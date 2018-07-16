Created by Will Kelly @logicbox
simplyScroll is a jQuery plugin that can animate (scroll) a set of elements either automatically or manually,
horizontally or vertically, forwards or backwards.
Features
- Supports scrolling both horizontally and vertically both forwards and backwards
- Uses DOM ScrollTop/ScrollLeft only
- RTL support, normalises browser RTL scroll implementations
- Supports looped scrolling (infinite effect)
- Fully customisable via CSS & HTML
- jQuery 1.2.6 and higher
- Works on all modern browsers
View plugin site for download links, examples and more info
NPM Installation
yarn add jquery-simplyscroll or
npm install jquery-simplyscroll --save
Basic Usage (CommonJS)
var $ = require('jquery');
require('jquery-simplyscroll');
$("#scroller").simplyScroll({
speed: 1
});
Version History
- 2.1.1 16/07/18 - Code tidy-up & doc changes/fixes
- 2.1.0 15/07/18 - NPM support, install & build process + requestAnimationFrame fix
- 2.0.6 23/06/18 - Added initialOffset & replaced setInterval with requestAnimationFrame
- 2.0.5 20/05/12 - Bounce mode fixed. Touch scroll works as expected, disabled when links are present
- 2.0.4 24/02/12 - Fixed a bug in manual loop mode
- 2.0.3 11/02/12 - Simplified touch detection to counter a Chrome 17 false positive
- 2.0.2 09/02/12 - Scroll button bug when using mulitple scrollers
- 2.0.1 01/02/12 - Fixed touch support
- 2.0.0 31/01/12 - Initial release
Contributors
Thanks to all who over the years have used, given feedback and contributed to this plugin. Including recently:
Paloaltowil (https://github.com/paloaltowil), Zevero (https://github.com/zevero), Bre7 (https://github.com/bre7)
& Jnhasty (https://github.com/jnhasty/)