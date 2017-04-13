openbase logo
jquery-resizable

by Tanner
1.0.6

jQuery plugin for resizable elements

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

864

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

resizable

jQuery plugin for resizable elements.

Demo: https://jsfiddle.net/uqv7cdjz/ (thanks @pmorch !)

Install

npm install jquery-resizable

Then include resizable.js and resizable.css in your webapp.

Usage

$('#some div').resizable( options )

It also applies for multiple elements.

Options

direction

Possible values for an array:

  • top
  • right
  • bottom
  • left

As a string:

  • horizontal = left + right
  • vertical = top + bottom
  • top
  • right
  • bottom
  • left

Example:

$('#div1').resizable({
    direction: ['bottom', 'left']
})
$('#div2').resizable({
    direction: 'vertical'
})

By default each direction is turned on.

start

Event fired at the start of resize operation.

resize

Event fired on mouse move during resize operation.

stop

Event fired at the stop of resize operation.

