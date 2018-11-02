Date and time picker, it's simple & clean. (jQuery plugin)

Details and examples: http://mugifly.github.com/jquery-simple-datetimepicker

Your feedback is highly appreciated. You can send requests and bug reports as Issues on GitHub.

Requirements

This plugin requires these either version of jQuery.

jQuery 1.7.2 or later

jQuery 2.x

For users

The master branch is development version. Instead you can get a stable version from released tags.

For developers

An automated testing status of master branch:

An example page of latest master branch is here; or simply you can see an example page in your local.

Testing on your environment

I don't force you to run a test of your commits. But recommends it.

https://github.com/mugifly/jquery-simple-datetimepicker/wiki#testing

Contributors list

List of contributors; Thanks :)

License and maintainer

Copyright (c) 2013-2015 Masanori Ohgita (http://ohgita.info/).

This program is free software distributed under the terms of the MIT license. See LICENSE file for details.