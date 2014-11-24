openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jp

jquery-parallax

by Ian Lunn
1.0.1 (see all)

**NO LONGER MAINTAINED** Used to recreate the Nike Better World parallax effect

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

jQuery Parallax

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery Parallax

jQuery Parallax is a script that simulates the parallax effect as seen on nikebetterworld.com.

Plugin: jQuery Parallax
Version: 1.1.3 Author: Ian Lunn
Twitter: @IanLunn Demo: jQuery Vertical Parallax Demo
Tutorial: Nikebetterworld Parallax Effect Demo

Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html

Updates

12/6/2012 - Fixed a few demo bugs and made easier to use

- Fixed a bug that prevented the third section from working
- Removed the need to use the adjuster value

8/5/2012 - Fixed height/outerHeight parameter

- Smoother effect when scrolling
- Fixed positioning with scaled backgrounds
- Reduced code
- Now passes jsl 0.3.0 without warnings

26/10/2011 - Updated to work with jQuery 1.6.4

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

pj
parallax-jsParallax Engine that reacts to the orientation of a smart device
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
tj
tilt.jsA tiny 60+fps parallax tilt hover effect for jQuery.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
pj
paroller.jsParallax scrolling jQuery plugin
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
2K
jquery-parallax.jsSimple parallax scrolling effect inspired by Spotify.com implemented as a jQuery plugin
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
1K
parlx.js🖱️ Parallax scroll effect library
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
25
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial