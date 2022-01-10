Simulate events to help unit test user interactions.
jquery-simulate is in use by projects of the jQuery Foundation, but isn't under active development. Usually issues are addressed by members of the jQuery UI team when they're affected, while other pull requests linger and get stale. We hesitate to put more time into this project, since its future is unclear.
Specifically we're hoping for the WebDriver API to become a much better solution. We're currently experimenting with that, via Intern on PEP).
That said, this project is stable and should work fine. Just keep the above in mind before using it.
If you don't yet have grunt installed:
npm install -g grunt-cli
Then:
npm install
grunt
Open the
test/index.html in a browser.
Simulate supports jQuery Core 1.7+