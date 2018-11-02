openbase logo
jsd

jquery-simple-datetimepicker

by Masanori Ohgita
1.12.0 (see all)

Date & time picker for jQuery, It's simple & clean.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

206

GitHub Stars

263

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

47

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Date Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jquery-simple-datetimepicker (jquery.simple-dtpicker.js)

Date and time picker, it's simple & clean. (jQuery plugin)

screenshot

Details and examples: http://mugifly.github.com/jquery-simple-datetimepicker

Your feedback is highly appreciated. You can send requests and bug reports as Issues on GitHub.

Requirements

This plugin requires these either version of jQuery.

  • jQuery 1.7.2 or later
  • jQuery 2.x

For users

The master branch is development version. Instead you can get a stable version from released tags.

For developers

An automated testing status of master branch: Build Status

An example page of latest master branch is here; or simply you can see an example page in your local.

Testing on your environment

I don't force you to run a test of your commits. But recommends it.

https://github.com/mugifly/jquery-simple-datetimepicker/wiki#testing

Contributors list

List of contributors; Thanks :)

License and maintainer

Copyright (c) 2013-2015 Masanori Ohgita (http://ohgita.info/).

This program is free software distributed under the terms of the MIT license. See LICENSE file for details.

