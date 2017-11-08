jQuery SelectorSet patch

Speeds up jQuery event delegation by using SelectorSet for matching event targets.

Installation

Available on Bower as jquery-selector-set.

$ bower install jquery-selector- set

This should also download the dependencies, jquery and selector-set.

Alternatively you can download the jquery.selector-set.js and selector-set.js files individually. I'll assume you probably already have jQuery itself setup at this point.

$ curl -O https://raw.github.com/josh/jquery-selector- set /master/jquery.selector- set .js $ curl -O https://raw.github.com/josh/selector- set /master/selector- set .js

Usage

There are no new APIs, use jQuery event handlers as you would.

Be sure to load the patch right after you load jQuery.

< script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "selector-set.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.selector-set.js" > </ script > < script src = "app/foo.js" > </ script > < script src = "app/bar.js" > </ script >

Supported jQuery versions

This plugin is currently tested on jQuery 1.8.x, 1.9.x, 1.10.x, 2.0.x and 2.1.x.

Performance

This patch improves the event dispatch code path for delegated jQuery event handlers. For any user event, click , keydown , etc, jQuery.event.dispatch is invoked. This also applies to custom events using trigger: $(el).trigger('menu.open') .

This jsPerf shows a typical GitHub code snippet (a typical deeply nested tree) and a handful of globally delegated selectors.

http://jsperf.com/jquery-selector-set-trigger

Development

Clone the repository from GitHub.

$ git clone https:

You'll need to have Grunt installed. If you don't have the grunt executable available, you can install it with:

npm install -g grunt-cli

Now just cd into the directory and install the local npm dependencies.

cd jquery-selector-set/ npm install

Use grunt test to run the test suite.

$ grunt test Running "jshint:all" (jshint) task >> 5 files lint free. Running "qunit:all" (qunit) task Testing test /test.html .....................OK >> 100 assertions passed (50ms) Done, without errors.

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Joshua Peek

Distributed under an MIT-style license. See LICENSE for details.