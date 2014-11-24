jQuery Parallax is a script that simulates the parallax effect as seen on nikebetterworld.com.
Plugin: jQuery Parallax
Version: 1.1.3 Author: Ian Lunn
Twitter: @IanLunn Demo: jQuery Vertical Parallax Demo
Tutorial: Nikebetterworld Parallax Effect Demo
Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses: http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php http://www.gnu.org/licenses/gpl.html
12/6/2012 - Fixed a few demo bugs and made easier to use
- Fixed a bug that prevented the third section from working
- Removed the need to use the adjuster value
8/5/2012 - Fixed height/outerHeight parameter
- Smoother effect when scrolling
- Fixed positioning with scaled backgrounds
- Reduced code
- Now passes jsl 0.3.0 without warnings
26/10/2011 - Updated to work with jQuery 1.6.4