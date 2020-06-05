Act on jQuery elements only once.
Filters out all elements that had the same filter applied on them before. It can be used to ensure that a function is only applied once to an element.
|Method
|Installation
|npm
npm install jquery-once --save
|Composer
composer require robloach/jquery-once
|Bower
bower install jquery-once
|Component
component install RobLoach/jquery-once
|jsDelivr
//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery-once@2.2.3/jquery.once.min.js
|cdnjs
//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-once/2.2.3/jquery.once.js
See the API documentation for more information on how to use jQuery Once.
// The following will change the color of each paragraph to red, just once
// for the "changecolor" key.
$('p').once('changecolor').css('color', 'red');
// .once() will return a set of elements that yet to have the once ID
// associated with them. You can return to the original collection set by
// using .end().
$('p')
.once("changecolorblue")
.css("color", "blue")
.end()
.css("color", "red");
// To execute a function on the once set, you can use jQuery's each().
$('div.calendar').once().each(function() {
// Since there is no once ID provided here, the key will be "once".
});
Ensure you are using node >= 4:
node --version
Install dependencies through npm:
npm install
Check coding style standard, and automated testing:
npm test
Build
jquery.once.min.js with:
npm run build
Update API documentation:
npm run docs
Tag and publish the new versions to npm with Semantic Versioning:
git add -A
git commit -m "2.1.2"
git tag 2.1.2
git push origin 2.1.2
npm publish
Discover the change history by heading on over to the
CHANGELOG.md file.
Dual licensed under:
Copyright © Rob Loach