
onChange: $.noop, // On changing
beforeHide: $.noop, // Before closing
afterHide: $.noop, // After closing
beforeDrag: $.noop, // Before drag
afterDrag: $.noop // After drag
}
Methods are called on slidePanel instances through the slidePanel method itself. You can also save the instances to variable for further use.
// call directly
$().slidePanel('show');
// or
var api = $().data('slidePanel');
api.show();
Show the slide panel.
$().slidePanel('show');
Hide the slide panel.
$().slidePanel('hide');
SlidePanel have global api to easy work with.
// show the ajax content within slide panel
$.slidePanel.show({
url: 'ajax.html',
settings: {
method: 'GET'
}
});
// show the slide panel with options
$.slidePanel.show({
url: 'ajax.html'
}, {
direction: 'top',
beforeLoad: function(coming, previous) {
console.info('beforeLoad');
}
};
// show the slide panel with contents
$.slidePanel.show({
content: '<div><h2>Title</h2><p>content here</p></div>'
});
Hide the current slidepanel.
$.slidePanel.hide();
jquery-slidePanel provides custom events for the plugin’s unique actions.
$(document).on('slidePanel::beforeShow', function (e) {
// on instance ready
});
|Event
|Description
|beforeLoad
|Fires before loading the content.
|afterLoad
|Fires after the content loaded.
|beforeShow
|Fires before show the slidepanel.
|afterShow
|Fires after the slidepanel is shown.
|onChange
|Fires when the slidepanel content is changing.
|beforeHide
|Fires before hide the slidepanel.
|afterHide
|Fires after the slidepanel is hidden.
|beforeDrag
|Fires before drag the slidepanel.
|afterDrag
|Fires after drag the slidepanel.
If you have to use other plugin with the same namespace, just call the
$.slidePanel.noConflict method to revert to it.
<script src="other-plugin.js"></script>
<script src="jquery-slidePanel.js"></script>
<script>
$.slidePanel.noConflict();
// Code that uses other plugin's "$().slidePanel" can follow here.
</script>
Tested on all major browsers.
|Latest ✓
|Latest ✓
|Latest ✓
|Latest ✓
|9-11 ✓
|Latest ✓
As a jQuery plugin, you also need to see the jQuery Browser Support.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to
review the guidelines for contributing. Make sure you're using the latest version of
jquery-slidePanel before submitting an issue. There are several ways to help out:
jquery-slidePanel is built modularly and uses Gulp as a build system to build its distributable files. To install the necessary dependencies for the build system, please run:
npm install -g gulp
npm install -g babel-cli
npm install
Then you can generate new distributable files from the sources, using:
gulp build
More gulp tasks can be found here.
To see the list of recent changes, see Releases section.
Copyright (C) 2016 amazingSurge.
Licensed under the LGPL license.