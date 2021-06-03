Node.js:
npm install jquery-param --save
the browser:
<script src="/path/to/jquery-param.min.js"></script>
CommonJS:
const param = require('jquery-param');
const obj = { key1: { value1: [10, 20, 30] }, key2: '?a=b&c=d' };
const str = param(obj);
// => "key1[value1][]=10&key1[value1][]=20&key1[value1][]=30&key2=?a=b&c=d"
TypeScript:
import param from 'jquery-param';
const obj = { key1: { value1: [10, 20, 30] }, key2: '?a=b&c=d' };
const str = param(obj);
// => "key1[value1][]=10&key1[value1][]=20&key1[value1][]=30&key2=?a=b&c=d"
You will need to add
"esModuleInterop": true to the
"compilerOptions" field in
tsconfig.json.
ES Modules:
<script type="module">
import param from './esm/jquery-param.es.js';
const obj = { key1: { value1: [10, 20, 30] }, key2: '?a=b&c=d' };
const str = param(obj);
// => "key1[value1][]=10&key1[value1][]=20&key1[value1][]=30&key2=?a=b&c=d"
</script>
Older browser:
<script>
var obj = { key1: { value1: [10, 20, 30] }, key2: '?a=b&c=d' };
var str = window.param(obj); // global object
// => "key1[value1][]=10&key1[value1][]=20&key1[value1][]=30&key2=?a=b&c=d"
</script>
Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and IE9+.
MIT