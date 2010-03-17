jQuery outside events

Version: 1.1, Last updated: 3/16/2010

With jQuery outside events you can bind to an event that will be triggered only when a specific "originating" event occurs outside the element in question. For example, you can click outside, double-click outside, mouse-over outside, focus outside (and over ten more default "outside" events). Also, if an outside event hasn't been provided by default, you can easily define your own.

Please note that because a reference to the originating event's element is available as event.target you can change behavior based on which element was actually interacted with.

Documentation

Examples

Support and Testing

jQuery Versions

1.4.2

Browsers Tested

Internet Explorer 6-8, Firefox 2-3.6, Safari 3-4, Chrome, Opera 9.6-10.1.

Unit Tests

Release History

1.1 - (3/16/2010) Made "clickoutside" plugin more general, resulting in a whole new plugin with more than a dozen default "outside" events and a method that can be used to add new ones.

1.0 - (2/27/2010) Initial release

License

Copyright (c) 2010 "Cowboy" Ben Alman

Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses.

