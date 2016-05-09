jQuery Nice Select

A lightweight jQuery plugin that replaces native select elements with customizable dropdowns.

Usage

Include jQuery and the plugin.

< script src = "path/to/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/jquery.nice-select.js" > </ script >

Include the plugin styles, either the compiled CSS...

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "path/to/nice-select.css" >

...or, ideally, import the SASS source (if you use SASS) in your main stylesheet for easier customization.

@ import 'nice-select' ;

Finally, initialize the plugin.

$( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( 'select' ).niceSelect(); });

Full documentation and examples at hernansartorio.com/jquery-nice-select.