Scroll Lock is a jQuery plugin that fully addresses the issue of locking mouse wheel scroll inside a given container, preventing it from propagating to parent element.
It does not change wheel scrolling speed, user experience will not be affected.
You get the same behavior regardless of the OS mouse wheel vertical scrolling speed.
On Windows it can be set to one screen or one line up to 100 lines per notch.
Supports touch screens.
bower install jquery-scrollLock
npm install jquery-scroll-lock --save
Trigger Scroll Lock via JavaScript:
$('#target').scrollLock();
Trigger Scroll Lock via Markup:
<!-- HTML -->
<div data-scrollLock
data-strict='true'
data-selector='.child'
data-animation='{"top":"top locked","bottom":"bottom locked"}'
data-keyboard='{"tabindex":0}'
data-unblock='.inner'>
...
</div>
<!-- JavaScript -->
<script type="text/javascript">
$('[data-scrollLock]').scrollLock()
</script>
|Options
|Type
|Default
|Description
|animation
object
false
|An object defining CSS class(es) to be applied when top or bottom edge is locked. (see remarks1)
|keyboard
object
false
|When enabled, keys that causes scrolling will also be locked. (see remarks2)
|selector
string
false
|When provided, matching descendants will be locked. Useful when dealing with dynamic HTML.
|strict
boolean
false
|When enabled, only elements passing the
strictFn check will be locked.
|strictFn
function
|remarks3
|This function is responsible for deciding if the element should be locked or not.
|touch
boolean
auto
|Indicates if an element's lock is enabled on touch screens.
|unblock
string
false
|When provided, matching descendants scrolling will be unblocked. Useful when having a scrollable element inside a locked one.
This is pure JavaScript plugin, it does not provide any CSS. You need to implement your own!
The
animation option has two keys:
{
"top": "top locked",
"bottom": "bottom locked"
}
When an edge is locked, the value of both
animation.top + animation.bottom will be removed from the locked element's class list.
Then based on the locked edge, the value of
animation.top or
animation.bottom is added to the class list, and removed once the browser
animationend event is fired.
In chrome, The following keys causes a scroll, which may propagate to parent element.
space, pageup, pagedown , end , home, up, down
The
keyboard option has one key:
{ "tabindex": 0 }
The
tabindex is required to be able to listen to keyboard events on none input elements, such as a
div. The side effect of adding a
tabindex is the browser highlight when the element is focused.
Which can be avoided via CSS
outline property.
.scrollable{ outline:0; }
The default
strictFn implementation checks if the element requires a vertical scrollbar.
strictFn = function($element){
return $element.prop('scrollHeight') > $element.prop('clientHeight');
}
In previous versions (≤ v2.1.0), The check was based on scrollbar visibility, In case you require such behavior, include the following in your script:
$.fn.scrollLock.defaults.strictFn = function ($element) {
var clientWidth = $element.prop('clientWidth'),
offsetWidth = $element.prop('offsetWidth'),
borderRightWidth = parseInt($element.css('border-right-width'), 10),
borderLeftWidth = parseInt($element.css('border-left-width'), 10)
return clientWidth + borderLeftWidth + borderRightWidth < offsetWidth
}
|Method
|Description
.scrollLock('enable')
|Enables an element's Scroll Lock.
.scrollLock('disable')
|Disables an element's Scroll Lock.
.scrollLock('toggleStrict')
|Toggles an element's strict option.
.scrollLock('destroy')
|Disables and destroys an element's Scroll Lock.
|Event
|Description
top.scrollLock
|This event fires immediately when the top edge scroll is locked.
bottom.scrollLock
|This event fires immediately when the bottom edge scroll is locked.
$('#target').on('top.scrollLock', function (evt) {
// do magic :)
})
Have a suggestion or a bug ? please open a new issue.
If you want to use jquery-scrollLock.js to develop commercial sites, themes, projects, and applications, the Commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase a jquery-scrollLock.js Commercial License at http://www.uplabs.com/posts/scroll-lock-plugin