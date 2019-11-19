This small, self-contained jQuery plug-in allows you to make DOM elements resizable using a sizing handle. It works with Mouse and Touch events so you can resize elements on mobile devices.
Resizables are useful if you want to add resizing features to your HTML layouts for things like like resizable dialogs, splitter panes or elements that can be resized by a user in a layout.
There's a more info on the how's and why's in this blog post:
You can install jquery-resizable from NPM. Please note that the name is
jquery-resizable-dom due to another component name conflict.
npm install jquery-resizable-dom
Global Scope:
$(selector).resizable(options);
Naming Conflict Version:
.resizableSafe()
If you're using jQuery-resizable with another component that uses the same name - like jquery ui - you can use
.resizableSafe()instead of
.resizable()with the same syntax. This allows side by side operation with conflicting libraries.
$(selector).resizableSafe(options);
If you need this feature, just replace any references to
.resizable()to
.resizableSafe().
Module Loading
jquery-resizable supports commonJs and AMD module loading for the jQuery dependency. Since this is a plug-in there are no exports but resizable is just an extension method on the
jQuery.fnextension object.
To use this plug-in add a script reference to jQuery and the resizable plug-in. Then use a jQuery selector to select the element to resize and provide an additional
.handleSelector to select the sizing handle which initiates the resize operation.
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="../src/jquery-resizable.js"></script>
<script src="../src/jquery-resizableTableColumns.js"></script>
<script>
$("#box").resizable({
handleSelector: ".splitter",
resizeHeight: false
});
</script>
The options parameter can be a map of any of these properties (default values are shown):
var opt = {
// optional selector for handle that starts dragging
handleSelector: null,
// resize the width
resizeWidth: true,
// resize the height
resizeHeight: true,
// the side that the width resizing is relative to
resizeWidthFrom: 'right',
// the side that the height resizing is relative to
resizeHeightFrom: 'bottom',
// hook into start drag operation (event,$el,opt passed - return false to abort drag)
onDragStart: null,
// hook into stop drag operation (event,$el,opt passed)
onDragEnd: null,
// hook into each drag operation (event,$el,opt passed)
onDrag: null
// disable touch-action on the $handle
// prevents browser level actions like forward back gestures
touchActionNone: true
};
handleSelector
A jQuery selector or DOM element that acts as a selector. This can be a string, a DOM object or an existing jQuery selector.
If no selector is passed the element itself becomes resizable. Usually this results in undesirable behavior but you can limit the drag start location using the
onDragStart handler.
If the selector is prepended by a
> the element is searched inside the resized component.
<!-- first instance -->
<div class="box">
<div class="handle">
</div>
</div>
<!-- second instance -->
<div class="box">
<div class="handle">
</div>
</div>
<script>
$(".box").resizable({
handleSelector: "> .handle"
});
</script>
resizeWidth, resizeHeight
These two boolean values determine whether the width or height are resizable. Both are true by default so disable which ever dimension you don't want to resize.
resizeWidthFrom,resizeHeightFrom Determines which direction the reszing is done from. By default the directions are "right" and "bottom" but they could be "left" and "top". Useful for RTL locales where drag operations are naturally opposite to LTR.
onDragStart
Hook method fired just before you start dragging. You can return an explicit
false value to abort the drag operation. Gets passed the event, the selected jQuery element and the options object.
$(".box").resizable({
onDragStart: function (e, $el, opt) {
$el.css("cursor", "nwse-resize");
},
onDragEnd: function (e, $el, opt) {
$el.css("cursor", "");
}
});
onDrag
Hook method fired whenever the mouse cursor moves.
Receives jQuery event, jquery selected element, newWidth, newHeight and the options object. Optionally return an explicit value of
false to indicate you don't want to set the newWidth, newHeight values after
ondrag completes.
onDrag: function (e, $el, newWidth, newHeight, opt) {
// limit box size
if (newWidth > 300)
newWidth = 300;
if (newHeight > 200)
newHeight = 200;
$el.width(newWidth);
$el.height(newHeight);
// explicitly return **false** if you don't want
// auto-height computation to occur
return false;
});
onDragEnd
Hook event fired when the drag operation completes and the mouse is released. Receives event, jquery selected element and the options object.
touchActionNone
Sets touch-action: none on the handle element to prevent browser interference to initiating touch drag operations especially on Internet Explorer, Edge and Windows 10 browsers.
destroy
Should the need arise, you can remove a
resizable instance with:
$el.resizable('destroy');
$(selector).resizableTableColumns(options);
The options are the same as for the .resizable plug-in. The only parameter you likely will override though is .resizeHeight which is defaulted to false.
To use this plug-in add a script reference to jQuery and the resizable and resizableTableColumns plug-in. Then use a jQuery selector to select columns and headers you want to resize. You also need to provide the CSS for the .resizer class shown below.
<style>
/*
this is important!
make sure you define this here
or in jQuery codef
*/
.resizer {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: -8px;
bottom: 0;
left: auto;
width: 16px;
cursor: col-resize;
}
</style>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src="../src/jquery-resizable.js"></script>
<script src="../src/jquery-resizableTableColumns.js"></script>
<script>
$("td,th").resizableTableColumns();
//$("td:first-child,td:nth-child(2),td:nth-child(3)").resizableTableColumns();
</script>
For more info on this plug-in please see the jQuery-resizable and Table Column Resizing Blog post that describes this plug-in in more detail.
Licensed under the MIT License. There's no charge to use, integrate or modify the code for this project. You are free to use it in personal, commercial, government and any other type of application.
All source code is copyright © Rick Strahl, West Wind Technologies, regardless of changes made to them. Any source code modifications must leave the original copyright code headers intact.
IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR, OR ANY OTHER PARTY WHO MAY MODIFY AND/OR REDISTRIBUTE THIS PROGRAM AND DOCUMENTATION, BE LIABLE FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE USE OR INABILITY TO USE THE PROGRAM INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF DATA OR DATA BEING RENDERED INACCURATE OR LOSSES SUSTAINED BY YOU OR LOSSES SUSTAINED BY THIRD PARTIES OR A FAILURE OF THE PROGRAM TO OPERATE WITH ANY OTHER PROGRAMS, EVEN IF YOU OR OTHER PARTIES HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES.
.resizableSafe overload to allow loading resizable in scenarios where another jquery component call
.resizable() is in use. Most commonly this might be jquery UI. This is useful for other components that might depend on this particular component as a dependency and if they do they should use
.resizableSafe(). Syntax is otherwise identical.
Small Bug Fixes
Remove console.log commands. Clean up code and add additional source comments.
Typescript definition added
Added typescript definition.
Destroy Option to release resizables
Added support removing resizables using
$(el).resizable('destroy').
Fix Touch Sizing Code
Fix up end drag detection both for mouse and touch dragging operations for more reliable end-drag detection. Fixes issue where the drag cursor previously would loose connection to the drag handle and continue to drag after releasing.
Support for jQuery 3.x
Fixed a few issues related to running under jQuery 3.x. Switched to
.on() and
.off() handlers for all event handlers.
false is returned the auto-resizing of the container is not applied. This allows you to take over the width calculation yourself for things like limiting resize size. (changes by ohcibi)
> syntax in handle selector
> to select child elements inside of the container. Added to simplify referencing contained elements generically without having to explicitly specify the resized container.