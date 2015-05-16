openbase logo
jquery-resizable-columns

by dobtco
0.2.3 (see all)

Resizable table columns for jQuery.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

528

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

jquery-resizable-columns

Resizable table columns for jQuery. Live Demo

New and Improved! Now tested and working on Chrome & Firefox (Mac + Windows), and IE 9 + 10. Other browsers might work too, just haven't had time to check.

Size: < 8kb minified

Dependencies

  • jQuery
  • store.js (or anything similar) for localStorage persistence.

Simple Usage

<table>
  <thead>
    <tr>
      <th>#</th>
      <th>First Name</th>
      <th>Last Name</th>
      <th>Username</th>
    </tr>
  </thead>
  <tbody>
    ...
  </tbody>
</table>

<script>
  $(function(){
    $("table").resizableColumns();
  });
</script>

Persist column sizes

To save column sizes on page reload (or js re-rendering), just pass an object that responds to get and set. You'll also have to give your <table> a data-resizable-columns-id attribute, and your <th>s data-resizable-column-id attributes.

<script src="libs/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="libs/store.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.resizableColumns.js"></script>

<table data-resizable-columns-id="demo-table">
  <thead>
    <tr>
      <th data-resizable-column-id="#">#</th>
      <th data-resizable-column-id="first_name">First Name</th>
      <th data-resizable-column-id="last_name">Last Name</th>
      <th data-resizable-column-id="username">Username</th>
    </tr>
  </thead>
  <tbody>
    ...
  </tbody>
</table>

<script>
  $(function(){
    $("table").resizableColumns({
      store: store
    });
  });
</script>

License

MIT

Credits

There's various versions of this plugin floating around the internet, but they're all outdated in one way or another. Thanks to http://robau.wordpress.com/2011/06/09/unobtrusive-table-column-resize-with-jquery/ for a great starting point.

