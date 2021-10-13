openbase logo
jquery-panelsnap

by Guido Bouman
0.16.0 (see all)

A JavaScript plugin that provides snapping functionality to a set of panels within your interface.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

582

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
WARNING: This project has been renamed to panelsnap. Install using panelsnap instead.

Readme

PanelSnap

Codacy Status Build Status Version License Bundled Size

A JavaScript library that provides snapping functionality to a set of panels within your interface.

Introduction

PanelSnap is a framework agnostic JavaScript library. This means that it works in every JavaScript project, wheter you use Vue, React, jQuery or plain vanilla JavaScript. It can snap both horizontally & vertically, connect with menu's and fire events based on user behaviour.

Installation

npm install panelsnap

import PanelSnap from 'panelsnap';

const instance = new PanelSnap();

<body>
  <section>
    ...
  </section>
  <section>
    ...
  </section>
  <section>
    ...
  </section>
</body>

Documentation

In its simplest form, PanelSnap does not need any configuration. For more advanced scenarios, PanelSnap can be aopted to about every usecase through its settings object.

Check out the documentation at https://panelsnap.com or the docs folder for all the different possibilities.

Credits

  • jellea for early feedback and brainpickings.
  • aalexandrov for small improvements & bugfixes.
  • akreitals for fixing keyboard navigation when disabled.
  • brumm far a panel count bug.
  • dpaquette for the offset option.
  • wudi96 for button navigation.

