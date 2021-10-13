PanelSnap

A JavaScript library that provides snapping functionality to a set of panels within your interface.

Introduction

PanelSnap is a framework agnostic JavaScript library. This means that it works in every JavaScript project, wheter you use Vue, React, jQuery or plain vanilla JavaScript. It can snap both horizontally & vertically, connect with menu's and fire events based on user behaviour.

Installation

npm install panelsnap

import PanelSnap from 'panelsnap' ; const instance = new PanelSnap();

< body > < section > ... </ section > < section > ... </ section > < section > ... </ section > </ body >

Documentation

In its simplest form, PanelSnap does not need any configuration. For more advanced scenarios, PanelSnap can be aopted to about every usecase through its settings object.

Check out the documentation at https://panelsnap.com or the docs folder for all the different possibilities.

Credits