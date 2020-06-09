This plugin fires two events on window when scrolling starts and stops: scrollstart and scrollstop .

Installation

This library is released on NPM as jquery-scrollstop:

npm install jquery-scrollstop

Example

The example shows a small box in the upper left that says "SCROLLING" and colors the body different colors when scrolling: https://ssorallen.github.io/jquery-scrollstop/

Usage

scrollstart fires after the first scroll event and won't fire again until after a scrollstop event is fired.

scrollstop fires after no scroll events have fired for 250 milliseconds.

$( window ) .on( "scrollstart" , function ( ) { $( document .body).css({ background : "yellow" }); }) .on( "scrollstop" , function ( ) { $( document .body).css({ background : "green" }); })

Configuration

latency

latency is the minimum time between the last scroll event and when the scrollstop event fires. Set $.event.special.scrollstop.latency to the desired number of milliseconds (default: 250).

$.event.special.scrollstop.latency = 650 ;

latency per element

Latency can be configured per-element by passing options when the event listener is bound. If multiple event listeners are bound to the same element, only the data from the first event listener will set the configuration.

$( "#scrolling-div" ).on( "scrollstop" , { latency : 650 }, function ( ) { ... });

jQuery Version Support

The plugin is tested in jQuery 1.2.3+ and jQuery 2.0.3+.

Attribution

Originally code taken from James Padolsey's blog: http://james.padolsey.com/javascript/special-scroll-events-for-jquery/