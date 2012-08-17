openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jp

jquery-path

by weepy
1.0.0 (see all)

Animatation for arcs and bezier curves with jQuery

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

89

GitHub Stars

412

Maintenance

Last Commit

10yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery.path

Provides animation along bezier and circular arcs.

The animation engine in jQuery is focussed on single dimensional animation - hence it's difficult to animate two variables along a path.

This simple plugin provides a method of multidimensional animation, and in particular provides a method for animating along bezier curves and arcs.

Bezier

Example: animate along a bezier path

var bezier_params = {
    start: { 
      x: 185, 
      y: 185, 
      angle: 10
    },	
    end: { 
      x:540,
      y:110, 
      angle: -10, 
      length: 0.25
    }
  }
  
$("my_elem").animate({path : new $.path.bezier(bezier_params)})

Bezier curves are made form a start point, an end point each with a control point

  • start is starting point
  • end is the final point
  • x,y indicate the coordinates at that point. Required
  • angle is the angle of the control point from the line joining the start and end. Optional, default is 0
  • length is the distance from the point to it's control point as a ratio of the distance from start to end. Optional, default is 1/3

Arc

Exampe: animate along an arc

  
var arc_params = {
    center: [285,185],	
		radius: 100,	
		start: 30,
		end: 200,
		dir: -1
  }
  
$("my_elem").animate({path : new $.path.arc(arc_params)})
  • center is the coords of the centre of an imaginary circle that contains the start and end point
  • radius is the radius of this circle
  • start is the angle of the start point. 0 is "North", measured clockwise
  • end is the angle of the start point. 0 is "North", measured clockwise
  • dir is the direction to move in. Only required if not obvious from start and end (e.g. if start is 100, end is 30, but you want to animate clockwise)

Other Paths

It is trivial to create other paths, or even animate other parameters. E.g:

var SineWave = function() {
  this.css = function(p) {
    var s = Math.sin(p*20)
    var x = 500 - p * 300 
    var y = s * 50 + 150
    var o = ((s+2)/4+0.1)
    return {top: y + "px", left: x + "px", opacity: o}
  } 
};
  
$("my_elem").animate({path : new SineWave})

Compatibility

Tested in

  • Firefox 3.5
  • Safari 4
  • IE 6, 7, 8

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial