Resizable table columns for jQuery. Live Demo
New and Improved! Now tested and working on Chrome & Firefox (Mac + Windows), and IE 9 + 10. Other browsers might work too, just haven't had time to check.
Size: < 8kb minified
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th>#</th>
<th>First Name</th>
<th>Last Name</th>
<th>Username</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
...
</tbody>
</table>
<script>
$(function(){
$("table").resizableColumns();
});
</script>
To save column sizes on page reload (or js re-rendering), just pass an object that responds to
get and
set. You'll also have to give your <table> a
data-resizable-columns-id attribute, and your <th>s
data-resizable-column-id attributes.
<script src="libs/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="libs/store.js"></script>
<script src="jquery.resizableColumns.js"></script>
<table data-resizable-columns-id="demo-table">
<thead>
<tr>
<th data-resizable-column-id="#">#</th>
<th data-resizable-column-id="first_name">First Name</th>
<th data-resizable-column-id="last_name">Last Name</th>
<th data-resizable-column-id="username">Username</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
...
</tbody>
</table>
<script>
$(function(){
$("table").resizableColumns({
store: store
});
});
</script>
MIT
There's various versions of this plugin floating around the internet, but they're all outdated in one way or another. Thanks to http://robau.wordpress.com/2011/06/09/unobtrusive-table-column-resize-with-jquery/ for a great starting point.