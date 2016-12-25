jQuery-select-areas is a jQuery plugin that let you select multiple areas of an image, move them and resize them.
It is used by:
We (360Learning) no longer have the time to maintain this project, so the issue tracker has been closed. If someone wants to get admin access to this repository to fix the few bugs that are reported, we would gladly agree. Else, there already are some forks of this project, so don't hesitate to use them if they have fixed a bug that is bother you. Best regards
$("#mypic").selectAreas({
minSize: [30, 30], // Minimum size of a selection
maxSize: [400, 300], // Maximum size of a selection
onChanged: $.noop, // fired when a selection is released
onChanging: $.noop // fired during the modification of a selection
});
Check out example/example.html
This plugin is fully compatible with every modern browser and IE >= 9.
One of the features : scaling image, in order to display it smaller or bigger than it actually is, is not compatible with IE8. If you need to use this feature and to maintain a compatibility with IE8, you can add the alternate stylesheet resources/jquery.selectareas.ie8.css. This will make it work but uglify the whole plugin. This stylesheet can be added for IE8 only with conditional comments (see example/example.html).
An area is described (when retrieved or set) by a json object:
{
id, // ID identifying the area in the plugin
x, // X coordinate (Position)
y, // Y coordinate (Position)
z, // Z-index (0 when inactive or 100 when focused)
width, // Width of the area (Size)
height // Height of the area (Size)
}
Here is a list of available options for selectAreas, with their default value:
Three events are fired by the plugin:
Once you added a selectAreas plugin on an image, several method are exposed to help you manipulate and retrieve these areas: