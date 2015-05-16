Resizable table columns for jQuery. Live Demo

New and Improved! Now tested and working on Chrome & Firefox (Mac + Windows), and IE 9 + 10. Other browsers might work too, just haven't had time to check.

Size: < 8kb minified

Dependencies

jQuery

store.js (or anything similar) for localStorage persistence.

Simple Usage

< table > < thead > < tr > < th > # </ th > < th > First Name </ th > < th > Last Name </ th > < th > Username </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > ... </ tbody > </ table > < script > $( function ( ) { $( "table" ).resizableColumns(); }); </ script >

Persist column sizes

To save column sizes on page reload (or js re-rendering), just pass an object that responds to get and set . You'll also have to give your <table> a data-resizable-columns-id attribute, and your <th>s data-resizable-column-id attributes.

< script src = "libs/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "libs/store.js" > </ script > < script src = "jquery.resizableColumns.js" > </ script > < table data-resizable-columns-id = "demo-table" > < thead > < tr > < th data-resizable-column-id = "#" > # </ th > < th data-resizable-column-id = "first_name" > First Name </ th > < th data-resizable-column-id = "last_name" > Last Name </ th > < th data-resizable-column-id = "username" > Username </ th > </ tr > </ thead > < tbody > ... </ tbody > </ table > < script > $( function ( ) { $( "table" ).resizableColumns({ store : store }); }); </ script >

License

MIT

Credits

There's various versions of this plugin floating around the internet, but they're all outdated in one way or another. Thanks to http://robau.wordpress.com/2011/06/09/unobtrusive-table-column-resize-with-jquery/ for a great starting point.