I don't use jquery-simplecolorpicker anymore so I won't update this repository. If you have a well maintained fork, I will be happy to promote it here.
Yet another jQuery color picker. This plugin is unobtrusive and integrates well with Twitter Bootstrap (it works just fine without). The source code only requires jQuery and is about 200 lines of JavaScript and 100 lines of CSS.
See the online demo.
npm install jquery-simplecolorpicker
bower install jquery-simplecolorpicker
Create a HTML select:
<select name="colorpicker">
<option value="#7bd148">Green</option>
<option value="#5484ed">Bold blue</option>
<option value="#a4bdfc">Blue</option>
<option value="#46d6db">Turquoise</option>
<option value="#7ae7bf">Light green</option>
<option value="#51b749">Bold green</option>
<option value="#fbd75b">Yellow</option>
<option value="#ffb878">Orange</option>
<option value="#ff887c">Red</option>
<option value="#dc2127">Bold red</option>
<option value="#dbadff">Purple</option>
<option value="#e1e1e1">Gray</option>
</select>
add the plugin files:
<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.2/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.simplecolorpicker.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="jquery.simplecolorpicker.css">
then call the plugin:
$('select[name="colorpicker"]').simplecolorpicker();
$('select[name="colorpicker"]').simplecolorpicker('selectColor', '#7bd148');
$('select[name="colorpicker"]').simplecolorpicker('destroy');
and pass some options if needed:
$('select[name="colorpicker"]').simplecolorpicker({
picker: true
}).on('change', function() {
$(document.body).css('background-color', $('select[name="colorpicker"]').val());
});
''), available themes:
regularfont,
fontawesome,
glyphicons
false)
0)
Simplecolorpicker supports all modern browsers starting with Internet Explorer 8 included. It is recommended to not use any font theme with IE8.
HTML5 provides a new input to select colors. Its implementation inside modern browsers is still lacking. The new color input does not provide any option to customize the color list and most of the time the widget is less user-friendly than the one provided by simplecolorpicker.
See http://slides.html5rocks.com/#new-form-types
See http://dev.w3.org/html5/markup/input.color.html#input.color
See simplecolorpicker directive.
If you find a solution for the
setTimeout() hack, please tell me.
Here another directive written by KGZM that re-implements simplecolorpicker. For the explanations, read this Google Groups discussion.
A gem is available at https://github.com/tkrotoff/jquery-simplecolorpicker-rails
Licensed under the MIT license. Copyright (C) 2012-2013 Tanguy Krotoff