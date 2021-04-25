A jQuery plugin that assists scrolling and snaps to sections. Touch optimised.

Basic setup

Scrollify requires jQuery 1.7+.

The most basic setup is as follows:

< html > < head > < script > $( function ( ) { $.scrollify({ section : ".example-classname" , }); }); </ script > </ head > < body > < div class = "example-classname" > </ div > < div class = "example-classname" > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Configuration

This is the default configuration:

$.scrollify({ section : ".example-classname" , sectionName : "section-name" , interstitialSection : "" , easing : "easeOutExpo" , scrollSpeed : 1100 , offset : 0 , scrollbars : true , standardScrollElements : "" , setHeights : true , overflowScroll : true , updateHash : true , touchScroll : true , before : function ( ) {}, after : function ( ) {}, afterResize : function ( ) {}, afterRender : function ( ) {} });

Options

section A CSS selector for the sections of the page.

sectionName Scrollify lets you define a hash value for each section. This makes it possible to permalink to particular sections. This is set as a data attribute on the sections. The name of the data attribute is defined by sectionName .

interstitialSection A CSS selector for non-full-height sections, such as a header and footer.

easing Define the easing method.

offset A distance in pixels to offset each sections position by.

scrollbars A boolean to define whether scroll bars are visible or not.

standardScrollElements A CSS selector for elements within sections that require standard scrolling behaviour. For example standardScrollElements: ".map, .frame" .

setHeights A boolean to define whether Scrollify assigns a height to the sections. True by default.

overflowScroll A boolean to define whether Scrollify will allow scrolling over overflowing content within sections. True by default. (This will be false if scrollbars is false)

updateHash A boolean to define whether Scrollify updates the browser location hash when scrolling through sections. True by default.

touchScroll A boolean to define whether Scrollify handles touch scroll events. True by default.

before(index, sections) A callback that is fired before a section is scrolled to. Arguments include the index of the section and an array of all section elements.

after(index, sections) A callback that is fired after a new section is scrolled to. Arguments include the index of the section and an array of all section elements.

afterResize() A callback that is fired after the window is resized.

afterRender() A callback that is fired after Scrollify's initialisation.

Methods

$.scrollify.move("#name");

The move method can be used to scroll to a particular section. It can be passed the index of the section, or the name of the section preceded by a hash.

$.scrollify.instantMove("#name");

The instantMove method can be used to scroll to a particular section without animation. It can be passed the index of the section, or the name of the section preceded by a hash.

$.scrollify.next()

The next method can be used to scroll to a panel that immediately follows the current panel.

$.scrollify.previous()

The previous method can be used to scroll to a panel that immediately precedes the current panel.

$.scrollify.instantNext()

The instantNext method can be used to scroll to a panel that immediately follows the current panel, without animation.

$.scrollify.instantPrevious()

The instantPrevious method can be used to scroll to a panel that immediately precedes the current panel.

$.scrollify.destroy()

The destroy method removes all Scrollify events and removes set heights from the panels.

$.scrollify.update()

The update method recalculates the heights and positions of the panels.

$.scrollify.current()

The current method returns the current section as a jQuery object.

$.scrollify.currentIndex()

The currentIndex method returns the current section index, starting at 0.

$.scrollify.disable()

The disable method turns off the scroll snap behaviour so that the page scroll like normal.

$.scrollify.enable()

The enable method resumes the scroll snap behaviour after the disable method has been used.

$.scrollify.isDisabled()

The isDisabled method returns true if Scrollify is currently disabled, otherwise false.

$.scrollify.setOptions()

The setOptions method can be used to change any of the initialisation options. Just parse it an options object.

Issues

If you're working with Scrollify and having issues, please post your questions to Stackoverflow and tag it with 'jquery-scrollify'.

If you think the issue is with Scrollify itself, please check the open issues to see if it has already been logged. If it hasn't, please open a ticket with a detailed description of what you're seeing and details of the device and browser version you're seeing it on.

FAQ

Do I have to use the section element for Scrollify sections?

No, Scrollify sections have no relation to the section element. Scrollify sections can be any element you want.

Can sections receive an active class when they are scrolled to?

Yes, this is something you can easily implement in either the before or after callbacks (which ever suites you best).

Can Scrollify be used for horizontal scrolling?

No, this is not currently supported.

Can I disable Scrollify on mobile?

Yes. Scrollify works well on mobile but if you need to disable it you can use the disable method. $.scrollify.disable() .

Why am I not able to scroll to the bottom of a section?

You must ensure that there is no collapsed content within your sections. This often happens when you have floated content within a container that isn't cleared. All content must be properly contained in order for an accurate section height to be calculated.

Why are section heights increasing on resize?

This happens when your browser is running in Quirks Mode, usually as the result of an incorrect doctype.

Setup with SectionName

Scrollify appends a hash value to the URL for each section, this allows for permalinking to particular sections. To define the hash value for each section you need to set a data-attribute on your sections. This data attribute can be called anything you like. The default is "section-name", but if you'd like something else then you'll need to define it with the sectionName option.

< html > < head > < script > $( function ( ) { $.scrollify({ section : ".section-class-name" , sectionName : "section-name" }); }); </ script > </ head > < body > < div class = "section-class-name" data-section-name = "home" > </ div > < div class = "section-class-name" data-section-name = "about" > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Installation

bower - bower install Scrollify

npm - npm install jquery-scrollify

Browser Support

IE 8+ ✔ Chrome ✔ Firefox ✔ Opera ✔ Safari ✔

Special thanks to Browserstack for supporting Scrollify.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -m 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :)

License

MIT License