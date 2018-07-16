openbase logo
js

jquery-simplyscroll

by Will Kelly
2.1.1 (see all)

A jQuery plugin for scrolling a set of images/elements

Popularity

Downloads/wk

76

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery simplyScroll 2

Created by Will Kelly @logicbox

simplyScroll is a jQuery plugin that can animate (scroll) a set of elements either automatically or manually, horizontally or vertically, forwards or backwards.

Features

  • Supports scrolling both horizontally and vertically both forwards and backwards
  • Uses DOM ScrollTop/ScrollLeft only
  • RTL support, normalises browser RTL scroll implementations
  • Supports looped scrolling (infinite effect)
  • Fully customisable via CSS & HTML
  • jQuery 1.2.6 and higher
  • Works on all modern browsers

View plugin site for download links, examples and more info

NPM Installation

yarn add jquery-simplyscroll or npm install jquery-simplyscroll --save

Basic Usage (CommonJS)

var $ = require('jquery');
require('jquery-simplyscroll');

$("#scroller").simplyScroll({
  speed: 1
});

Version History

  • 2.1.1 16/07/18 - Code tidy-up & doc changes/fixes
  • 2.1.0 15/07/18 - NPM support, install & build process + requestAnimationFrame fix
  • 2.0.6 23/06/18 - Added initialOffset & replaced setInterval with requestAnimationFrame
  • 2.0.5 20/05/12 - Bounce mode fixed. Touch scroll works as expected, disabled when links are present
  • 2.0.4 24/02/12 - Fixed a bug in manual loop mode
  • 2.0.3 11/02/12 - Simplified touch detection to counter a Chrome 17 false positive
  • 2.0.2 09/02/12 - Scroll button bug when using mulitple scrollers
  • 2.0.1 01/02/12 - Fixed touch support
  • 2.0.0 31/01/12 - Initial release

Contributors

Thanks to all who over the years have used, given feedback and contributed to this plugin. Including recently:

Paloaltowil (https://github.com/paloaltowil), Zevero (https://github.com/zevero), Bre7 (https://github.com/bre7) & Jnhasty (https://github.com/jnhasty/)

