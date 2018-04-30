openbase logo
jsu

jquery-simple-upload

by Michael Brook
1.1.0 (see all)

Unlike many JavaScript upload libraries on the interwebs, simpleUpload is an extremely simple yet powerful jQuery file upload plugin designed to be non-intrusive, backwards-compatible, flexible, and very easy to understand.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

simpleUpload.js

Unlike many JavaScript upload libraries on the interwebs, simpleUpload is an extremely simple yet powerful jQuery file upload plugin designed to be non-intrusive, backwards-compatible, flexible, and very easy to understand.

Features

  • Multiple uploads
  • File type and size filtering
  • HTML5 Ajax upload with fallback to iframe
  • Simultaneous uploads
  • Plays nicely with drag-n-drop
  • Cross-domain uploads
  • Cancellable uploads
  • Client-side hashing for integration with deduplication systems (premium feature only)

Browser Support

Desktop:

  • Google Chrome
  • Firefox 3+
  • IE 6+
  • Safari 4+
  • Opera 10.6+

Mobile:

  • iOS 6+
  • Android 2.2+
  • Windows Phone 8.1+
  • Opera Mobile 11.50+

Note: IE8+ and Firefox 3.6+ required for cross-domain uploads

Basic Usage


$('#file').simpleUpload("/ajax/upload.php", {

    start: function(file){
        //upload started
    },
    progress: function(progress){
        //received progress
    },
    success: function(data){
        //upload successful
    },
    error: function(error){
        //upload failed
    }

});

Example #1: Single File Upload with Progress Bar

JavaScript


$(document).ready(function(){

    $('input[type=file]').change(function(){

        $(this).simpleUpload("/ajax/upload.php", {

            start: function(file){
                //upload started
                $('#filename').html(file.name);
                $('#progress').html("");
                $('#progressBar').width(0);
            },

            progress: function(progress){
                //received progress
                $('#progress').html("Progress: " + Math.round(progress) + "%");
                $('#progressBar').width(progress + "%");
            },

            success: function(data){
                //upload successful
                $('#progress').html("Success!<br>Data: " + JSON.stringify(data));
            },

            error: function(error){
                //upload failed
                $('#progress').html("Failure!<br>" + error.name + ": " + error.message);
            }

        });

    });

});

HTML


<div id="filename"></div>
<div id="progress"></div>
<div id="progressBar"></div>

<input type="file" name="file">

Example #2: Multiple File Upload

JavaScript


$(document).ready(function(){

    $('input[type=file]').change(function(){

        $(this).simpleUpload("/ajax/upload.php", {

            /*
             * Each of these callbacks are executed for each file.
             * To add callbacks that are executed only once, see init() and finish().
             *
             * "this" is an object that can carry data between callbacks for each file.
             * Data related to the upload is stored in this.upload.
             */

            start: function(file){
                //upload started
                this.block = $('<div class="block"></div>');
                this.progressBar = $('<div class="progressBar"></div>');
                this.block.append(this.progressBar);
                $('#uploads').append(this.block);
            },

            progress: function(progress){
                //received progress
                this.progressBar.width(progress + "%");
            },

            success: function(data){
                //upload successful

                this.progressBar.remove();

                /*
                 * Just because the success callback is called doesn't mean your
                 * application logic was successful, so check application success.
                 *
                 * Data as returned by the server on...
                 * success: {"success":true,"format":"..."}
                 * error:   {"success":false,"error":{"code":1,"message":"..."}}
                 */

                if (data.success) {
                    //now fill the block with the format of the uploaded file
                    var format = data.format;
                    var formatDiv = $('<div class="format"></div>').text(format);
                    this.block.append(formatDiv);
                } else {
                    //our application returned an error
                    var error = data.error.message;
                    var errorDiv = $('<div class="error"></div>').text(error);
                    this.block.append(errorDiv);
                }

            },

            error: function(error){
                //upload failed
                this.progressBar.remove();
                var error = error.message;
                var errorDiv = $('<div class="error"></div>').text(error);
                this.block.append(errorDiv);
            }

        });

    });

});

HTML


<div id="uploads"></div>

<input type="file" name="file" multiple>

Example #3: Cancellable Uploads (with file type & size filtering)

JavaScript


$(document).ready(function(){

    $('input[type=file]').change(function(){

        $(this).simpleUpload("/ajax/upload.php", {

            allowedExts: ["jpg", "jpeg", "jpe", "jif", "jfif", "jfi", "png", "gif"],
            allowedTypes: ["image/pjpeg", "image/jpeg", "image/png", "image/x-png", "image/gif", "image/x-gif"],
            maxFileSize: 5000000, //5MB in bytes

            start: function(file){
                //upload started

                this.block = $('<div class="block"></div>');
                this.progressBar = $('<div class="progressBar"></div>');
                this.cancelButton = $('<div class="cancelButton">x</div>');

