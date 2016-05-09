A lightweight jQuery plugin that replaces native select elements with customizable dropdowns.
Include jQuery and the plugin.
<script src="path/to/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/jquery.nice-select.js"></script>
Include the plugin styles, either the compiled CSS...
<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/nice-select.css">
...or, ideally, import the SASS source (if you use SASS) in your main stylesheet for easier customization.
@import 'nice-select';
Finally, initialize the plugin.
$(document).ready(function() {
$('select').niceSelect();
});
Full documentation and examples at hernansartorio.com/jquery-nice-select.