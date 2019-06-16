openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
js

jquery-simplecolorpicker

by Tanguy Krotoff
0.3.1 (see all)

Very simple jQuery color picker

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

570

GitHub Stars

391

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Color Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

I don't use jquery-simplecolorpicker anymore so I won't update this repository. If you have a well maintained fork, I will be happy to promote it here.

Very simple jQuery color picker

Yet another jQuery color picker. This plugin is unobtrusive and integrates well with Twitter Bootstrap (it works just fine without). The source code only requires jQuery and is about 200 lines of JavaScript and 100 lines of CSS.

See the online demo.

jquery-simplecolorpicker-inline.png

jquery-simplecolorpicker-picker.png

npm

npm install jquery-simplecolorpicker

Bower

bower install jquery-simplecolorpicker

How to use

Create a HTML select:

<select name="colorpicker">
  <option value="#7bd148">Green</option>
  <option value="#5484ed">Bold blue</option>
  <option value="#a4bdfc">Blue</option>
  <option value="#46d6db">Turquoise</option>
  <option value="#7ae7bf">Light green</option>
  <option value="#51b749">Bold green</option>
  <option value="#fbd75b">Yellow</option>
  <option value="#ffb878">Orange</option>
  <option value="#ff887c">Red</option>
  <option value="#dc2127">Bold red</option>
  <option value="#dbadff">Purple</option>
  <option value="#e1e1e1">Gray</option>
</select>

add the plugin files:

<script src="//ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.10.2/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.simplecolorpicker.js"></script>

<link rel="stylesheet" href="jquery.simplecolorpicker.css">

then call the plugin:

$('select[name="colorpicker"]').simplecolorpicker();
$('select[name="colorpicker"]').simplecolorpicker('selectColor', '#7bd148');
$('select[name="colorpicker"]').simplecolorpicker('destroy');

and pass some options if needed:

$('select[name="colorpicker"]').simplecolorpicker({
  picker: true
}).on('change', function() {
  $(document.body).css('background-color', $('select[name="colorpicker"]').val());
});

Options

  • theme: font to use for the ok/check mark (default: ''), available themes: regularfont, fontawesome, glyphicons
  • picker: show the colors inside a picker instead of inline (default: false)
  • pickerDelay: show and hide animation delay in milliseconds (default: 0)

Browser support

Simplecolorpicker supports all modern browsers starting with Internet Explorer 8 included. It is recommended to not use any font theme with IE8.

HTML5 new color input

HTML5 provides a new input to select colors. Its implementation inside modern browsers is still lacking. The new color input does not provide any option to customize the color list and most of the time the widget is less user-friendly than the one provided by simplecolorpicker.

See http://slides.html5rocks.com/#new-form-types

See http://dev.w3.org/html5/markup/input.color.html#input.color

AngularJS directive

See simplecolorpicker directive. If you find a solution for the setTimeout() hack, please tell me.

Here another directive written by KGZM that re-implements simplecolorpicker. For the explanations, read this Google Groups discussion.

Ruby on Rails

A gem is available at https://github.com/tkrotoff/jquery-simplecolorpicker-rails

Licensed under the MIT license. Copyright (C) 2012-2013 Tanguy Krotoff

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ec
evol-colorpickerjQuery UI widget for color picking (similar to the one in Microsoft Office 2010).
GitHub Stars
280
Weekly Downloads
648
jc
jquery-colpickLightweight jQuery Color Picker plugin with RGB, HSB and HEX fields, several skins and layouts.
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
2K
jw
jquery-wheelcolorpickerA jQuery plugin to add color picker functionality to HTML form inputs in round color wheel style.
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
252
pac
pick-a-coloran easy-to-use jQuery color picker for Twitter Bootstrap
GitHub Stars
267
Weekly Downloads
154
wco
wcolpickPhotoshop-like jQuery Color Picker plugin with various skins and layouts, touch, and responsive.
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
10
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial