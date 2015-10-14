A stupid simple sidebar jQuery plugin.

Available on CDN! 🚢

jQuery-Sidebar is available on CDNJS and you can use it like this:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-sidebar/3.3.2/jquery.sidebar.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

This library depends on:

Include the script file in your HTML page:

... < script src = "path/to/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/jquery.sidebar.min.js" > </ script > ... < div class = "sidebar left" > Hello World </ div > < div class = "sidebar right" > I am on right! </ div > < div class = "sidebar top" > I am on top! </ div > < div class = "sidebar bottom" > I am on bottom! </ div > ... < script > $( ".sidebar.left" ).sidebar().trigger( "sidebar:open" ); $( ".sidebar.right" ).sidebar({ side : "right" }); $( ".sidebar.top" ).sidebar({ side : "top" }); $( ".sidebar.bottom" ).sidebar({ side : "bottom" }); </ script > ...

Also, please note that you must write your own CSS code for the sidebars. You can find a CSS code example here.

Documentation

Initialize sidebar on selected elements.

$( ".my-sidebar" ).sidebar({...});

After the call above, you can programatically open/close/toggle the sidebar using:

$( ".my-sidebar" ).trigger( "sidebar:open" ); $( ".my-sidebar" ).trigger( "sidebar:close" ); $( ".my-sidebar" ).trigger( "sidebar:toggle" ); $( ".my-sidebar" ).trigger( "sidebar:close" , [{ speed : 0 }]);

After the sidebar is opened/closed, sidebar:opened / sidebar:closed event is emitted.

$( ".my-sidebar" ).on( "sidebar:opened" , function ( ) { }); $( ".my-sidebar" ).on( "sidebar:closed" , function ( ) { });

Params

Object options : An object that will be merged with the default options.

: An object that will be merged with the default options. speed (Number): animation speed (default: 200 )

(Number): animation speed (default: ) side (String): left|right|top|bottom (default: "left" )

(String): left|right|top|bottom (default: ) isClosed (Boolean): A boolean value indicating if the sidebar is closed or not (default: false ).

(Boolean): A boolean value indicating if the sidebar is closed or not (default: ). close (Boolean): If true , the sidebar will be closed by default.

Return

jQuery The jQuery elements that were selected.

