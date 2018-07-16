jQuery simplyScroll 2

Created by Will Kelly @logicbox

simplyScroll is a jQuery plugin that can animate (scroll) a set of elements either automatically or manually, horizontally or vertically, forwards or backwards.

Features

Supports scrolling both horizontally and vertically both forwards and backwards

Uses DOM ScrollTop/ScrollLeft only

RTL support, normalises browser RTL scroll implementations

Supports looped scrolling (infinite effect)

Fully customisable via CSS & HTML

jQuery 1.2.6 and higher

Works on all modern browsers

View plugin site for download links, examples and more info

NPM Installation

yarn add jquery-simplyscroll or npm install jquery-simplyscroll --save

Basic Usage (CommonJS)

var $ = require ( 'jquery' ); require ( 'jquery-simplyscroll' ); $( "#scroller" ).simplyScroll({ speed : 1 });

Version History

2.1.1 16/07/18 - Code tidy-up & doc changes/fixes

2.1.0 15/07/18 - NPM support, install & build process + requestAnimationFrame fix

2.0.6 23/06/18 - Added initialOffset & replaced setInterval with requestAnimationFrame

2.0.5 20/05/12 - Bounce mode fixed. Touch scroll works as expected, disabled when links are present

2.0.4 24/02/12 - Fixed a bug in manual loop mode

2.0.3 11/02/12 - Simplified touch detection to counter a Chrome 17 false positive

2.0.2 09/02/12 - Scroll button bug when using mulitple scrollers

2.0.1 01/02/12 - Fixed touch support

2.0.0 31/01/12 - Initial release

Contributors

Thanks to all who over the years have used, given feedback and contributed to this plugin. Including recently:

Paloaltowil (https://github.com/paloaltowil), Zevero (https://github.com/zevero), Bre7 (https://github.com/bre7) & Jnhasty (https://github.com/jnhasty/)