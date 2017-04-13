jQuery plugin for resizable elements.
Demo: https://jsfiddle.net/uqv7cdjz/ (thanks @pmorch !)
npm install jquery-resizable
Then include
resizable.js and
resizable.css in your webapp.
$('#some div').resizable( options )
It also applies for multiple elements.
direction
Possible values for an array:
top
right
bottom
left
As a string:
horizontal =
left +
right
vertical =
top +
bottom
top
right
bottom
left
Example:
$('#div1').resizable({
direction: ['bottom', 'left']
})
$('#div2').resizable({
direction: 'vertical'
})
By default each direction is turned on.
start
Event fired at the start of resize operation.
resize
Event fired on mouse move during resize operation.
stop
Event fired at the stop of resize operation.