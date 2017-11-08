Speeds up jQuery event delegation by using SelectorSet for matching event targets.
Available on Bower as jquery-selector-set.
$ bower install jquery-selector-set
This should also download the dependencies, jquery and selector-set.
Alternatively you can download the
jquery.selector-set.js and
selector-set.js files individually. I'll assume you probably already have jQuery itself setup at this point.
$ curl -O https://raw.github.com/josh/jquery-selector-set/master/jquery.selector-set.js
$ curl -O https://raw.github.com/josh/selector-set/master/selector-set.js
There are no new APIs, use jQuery event handlers as you would.
Be sure to load the patch right after you load jQuery.
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="selector-set.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.selector-set.js"></script>
<script src="app/foo.js"></script>
<script src="app/bar.js"></script>
This plugin is currently tested on jQuery 1.8.x, 1.9.x, 1.10.x, 2.0.x and 2.1.x.
This patch improves the event dispatch code path for delegated jQuery event handlers. For any user event,
click,
keydown, etc,
jQuery.event.dispatch is invoked. This also applies to custom events using trigger:
$(el).trigger('menu.open').
This jsPerf shows a typical GitHub code snippet (a typical deeply nested tree) and a handful of globally delegated selectors.
http://jsperf.com/jquery-selector-set-trigger
Clone the repository from GitHub.
$ git clone https://github.com/josh/jquery-selector-set
You'll need to have Grunt installed. If you don't have the
grunt executable available, you can install it with:
$ npm install -g grunt-cli
Now just
cd into the directory and install the local npm dependencies.
$ cd jquery-selector-set/
$ npm install
Use
grunt test to run the test suite.
$ grunt test
Running "jshint:all" (jshint) task
>> 5 files lint free.
Running "qunit:all" (qunit) task
Testing test/test.html .....................OK
>> 100 assertions passed (50ms)
Done, without errors.
Copyright (c) 2013 Joshua Peek
Distributed under an MIT-style license. See LICENSE for details.