Features

Equivalent to jQuery.param (based on jQuery 3.x)

No dependencies

Universal (Isomorphic)

ES Modules Support

Installation

Node.js:

npm install jquery-param --save

the browser:

< script src = "/path/to/jquery-param.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

CommonJS:

const param = require ( 'jquery-param' ); const obj = { key1 : { value1 : [ 10 , 20 , 30 ] }, key2 : '?a=b&c=d' }; const str = param(obj);

TypeScript:

import param from 'jquery-param' ; const obj = { key1 : { value1 : [ 10 , 20 , 30 ] }, key2 : '?a=b&c=d' }; const str = param(obj);

You will need to add "esModuleInterop": true to the "compilerOptions" field in tsconfig.json .

ES Modules:

< script type = "module" > import param from './esm/jquery-param.es.js' ; const obj = { key1 : { value1 : [ 10 , 20 , 30 ] }, key2 : '?a=b&c=d' }; const str = param(obj); </ script >

Older browser:

< script > var obj = { key1 : { value1 : [ 10 , 20 , 30 ] }, key2 : '?a=b&c=d' }; var str = window .param(obj); </ script >

Browser Support

Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge, and IE9+.

License

MIT