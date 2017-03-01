jQuery ScrollTo





Smooth scroll to any jQuery/DOM element

Install

Install: npm install --save jquery-scrollto

Module: require('jquery-scrollto')

CDN URL: //wzrd.in/bundle/jquery-scrollto@1.4.6

Install: ender add jquery-scrollto

Module: require('jquery-scrollto')

Direct

Usage & Demo

Refer to the demo for usage and demo

History

Contribute

