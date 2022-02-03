A wrapper around Google's diff_match_patch library. Google's library is awesome and can be fine-tuned in multiple ways, but their API is a bit awkward, probably cause they support the same API in 8 different languages.

Also, the library does not provide any beautification of the diff-ed output. They provide a reference implementation (look for diff_prettyHtml in the API docs ) but recommend developers to write their own - and the given method is not customizable .

This library is an alternative to embedding 30+ lines of cryptic JS in your code. In short, it tries to bridge the gap between the awesome diff_match_patch library and a simple user-experience.

This blog post explains things in a bit more detail.

Demo

jsfiddle demo

Download

From npm.js.

Usage

First, include the libraries

include jquery.js , diff_match_patch.js and jquery.pretty-text-diff.js in your page, something like:

< script src = "/path/to/jquery.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/diff_match_patch.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/deal_override_requests.min.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

Next sprinkle a bit of JS

something like:

$(selector).prettyTextDiff({ });

Check out the customizable options below.

Optionally, style the diff

Style <ins> and <del> as much as you want. A simple example is in the jsfiddle demo.

Customizable options

Either mark up your HTML to use the default selectors, or use these options:

option default explanation originalContainer .original CSS-selector for the element that holds the original text. $(elem).text() will be used to extract the text. changedContainer .changed CSS-selector for the element that holds the changed text. $(elem).text() will be used to extract the text. diffContainer .diff CSS-selector for the element where the diff will be put. cleanup true Whether diff_match_patch's diff_cleanupSemantic() will be used or not. true will produce a human-redable diff, whereas false will be more to the liking of machines. See the demo for the effect. debug false see some debug output in your browser's console originalContentv1.0.4+ None Pass the original content as a parameter in your JS file, instead of creating an element in your HTML code to extract this content. changedContentv1.0.4+ None Pass the changed content as a parameter in your JS file, instead of creating an element in your HTML code to extract this content.

Development

Install node and npm (comes with node now)

and (comes with node now) Install coffeescript and uglify : npm install -g coffee-script uglify-js

and : cake build to produce the output JS (minified)

to produce the output JS (minified) Increment the version in the coffeescript (and compiled/minified) javascript source and the package.json file.

file. git tag x.y.z

Push: git push && git push --tags && npm publish

Contributing

Fork this repo

create a feature/bugfix branch: git checkout -b branch_name

Develop Just change the coffeescript source. When your PR is merged, I will generate the JS flavors and update the versioning.

Push to your repo: git push origin branch_name

Submit a PR

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Arnab Deka. Licensed under MIT LICENSE for details.