Date and time picker, it's simple & clean. (jQuery plugin)
Details and examples: http://mugifly.github.com/jquery-simple-datetimepicker
Your feedback is highly appreciated. You can send requests and bug reports as Issues on GitHub.
This plugin requires these either version of jQuery.
The master branch is development version. Instead you can get a stable version from released tags.
An automated testing status of master branch:
An example page of latest master branch is here; or simply you can see an example page in your local.
I don't force you to run a test of your commits. But recommends it.
https://github.com/mugifly/jquery-simple-datetimepicker/wiki#testing
List of contributors; Thanks :)
Copyright (c) 2013-2015 Masanori Ohgita (http://ohgita.info/).
This program is free software distributed under the terms of the MIT license. See LICENSE file for details.