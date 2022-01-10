openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

jquery-simulate

by jquery
1.0.2 (see all)

jQuery Event Unit Testing Helpers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

164

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery.simulate()

Simulate events to help unit test user interactions.

Project Status

jquery-simulate is in use by projects of the jQuery Foundation, but isn't under active development. Usually issues are addressed by members of the jQuery UI team when they're affected, while other pull requests linger and get stale. We hesitate to put more time into this project, since its future is unclear.

Specifically we're hoping for the WebDriver API to become a much better solution. We're currently experimenting with that, via Intern on PEP).

That said, this project is stable and should work fine. Just keep the above in mind before using it.

How to build

If you don't yet have grunt installed:

npm install -g grunt-cli

Then:

npm install
grunt

How to test

Open the test/index.html in a browser.

jQuery Core Support

Simulate supports jQuery Core 1.7+

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial