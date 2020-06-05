jQuery Once

Act on jQuery elements only once.

Filters out all elements that had the same filter applied on them before. It can be used to ensure that a function is only applied once to an element.

Install

Method Installation npm npm install jquery-once --save Composer composer require robloach/jquery-once Bower bower install jquery-once Component component install RobLoach/jquery-once jsDelivr //cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery-once@2.2.3/jquery.once.min.js cdnjs //cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-once/2.2.3/jquery.once.js

Usage

See the API documentation for more information on how to use jQuery Once.

$( 'p' ).once( 'changecolor' ).css( 'color' , 'red' ); $( 'p' ) .once( "changecolorblue" ) .css( "color" , "blue" ) .end() .css( "color" , "red" ); $( 'div.calendar' ).once().each( function ( ) { });

Development

Ensure you are using node >= 4: node --version Install dependencies through npm: npm install Check coding style standard, and automated testing: npm test Build jquery.once.min.js with: npm run build Update API documentation: npm run docs Tag and publish the new versions to npm with Semantic Versioning: git add -A git commit -m "2 .1 .2 " git tag 2 .1 .2 git push origin 2 .1 .2 npm publish

Change Log

Discover the change history by heading on over to the CHANGELOG.md file.

License

Dual licensed under:

Copyright © Rob Loach