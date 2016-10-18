Fully customizable with CSS, Single/Double handles, Touch-enabled, IE 7+ Compatibility, Custom Digit Rounding, Non linear step increments!
Initialize with:
$(".mySlider").nstSlider({
"left_grip_selector": ".leftGrip",
"right_grip_selector": ".rightGrip",
"value_bar_selector": ".bar",
"value_changed_callback": function(cause, minValue, maxValue, prevMinValue, prevMaxValue) {
// show the suggested values in your min/max labels elements
}
});
Method call:
$(".mySlider").nstSlider("set_position", 10 /* min */, 90 /* max */);
Destroy with:
$(".mySlider").nstSlider("teardown");
For live demos please visit the project webpage:
http://lokku.github.io/jquery-nstslider/
For a Quick Start have a look at the source html of the following file:
https://github.com/lokku/jquery-nstslider/blob/master/demo/index.html
|Option
|Type
|Default
|Description
|animating_css_class
|string
|nst-animating
|the css class to be used when the slider is to be animated (this happens when a certain min/max value is being set for example).
|touch_tolerance_value_bar_x
|number
|15
|the horizontal tolerance in pixels by which a handle of the slider should be grabbed if the user touches outside the slider bar area.
|touch_tolerance_value_bar_y
|number
|30
|the vertical tolerance in pixels by which a handle of the slider should be grabbed if the user touches outside the slider bar area.
|left_grip_selector
|string
|.nst-slider-grip-left
|the selector of the left grip handle. The left grip element must exist in the page when the slider is initialized.
|right_grip_selector
|string
|undefined
|the selector of the right grip handle. This is optional. A single handler bar is assumed if this selector is not specified.
|value_bar_selector
|string
|undefined
|the selector of the value bar. If not specified assumes a value bar representing the selection is not wanted.
|rounding
|object or number
|1
|the rounding for a certain value displayed on the slider. This rounds the values returned in the value_changed_callback as roundedValue : int(actualValue / rounding) * rounding. The rounding parameter can be a number (i.e., fixed rounding) or can depend on actualValue (i.e., dynamic rounding). To perform dynamic rounding an object must be passed instead of a value. For example, passing rounding : { '1' : '100', '10' : '1000', '50' : '10000' } will use rounding = 1 when actualValue <= 100, rounding = 10 when 100 < actualValue <= 1000 and so on...
|crossable_handles
|boolean
|true
|Allow handles to cross each other while one of them is being dragged. This option is ignored if just one handle is used.
|value_changed_callback
|function
|function(cause, curMin, curMax, prevMin, prevMax) { return; }
|a callback called whenever the user drags one of the handles.
|user_mouseup_callback
|function
|function(vmin, vmax, left_grip_moved) { return; }
|a callback called whenever the mouse button pressed while dragging a slider grip is released
|user_drag_start_callback
|function
|function () { return; }
|a callback called before the user drags one of the handles
When calling methods, use positional arguments. For example, for the
set_position method, call:
$(".mySlider").nstSlider("set_position", 10 /* min */, 90 /* max */);
do not call:
$(".mySlider").nstSlider("set_position", { min: 10, max: 90 });
unless the documentation says that the first argument is an object.
|Method
|Arguments (positional)
|Description
|get_range_min
|None
|return the current minimum range of the slider
|get_range_max
|None
|return the current maximum range of the slider
|get_current_min_value
|None
|return the current minimum value of the slider
|get_current_max_value
|None
|return the current maximum value of the slider
|is_handle_to_left_extreme
|None
|return a boolean indicating whether or not the left handler is moved all the way to the left
|is_handle_to_right_extreme
|None
|return a boolean indicating whether or not the right handler is moved all the way to the right
|refresh
|None
|force a refresh of the slider
|disable
|None
|disable the slider (i.e., user cannot move the handles)
|enable
|None
|enable the slider (i.e., user can move the handles)
|is_enabled
|None
|return a boolean indicating whether or not the slider can be moved by the user
|set_position
|min: number, max: number
|set the handles at the specified min and max values
|set_step_histogram
|histogram : array of numbers
|use a non-linear step increment for the slider that is stretched where the histogram provided counts more items
|unset_step_histogram
|None
|use a linear scale of increments for the slider
|set_range
|rangeMin : number, rangeMax : number
|set the minimum and the maximum range of values the slider
|set_rounding
|rounding: number or object
|set the rounding for the slider
|get_rounding
|None
|return the current rounding of the slider
|teardown
|None
|remove all data stored in the slider
|value_to_px
|number
|given a value in the range of the slider, returns the corresponding value in pixel relative to the slider width
jQuery 1.6.4+
Copyright (c) 2014 Lokku Ltd.
Licensed under the MIT license.