jquery-once

by Rob Loach
2.2.3 (see all)

💲 Act on jQuery elements only once.

Readme

jQuery Once

Act on jQuery elements only once.

Act on jQuery elements only once.

Filters out all elements that had the same filter applied on them before. It can be used to ensure that a function is only applied once to an element.

Install

MethodInstallation
npmnpm install jquery-once --save
Composercomposer require robloach/jquery-once
Bowerbower install jquery-once
Componentcomponent install RobLoach/jquery-once
jsDelivr//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery-once@2.2.3/jquery.once.min.js
cdnjs//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-once/2.2.3/jquery.once.js

Usage

See the API documentation for more information on how to use jQuery Once.

// The following will change the color of each paragraph to red, just once
// for the "changecolor" key.
$('p').once('changecolor').css('color', 'red');

// .once() will return a set of elements that yet to have the once ID
// associated with them. You can return to the original collection set by
// using .end().
$('p')
  .once("changecolorblue")
    .css("color", "blue")
  .end()
  .css("color", "red");

// To execute a function on the once set, you can use jQuery's each().
$('div.calendar').once().each(function() {
  // Since there is no once ID provided here, the key will be "once".
});

Development

  1. Ensure you are using node >= 4:

    node --version

  2. Install dependencies through npm:

    npm install

  3. Check coding style standard, and automated testing:

    npm test

  4. Build jquery.once.min.js with:

    npm run build

  5. Update API documentation:

    npm run docs

  6. Tag and publish the new versions to npm with Semantic Versioning:

    git add -A
git commit -m "2.1.2"
git tag 2.1.2
git push origin 2.1.2
npm publish

Change Log

Discover the change history by heading on over to the CHANGELOG.md file.

License

Dual licensed under:

Copyright © Rob Loach

