jquery-scrollto

by bevry-archive
1.4.6 (see all)

jQuery ScrollTo - Smooth Scrolling to any jQuery/DOM Element

Overview

Readme

jQuery ScrollTo

Smooth scroll to any jQuery/DOM element

Install

NPM

  • Install: npm install --save jquery-scrollto
  • Module: require('jquery-scrollto')

Browserify

  • Install: npm install --save jquery-scrollto
  • Module: require('jquery-scrollto')
  • CDN URL: //wzrd.in/bundle/jquery-scrollto@1.4.6

Ender

  • Install: ender add jquery-scrollto
  • Module: require('jquery-scrollto')

Direct

Usage & Demo

Refer to the demo for usage and demo

History

Discover the release history by heading on over to the HISTORY.md file.

Contribute

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

Backers

Maintainers

These amazing people are maintaining this project:

Sponsors

No sponsors yet! Will you be the first?

Contributors

These amazing people have contributed code to this project:

Discover how you can contribute by heading on over to the CONTRIBUTING.md file.

License

Unless stated otherwise all works are:

and licensed under:

