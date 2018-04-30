Unlike many JavaScript upload libraries on the interwebs, simpleUpload is an extremely simple yet powerful jQuery file upload plugin designed to be non-intrusive, backwards-compatible, flexible, and very easy to understand.

Features

Multiple uploads

File type and size filtering

HTML5 Ajax upload with fallback to iframe

Simultaneous uploads

Plays nicely with drag-n-drop

Cross-domain uploads

Cancellable uploads

Client-side hashing for integration with deduplication systems (premium feature only)

Browser Support

Desktop:

Google Chrome

Firefox 3+

IE 6+

Safari 4+

Opera 10.6+

Mobile:

iOS 6+

Android 2.2+

Windows Phone 8.1+

Opera Mobile 11.50+

Note: IE8+ and Firefox 3.6+ required for cross-domain uploads

Basic Usage

$( '#file' ).simpleUpload( "/ajax/upload.php" , { start : function ( file ) { }, progress : function ( progress ) { }, success : function ( data ) { }, error : function ( error ) { } });

Example #1: Single File Upload with Progress Bar

JavaScript

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( 'input[type=file]' ).change( function ( ) { $( this ).simpleUpload( "/ajax/upload.php" , { start : function ( file ) { $( '#filename' ).html(file.name); $( '#progress' ).html( "" ); $( '#progressBar' ).width( 0 ); }, progress : function ( progress ) { $( '#progress' ).html( "Progress: " + Math .round(progress) + "%" ); $( '#progressBar' ).width(progress + "%" ); }, success : function ( data ) { $( '#progress' ).html( "Success!<br>Data: " + JSON .stringify(data)); }, error : function ( error ) { $( '#progress' ).html( "Failure!<br>" + error.name + ": " + error.message); } }); }); });

HTML

< div id = "filename" > </ div > < div id = "progress" > </ div > < div id = "progressBar" > </ div > < input type = "file" name = "file" >

Example #2: Multiple File Upload

JavaScript

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( 'input[type=file]' ).change( function ( ) { $( this ).simpleUpload( "/ajax/upload.php" , { start : function ( file ) { this .block = $( '<div class="block"></div>' ); this .progressBar = $( '<div class="progressBar"></div>' ); this .block.append( this .progressBar); $( '#uploads' ).append( this .block); }, progress : function ( progress ) { this .progressBar.width(progress + "%" ); }, success : function ( data ) { this .progressBar.remove(); if (data.success) { var format = data.format; var formatDiv = $( '<div class="format"></div>' ).text(format); this .block.append(formatDiv); } else { var error = data.error.message; var errorDiv = $( '<div class="error"></div>' ).text(error); this .block.append(errorDiv); } }, error : function ( error ) { this .progressBar.remove(); var error = error.message; var errorDiv = $( '<div class="error"></div>' ).text(error); this .block.append(errorDiv); } }); }); });

HTML

< div id = "uploads" > </ div > < input type = "file" name = "file" multiple >

Example #3: Cancellable Uploads (with file type & size filtering)

JavaScript

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( 'input[type=file]' ).change( function ( ) { $( this ).simpleUpload( "/ajax/upload.php" , { allowedExts : [ "jpg" , "jpeg" , "jpe" , "jif" , "jfif" , "jfi" , "png" , "gif" ], allowedTypes : [ "image/pjpeg" , "image/jpeg" , "image/png" , "image/x-png" , "image/gif" , "image/x-gif" ], maxFileSize : 5000000 , start : function ( file ) { this .block = $( '<div class="block"></div>' ); this .progressBar = $( '<div class="progressBar"></div>' ); this .cancelButton = $( '<div class="cancelButton">x</div>' ); var that = this ; this .cancelButton.click( function ( ) { that.upload.cancel(); }); this .block.append( this .progressBar).append( this .cancelButton); $( '#uploads' ).append( this .block); }, progress : function ( progress ) { this .progressBar.width(progress + "%" ); }, success : function ( data ) { this .progressBar.remove(); this .cancelButton.remove(); if (data.success) { var format = data.format; var formatDiv = $( '<div class="format"></div>' ).text(format); this .block.append(formatDiv); } else { var error = data.error.message; var errorDiv = $( '<div class="error"></div>' ).text(error); this .block.append(errorDiv); } }, error : function ( error ) { this .progressBar.remove(); this .cancelButton.remove(); var error = error.message; var errorDiv = $( '<div class="error"></div>' ).text(error); this .block.append(errorDiv); }, cancel : function ( ) { this .block.fadeOut( 400 , function ( ) { $( this ).remove(); }); } }); }); });

HTML

< div id = "uploads" > </ div > < input type = "file" name = "file" multiple >

No external scripts required. I have written these examples in PHP, but they can be written in any language.

Same-domain Upload

if ($sucess) { $output = array ( "success" => true , "message" => "Success!" ); } else { $output = array ( "success" => false , "error" => "Failure!" ); } if (($iframeId = (int)$_GET[ "_iframeUpload" ]) > 0 ) { header( "Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8" ); <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> </head> <body> <script type= "text/javascript" > var data = { id: echo $iframeId; , type: "json" , data: echo json_encode($output); }; parent .simpleUpload.iframeCallback(data); </script> </body> </html> } else { header( "Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8" ); echo json_encode($output); }

Cross-domain Upload

$remoteOrigin = "http://www.remote-domain.com" ; if ($_SERVER[ "HTTP_ORIGIN" ]===$remoteOrigin) { header( "Access-Control-Allow-Origin: " . $_SERVER[ "HTTP_ORIGIN" ]); } if ($_SERVER[ "REQUEST_METHOD" ]=== "OPTIONS" ) { if ( isset ($_SERVER[ "HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_METHOD" ])) header( "Access-Control-Allow-Methods: GET, POST, OPTIONS" ); if ( isset ($_SERVER[ "HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_HEADERS" ])) header( "Access-Control-Allow-Headers: " . $_SERVER[ "HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_HEADERS" ]); exit ( 0 ); } if ($sucess) { $output = array ( "success" => true , "message" => "Success!" ); } else { $output = array ( "success" => false , "error" => "Failure!" ); } if (($iframeId = (int)$_GET[ "_iframeUpload" ]) > 0 ) { header( "Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8" ); <!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> </head> <body> <script type= "text/javascript" > var data = { namespace : " simpleUpload ", id : <? php echo $ iframeId ; , type: "json" , data: echo json_encode($output); , xDomain: "<?php echo $remoteOrigin; ?>" }; try { parent .simpleUpload.iframeCallback(data); } catch (e) { parent .postMessage(JSON.stringify(data), data.xDomain); } </script> </body> </html> } else { header( "Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8" ); echo json_encode($output); }

I created simpleUpload.js because I could not find a solution for uploading files that was simple, efficient, non-intrusive, and backwards-compatible. Now it exists.

simpleUpload.js is free to use under the MIT License

Full documentation and examples can be found here: http://simpleupload.michaelcbrook.com/