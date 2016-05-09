openbase logo
jns

jquery-nice-select

by Hernán Sartorio
1.1.0 (see all)

A lightweight jQuery plugin that replaces native select elements with customizable dropdowns.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

917

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

jQuery Nice Select

A lightweight jQuery plugin that replaces native select elements with customizable dropdowns.

Usage

Include jQuery and the plugin.

<script src="path/to/jquery.js"></script> 
<script src="path/to/jquery.nice-select.js"></script>

Include the plugin styles, either the compiled CSS...

<link rel="stylesheet" href="path/to/nice-select.css">

...or, ideally, import the SASS source (if you use SASS) in your main stylesheet for easier customization.

@import 'nice-select';

Finally, initialize the plugin.

$(document).ready(function() {
  $('select').niceSelect();
});

Full documentation and examples at hernansartorio.com/jquery-nice-select.

