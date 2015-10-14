A stupid simple sidebar jQuery plugin.
jQuery-Sidebar is available on CDNJS and you can use it like this:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-sidebar/3.3.2/jquery.sidebar.min.js"></script>
This library depends on:
Include the script file in your HTML page:
...
<!-- Include jQuery -->
<script src="path/to/jquery.min.js"></script>
<!-- Include jQuery Sidebar -->
<script src="path/to/jquery.sidebar.min.js"></script>
<!-- Or from CDNJS:
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-sidebar/3.3.2/jquery.sidebar.min.js"></script>
-->
...
<div class="sidebar left">Hello World</div>
<div class="sidebar right">I am on right!</div>
<div class="sidebar top">I am on top!</div>
<div class="sidebar bottom">I am on bottom!</div>
...
<script>
// Sidebar on left (default)
$(".sidebar.left").sidebar().trigger("sidebar:open");
// Sidebar on right side
$(".sidebar.right").sidebar({side: "right"});
// Sidebar on top side
$(".sidebar.top").sidebar({side: "top"});
// Sidebar on bottom side
$(".sidebar.bottom").sidebar({side: "bottom"});
</script>
...
Also, please note that you must write your own CSS code for the sidebars. You can find a CSS code example here.
sidebar(options)
Initialize sidebar on selected elements.
$(".my-sidebar").sidebar({...});
After the call above, you can programatically open/close/toggle the sidebar using:
$(".my-sidebar").trigger("sidebar:open");
$(".my-sidebar").trigger("sidebar:close");
$(".my-sidebar").trigger("sidebar:toggle");
$(".my-sidebar").trigger("sidebar:close", [{ speed: 0 }]);
After the sidebar is opened/closed,
sidebar:opened/
sidebar:closed event is emitted.
$(".my-sidebar").on("sidebar:opened", function () {
// Do something on open
});
$(".my-sidebar").on("sidebar:closed", function () {
// Do something on close
});
options: An object that will be merged with the default options.
speed (Number): animation speed (default:
200)
side (String): left|right|top|bottom (default:
"left")
isClosed (Boolean): A boolean value indicating if the sidebar is closed or not (default:
false).
close (Boolean): If
true, the sidebar will be closed by default.