                /*
                 * Since "this" differs depending on the function in which it is called,
                 * we need to assign "this" to a local variable to be able to access
                 * this.upload.cancel() inside another function call.
                 */

                var that = this;

                this.cancelButton.click(function(){
                    that.upload.cancel();
                    //now, the cancel callback will be called
                });

                this.block.append(this.progressBar).append(this.cancelButton);
                $('#uploads').append(this.block);

            },

            progress: function(progress){
                //received progress
                this.progressBar.width(progress + "%");
            },

            success: function(data){
                //upload successful

                this.progressBar.remove();
                this.cancelButton.remove();

                if (data.success) {
                    //now fill the block with the format of the uploaded file
                    var format = data.format;
                    var formatDiv = $('<div class="format"></div>').text(format);
                    this.block.append(formatDiv);
                } else {
                    //our application returned an error
                    var error = data.error.message;
                    var errorDiv = $('<div class="error"></div>').text(error);
                    this.block.append(errorDiv);
                }

            },

            error: function(error){
                //upload failed
                this.progressBar.remove();
                this.cancelButton.remove();
                var error = error.message;
                var errorDiv = $('<div class="error"></div>').text(error);
                this.block.append(errorDiv);
            },

            cancel: function(){
                //upload cancelled
                this.block.fadeOut(400, function(){
                    $(this).remove();
                });
            }

        });

    });

});

HTML


<div id="uploads"></div>

<input type="file" name="file" multiple>

Server-side

No external scripts required. I have written these examples in PHP, but they can be written in any language.

Same-domain Upload


<?php



/*
 * All of your application logic with $_FILES["file"] goes here.
 * It is important that nothing is outputted yet.
 */



// $output will be converted into JSON

if ($sucess) {
    $output = array("success" => true, "message" => "Success!");
} else {
    $output = array("success" => false, "error" => "Failure!");
}



if (($iframeId = (int)$_GET["_iframeUpload"]) > 0) { //old browser...

    header("Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8");

?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<script type="text/javascript">

var data = {
    id: <?php echo $iframeId; ?>,
    type: "json",
    data: <?php echo json_encode($output); ?>
};

parent.simpleUpload.iframeCallback(data);

</script>
</body>
</html>
<?php

} else { //new browser...

    header("Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8");
    echo json_encode($output);

}

?>

Cross-domain Upload


<?php

$remoteOrigin = "http://www.remote-domain.com"; //change to the origin of your webpage



/* FOR AJAX CORS REQUESTS */

if ($_SERVER["HTTP_ORIGIN"]===$remoteOrigin) {

    header("Access-Control-Allow-Origin: " . $_SERVER["HTTP_ORIGIN"]);

    /* Uncomment to allow cookies across domains */
    //header("Access-Control-Allow-Credentials: true");

    /* Uncomment to improve performance after testing */
    //header("Access-Control-Max-Age: 86400"); // cache for 1 day

}

if ($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"]==="OPTIONS") {

    if (isset($_SERVER["HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_METHOD"]))
        header("Access-Control-Allow-Methods: GET, POST, OPTIONS");

    if (isset($_SERVER["HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_HEADERS"]))
        header("Access-Control-Allow-Headers: " . $_SERVER["HTTP_ACCESS_CONTROL_REQUEST_HEADERS"]);

    exit(0);

}

/* END AJAX CORS CONFIGURATION */



/*
 * All of your application logic with $_FILES["file"] goes here.
 * It is important that nothing is outputted yet.
 */



// $output will be converted into JSON

if ($sucess) {
    $output = array("success" => true, "message" => "Success!");
} else {
    $output = array("success" => false, "error" => "Failure!");
}



if (($iframeId = (int)$_GET["_iframeUpload"]) > 0) { //old browser...

    header("Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8");

?>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<script type="text/javascript">

var data = {
    namespace: "simpleUpload",
    id: <?php echo $iframeId; ?>,
    type: "json",
    data: <?php echo json_encode($output); ?>,
    xDomain: "<?php echo $remoteOrigin; ?>"
};

try {
    parent.simpleUpload.iframeCallback(data);
} catch(e) {
    parent.postMessage(JSON.stringify(data), data.xDomain);
}

</script>
</body>
</html>
<?php

} else { //new browser...

    header("Content-Type: application/json; charset=utf-8");
    echo json_encode($output);

}

?>

I created simpleUpload.js because I could not find a solution for uploading files that was simple, efficient, non-intrusive, and backwards-compatible. Now it exists.

simpleUpload.js is free to use under the MIT License

Full documentation and examples can be found here: http://simpleupload.michaelcbrook.com/

