jquery-param

by KNOWLEDGECODE
1.1.8 (see all)

equivalent function to jQuery.param

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26.1K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

jquery-param

Circle CI

Features

  • Equivalent to jQuery.param (based on jQuery 3.x)
  • No dependencies
  • Universal (Isomorphic)
  • ES Modules Support

Installation

Node.js:

npm install jquery-param --save

the browser:

<script src="/path/to/jquery-param.min.js"></script>

Usage

CommonJS:

const param = require('jquery-param');

const obj = { key1: { value1: [10, 20, 30] }, key2: '?a=b&c=d' };
const str = param(obj);
// => "key1[value1][]=10&key1[value1][]=20&key1[value1][]=30&key2=?a=b&c=d"

TypeScript:

import param from 'jquery-param';

const obj = { key1: { value1: [10, 20, 30] }, key2: '?a=b&c=d' };
const str = param(obj);
// => "key1[value1][]=10&key1[value1][]=20&key1[value1][]=30&key2=?a=b&c=d"

You will need to add "esModuleInterop": true to the "compilerOptions" field in tsconfig.json.

ES Modules:

<script type="module">
import param from './esm/jquery-param.es.js';

const obj = { key1: { value1: [10, 20, 30] }, key2: '?a=b&c=d' };
const str = param(obj);
// => "key1[value1][]=10&key1[value1][]=20&key1[value1][]=30&key2=?a=b&c=d"
</script>

Older browser:

<script>
var obj = { key1: { value1: [10, 20, 30] }, key2: '?a=b&c=d' };
var str = window.param(obj);    // global object
// => "key1[value1][]=10&key1[value1][]=20&key1[value1][]=30&key2=?a=b&c=d"
</script>

Browser Support

Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and IE9+.

License

MIT

