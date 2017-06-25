NOTE: jQuery Simulate Extended is not actively developed anymore. It may still work but chances are high that some features are broken in recent browsers. For more information, see issue #39.
The jQuery Simulate Extended plugin (a.k.a. jquery-simulate-ext) provides methods for simulating complex user interactions based on the jQuery.simulate() plugin. The plugin provides simulation of:
Additionally, the extended plugin includes documentation and fixes for the jQuery simulate plugin itself.
To use the jquery-simulate-ext plugin, you need to include (in the given order):
bililiteRange.js
[if you want to use
jquery.simulate.key-sequence.js or
jquery.simulate.key-combo.js]
jquery-x.y.z.js
jquery.simulate.js
jquery.simulate.ext.js
jquery.simulate.drag-n-drop.js [if you want to simulate drag & drop]
jquery.simulate.key-sequence.js [if you want to simulate key sequences]
jquery.simulate.key-combo.js [if you want to simulate key combos]
The simulations are executed by calling the
.simulate() function on a jQuery object. The simulation
is then executed on all elements in the collection of the jQuery object (unless otherwise noted).
.simulate(type, options)
The types of simulated actions are:
"mousemove",
"mousedown",
"mouseup",
"click",
dblclick",
"mouseover",
"mouseout",
"mouseenter",
"mouseleave",
"contextmenu"
"keydown",
"keyup",
"keypress"
"focus"
"blur"
"drag-n-drop",
"drag",
"drop"
"key-sequence"
"key-combo"
$('input[name="testInput"]').simulate("key-sequence", {sequence: "asdf"});
The demos folder contains a demonstration of most of the features of the simulate extended plugins.
Live demos can be found at jsFiddle and JS Bin where you can also play around with the plugin:
The options and events for the different interactions are described in the files in the doc folder:
Options recognized by all jquery-simulate-ext plugins:
eventProps {Object}: Defines custom properties which will be attached to the simulated events.
Note: Trying to define default properties of events (e.g.
type,
bubbles,
altKey, etc.) using this option
might not work since those properties are typically read-only.
Note: The
dispatchEvent() function of all major browsers will remove custom properties from the event.
Therefore, the
jquery.simulate.js
from the jquery-simulate-ext repository contains an option to use
jQuery.trigger() instead of the
native
dispatchEvent(). This causes that the simulated event will only trigger event handlers attached using the same
jQuery instance and not handlers attached using
addEventListener()
or using another versions of jQuery (see http://bugs.jquery.com/ticket/11047 for more information), but it's the only way
to allow the custom properties to be used in the event handlers. To activate this option, define
jQueryTrigger: true
in the
eventProps option object. For example:
$('#mySimulateTarget').simulate('key-sequence', {
sequence: "my simulated text",
eventProps: {
jQueryTrigger: true,
simulatedEvent: true
}
});
Tip: As the example shows, this allows to flag the simulated events, which allows to distinguish the simulated events from real events in the event handlers. See issue #12 for more information.
The plugin requires
jquery.simulate.js, not all features of jquery-simulate-ext work correctly (see for example
Drag & Drop within iframes).
Therefore, the jquery-simulate-ext repository contains a fixed version of
jquery.simulate.js at
libs/jquery.simulate.js.
The plugins have been successfully tested with jQuery 1.7.2, 1.10.2, 2.1.0 and jQuery Simulate @485ca7192a, @25938de206. However, they should be compatible with other/future versions as well.
There are some issues with bililiteRange and some browsers. To workaround these issues, jquery-simulate-ext
performs some quirk detections when the document is ready. Those quirk detections also contain temporary DOM manipulations.
If you don't want those DOM manipulations to take place, you can disable the quirk detection by setting the flag
ext_disableQuirkDetection in the
jQuery.simulate object after
jquery.simulate.js has been loaded but before
any jquery-simulate-ext plugin is loaded. For example:
<!-- ... -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="../libs/jquery.simulate.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">$.simulate.ext_disableQuirkDetection = true;</script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="../src/jquery.simulate.ext.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="../src/jquery.simulate.key-sequence.js"></script>
<!-- ... -->
For more information, see issue #9.
Copyright © 2014 Jochen Ulrich https://github.com/j-ulrich/jquery-simulate-ext
Licensed under the MIT license.