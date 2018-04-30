Unlike many JavaScript upload libraries on the interwebs, simpleUpload is an extremely simple yet powerful jQuery file upload plugin designed to be non-intrusive, backwards-compatible, flexible, and very easy to understand.
Note: IE8+ and Firefox 3.6+ required for cross-domain uploads
$('#file').simpleUpload("/ajax/upload.php", {
start: function(file){
//upload started
},
progress: function(progress){
//received progress
},
success: function(data){
//upload successful
},
error: function(error){
//upload failed
}
});
$(document).ready(function(){
$('input[type=file]').change(function(){
$(this).simpleUpload("/ajax/upload.php", {
start: function(file){
//upload started
$('#filename').html(file.name);
$('#progress').html("");
$('#progressBar').width(0);
},
progress: function(progress){
//received progress
$('#progress').html("Progress: " + Math.round(progress) + "%");
$('#progressBar').width(progress + "%");
},
success: function(data){
//upload successful
$('#progress').html("Success!<br>Data: " + JSON.stringify(data));
},
error: function(error){
//upload failed
$('#progress').html("Failure!<br>" + error.name + ": " + error.message);
}
});
});
});
<div id="filename"></div>
<div id="progress"></div>
<div id="progressBar"></div>
<input type="file" name="file">
$(document).ready(function(){
$('input[type=file]').change(function(){
$(this).simpleUpload("/ajax/upload.php", {
/*
* Each of these callbacks are executed for each file.
* To add callbacks that are executed only once, see init() and finish().
*
* "this" is an object that can carry data between callbacks for each file.
* Data related to the upload is stored in this.upload.
*/
start: function(file){
//upload started
this.block = $('<div class="block"></div>');
this.progressBar = $('<div class="progressBar"></div>');
this.block.append(this.progressBar);
$('#uploads').append(this.block);
},
progress: function(progress){
//received progress
this.progressBar.width(progress + "%");
},
success: function(data){
//upload successful
this.progressBar.remove();
/*
* Just because the success callback is called doesn't mean your
* application logic was successful, so check application success.
*
* Data as returned by the server on...
* success: {"success":true,"format":"..."}
* error: {"success":false,"error":{"code":1,"message":"..."}}
*/
if (data.success) {
//now fill the block with the format of the uploaded file
var format = data.format;
var formatDiv = $('<div class="format"></div>').text(format);
this.block.append(formatDiv);
} else {
//our application returned an error
var error = data.error.message;
var errorDiv = $('<div class="error"></div>').text(error);
this.block.append(errorDiv);
}
},
error: function(error){
//upload failed
this.progressBar.remove();
var error = error.message;
var errorDiv = $('<div class="error"></div>').text(error);
this.block.append(errorDiv);
}
});
});
});
<div id="uploads"></div>
<input type="file" name="file" multiple>
$(document).ready(function(){
$('input[type=file]').change(function(){
$(this).simpleUpload("/ajax/upload.php", {
allowedExts: ["jpg", "jpeg", "jpe", "jif", "jfif", "jfi", "png", "gif"],
allowedTypes: ["image/pjpeg", "image/jpeg", "image/png", "image/x-png", "image/gif", "image/x-gif"],
maxFileSize: 5000000, //5MB in bytes
start: function(file){
//upload started
this.block = $('<div class="block"></div>');
this.progressBar = $('<div class="progressBar"></div>');
this.cancelButton = $('<div class="cancelButton">x</div>');
/*
* Since "this" differs depending on the function in which it is called,
* we need to assign "this" to a local variable to be able to access
* this.upload.cancel() inside another function call.
*/
var that = this;
this.cancelButton.click(function(){
that.upload.cancel();
//now, the cancel callback will be called
});
this.block.append(this.progressBar).append(this.cancelButton);
$('#uploads').append(this.block);
},
progress: function(progress){
//received progress
this.progressBar.width(progress + "%");
},
success: function(data){
//upload successful
this.progressBar.remove();
this.cancelButton.remove();
if (data.success) {
//now fill the block with the format of the uploaded file
var format = data.format;
var formatDiv = $('<div class="format"></div>').text(format);
this.block.append(formatDiv);
} else {
//our application returned an error
var error = data.error.message;
var errorDiv = $('<div class="error"></div>').text(error);
this.block.append(errorDiv);
}
},
error: function(error){
//upload failed
this.progressBar.remove();
this.cancelButton.remove();
var error = error.message;
var errorDiv = $('<div class="error"></div>').text(error);
this.block.append(errorDiv);
},
cancel: function(){
//upload cancelled
this.block.fadeOut(400, function(){
$(this).remove();
});
}
});
});
});
<div id="uploads"></div>
<input type="file" name="file" multiple>
No external scripts required. I have written these examples in PHP, but they can be written in any language.
<?php
/*
* All of your application logic with $_FILES["file"] goes here.
* It is important that nothing is outputted yet.
*/
// $output will be converted into JSON
if ($sucess) {
$output = array("success" => true, "message" => "Success!");
} else {
$output = array("success" => false, "error" => "Failure!");
}
if (($iframeId = (int)$_GET["_iframeUpload"]) > 0) { //old browser...
header("Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8");
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<script type="text/javascript">
var data = {
id: <?php echo $iframeId; ?>,
type: "json",
data: <?php echo json_encode($output); ?>
};
parent.simpleUpload.iframeCallback(data);
</script>
</body>
</html>
<?php
} else { //new browser...
header("Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8");
echo json_encode($output);
}
?>
<?php
$remoteOrigin = "http://www.remote-domain.com"; //change to the origin of your webpage
/* FOR AJAX CORS REQUESTS */
if ($_SERVER["HTTP_ORIGIN"]===$remoteOrigin) {
header("Access-Control-Allow-Origin: " . $_SERVER["HTTP_ORIGIN"]);
/* Uncomment to allow cookies across domains */
//header("Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true");
/* Uncomment to improve performance after testing */
//header("Access-Control-Max-Age: 86400"); // cache for 1 day
}
if ($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"]==="OPTIONS") {
if (isset($_SERVER["HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_METHOD"]))
header("Access-Control-Allow-Methods: GET, POST, OPTIONS");
if (isset($_SERVER["HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_HEADERS"]))
header("Access-Control-Allow-Headers: " . $_SERVER["HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_HEADERS"]);
exit(0);
}
/* END AJAX CORS CONFIGURATION */
/*
* All of your application logic with $_FILES["file"] goes here.
* It is important that nothing is outputted yet.
*/
// $output will be converted into JSON
if ($sucess) {
$output = array("success" => true, "message" => "Success!");
} else {
$output = array("success" => false, "error" => "Failure!");
}
if (($iframeId = (int)$_GET["_iframeUpload"]) > 0) { //old browser...
header("Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8");
?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<script type="text/javascript">
var data = {
namespace: "simpleUpload",
id: <?php echo $iframeId; ?>,
type: "json",
data: <?php echo json_encode($output); ?>,
xDomain: "<?php echo $remoteOrigin; ?>"
};
try {
parent.simpleUpload.iframeCallback(data);
} catch(e) {
parent.postMessage(JSON.stringify(data), data.xDomain);
}
</script>
</body>
</html>
<?php
} else { //new browser...
header("Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8");
echo json_encode($output);
}
?>
I created simpleUpload.js because I could not find a solution for uploading files that was simple, efficient, non-intrusive, and backwards-compatible. Now it exists.