jQuery Parallax is a script that simulates the parallax effect as seen on nikebetterworld.com.

Version: 1.1.3 Author: Ian Lunn

Demo: jQuery Vertical Parallax Demo

Tutorial: Nikebetterworld Parallax Effect Demo

Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html

12/6/2012 - Fixed a few demo bugs and made easier to use

- Fixed a bug that prevented the third section from working - Removed the need to use the adjuster value

8/5/2012 - Fixed height/outerHeight parameter

- Smoother effect when scrolling - Fixed positioning with scaled backgrounds - Reduced code - Now passes jsl 0 . 3.0 without warnings

26/10/2011 - Updated to work with jQuery 1.6.4