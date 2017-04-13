resizable

jQuery plugin for resizable elements.

Demo: https://jsfiddle.net/uqv7cdjz/ (thanks @pmorch !)

Install

npm install jquery-resizable

Then include resizable.js and resizable.css in your webapp.

Usage

$( '#some div' ).resizable( options )

It also applies for multiple elements.

Options

direction

Possible values for an array:

top

right

bottom

left

As a string:

horizontal = left + right

vertical = top + bottom

= + top

right

bottom

left

Example:

$( '#div1' ).resizable({ direction : [ 'bottom' , 'left' ] }) $( '#div2' ).resizable({ direction : 'vertical' })

By default each direction is turned on.

start

Event fired at the start of resize operation.

resize

Event fired on mouse move during resize operation.

stop

Event fired at the stop of resize operation.