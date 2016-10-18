Fully customizable with CSS, Single/Double handles, Touch-enabled, IE 7+ Compatibility, Custom Digit Rounding, Non linear step increments!

Example

Initialize with:

$( ".mySlider" ).nstSlider({ "left_grip_selector" : ".leftGrip" , "right_grip_selector" : ".rightGrip" , "value_bar_selector" : ".bar" , "value_changed_callback" : function ( cause, minValue, maxValue, prevMinValue, prevMaxValue ) { } });

Method call:

$( ".mySlider" ).nstSlider( "set_position" , 10 , 90 );

Destroy with:

$( ".mySlider" ).nstSlider( "teardown" );

Demo

For live demos please visit the project webpage:

http://lokku.github.io/jquery-nstslider/

For a Quick Start have a look at the source html of the following file:

https://github.com/lokku/jquery-nstslider/blob/master/demo/index.html

Options

Option Type Default Description animating_css_class string nst-animating the css class to be used when the slider is to be animated (this happens when a certain min/max value is being set for example). touch_tolerance_value_bar_x number 15 the horizontal tolerance in pixels by which a handle of the slider should be grabbed if the user touches outside the slider bar area. touch_tolerance_value_bar_y number 30 the vertical tolerance in pixels by which a handle of the slider should be grabbed if the user touches outside the slider bar area. left_grip_selector string .nst-slider-grip-left the selector of the left grip handle. The left grip element must exist in the page when the slider is initialized. right_grip_selector string undefined the selector of the right grip handle. This is optional. A single handler bar is assumed if this selector is not specified. value_bar_selector string undefined the selector of the value bar. If not specified assumes a value bar representing the selection is not wanted. rounding object or number 1 the rounding for a certain value displayed on the slider. This rounds the values returned in the value_changed_callback as roundedValue : int(actualValue / rounding) * rounding. The rounding parameter can be a number (i.e., fixed rounding) or can depend on actualValue (i.e., dynamic rounding). To perform dynamic rounding an object must be passed instead of a value. For example, passing rounding : { '1' : '100', '10' : '1000', '50' : '10000' } will use rounding = 1 when actualValue <= 100, rounding = 10 when 100 < actualValue <= 1000 and so on... crossable_handles boolean true Allow handles to cross each other while one of them is being dragged. This option is ignored if just one handle is used. value_changed_callback function function(cause, curMin, curMax, prevMin, prevMax) { return; } a callback called whenever the user drags one of the handles. user_mouseup_callback function function(vmin, vmax, left_grip_moved) { return; } a callback called whenever the mouse button pressed while dragging a slider grip is released user_drag_start_callback function function () { return; } a callback called before the user drags one of the handles

Methods

When calling methods, use positional arguments. For example, for the set_position method, call:

$( ".mySlider" ).nstSlider( "set_position" , 10 , 90 );

do not call:

$( ".mySlider" ).nstSlider( "set_position" , { min : 10 , max : 90 });

unless the documentation says that the first argument is an object.

Method Arguments (positional) Description get_range_min None return the current minimum range of the slider get_range_max None return the current maximum range of the slider get_current_min_value None return the current minimum value of the slider get_current_max_value None return the current maximum value of the slider is_handle_to_left_extreme None return a boolean indicating whether or not the left handler is moved all the way to the left is_handle_to_right_extreme None return a boolean indicating whether or not the right handler is moved all the way to the right refresh None force a refresh of the slider disable None disable the slider (i.e., user cannot move the handles) enable None enable the slider (i.e., user can move the handles) is_enabled None return a boolean indicating whether or not the slider can be moved by the user set_position min: number, max: number set the handles at the specified min and max values set_step_histogram histogram : array of numbers use a non-linear step increment for the slider that is stretched where the histogram provided counts more items unset_step_histogram None use a linear scale of increments for the slider set_range rangeMin : number, rangeMax : number set the minimum and the maximum range of values the slider set_rounding rounding: number or object set the rounding for the slider get_rounding None return the current rounding of the slider teardown None remove all data stored in the slider value_to_px number given a value in the range of the slider, returns the corresponding value in pixel relative to the slider width

Dependencies

jQuery 1.6.4+

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Lokku Ltd.

Licensed under the MIT license.