A simple & lightweight method of displaying modal windows with jQuery.

For quick examples and demos, head to jquerymodal.com.

Why another modal plugin?

Most plugins I've found try to do too much, and have specialized ways of handling photo galleries, iframes and video. The resulting HTML & CSS is often bloated and difficult to customize.

By contrast, this plugin handles the two most common scenarios I run into

displaying an existing DOM element

loading a page with AJAX

and does so with as little HTML & CSS as possible.

Installation

You can install jquery-modal with npm:

npm install jquery-modal

or with Bower:

bower install jquery-modal

or use the hosted version from cdnjs:

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.0.0/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-modal/0.9.1/jquery.modal.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-modal/0.9.1/jquery.modal.min.css" />

Using Rails? Check out the jquery-modal-rails plugin!

jQuery Requirements: As of version 0.3.0, jQuery 1.7 is required. If you're using an earlier version of jQuery you can use the v.0.2.5 tag.

Naming conflict with Bootstrap: Bootstrap's modal uses the same $.modal namespace. If you want to use jquery-modal with Bootstrap, the simplest solution is to manually modify the name of this plugin.

Opening

The simplest approach is to add rel="modal:open" to your links and use the href attribute to specify what to open in the modal.

Open an existing DOM element by ID:

< form id = "login-form" class = "modal" > ... </ form > < a href = "#login-form" rel = "modal:open" > Login </ a >

Load a remote URL with AJAX:

< a href = "login.html" rel = "modal:open" > Login </ a >

Method 2: Manually

You can manually open a modal by calling the .modal() method on the element:

< form id = "login-form" class = "modal" > ... </ form >

$( '#login-form' ).modal();

You can also invoke .modal() directly on links:

< a href = "#ex5" data-modal > Open a DOM element </ a > < a href = "ajax.html" data-modal > Open an AJAX modal </ a >

$( 'a[data-modal]' ).click( function ( event ) { $( this ).modal(); return false ; });

Compatibility Fallback

You can provide a clean fallback for users who have JavaScript disabled by manually attaching the modal via the data-modal attribute. This allows you to write your links pointing to the href as normal (fallback) while enabling modals where JavaScript is enabled.

< a href = "/login.html" data-modal = "#login-modal" > Login </ a > < div id = "login-modal" class = "modal" > ... </ div > < script > $( function ( ) { $( 'a[data-modal]' ).on( 'click' , function ( ) { $($( this ).data( 'modal' )).modal(); return false ; }); }); </ script >

Fade Transitions

By default the overlay & window appear instantaneously, but you can enable a fade effect by specifying the fadeDuration option.

$( 'a.open-modal' ).click( function ( event ) { $( this ).modal({ fadeDuration : 250 }); return false ; });

This will fade in the overlay and modal over 250 milliseconds simultaneously. If you want the effect of the overlay appearing before the window, you can specify the fadeDelay option. This indicates at what point during the overlay transition the window transition should begin.

So if you wanted the window to fade in when the overlay's was 80% finished:

$(elm).modal({ fadeDuration : 250 , fadeDelay : 0.80 });

Or, if you wanted the window to fade in a few moments after the overlay transition has completely finished:

$(elm).modal({ fadeDuration : 250 , fadeDelay : 1.5 });

The fadeDelay option only applies when opening the modal. When closing the modal, both the modal and the overlay fade out simultaneously according to the fadeDuration setting.

Fading is the only supported transition.

Closing

Because there can be only one modal active at a single time, there's no need to select which modal to close:

$.modal.close();

Similar to how links can be automatically bound to open modals, they can be bound to close modals using rel="modal:close" :

< a href = "#close" rel = "modal:close" > Close window </ a >

(Note that modals loaded with AJAX are removed from the DOM when closed).

Checking current state

Use $.modal.isActive() to check if a modal is currently being displayed.

to check if a modal is currently being displayed. Use $.modal.getCurrent() to retrieve a reference to the currently active modal instance, if any.

Options

These are the supported options and their default values:

$.modal.defaults = { closeExisting : true , escapeClose : true , clickClose : true , closeText : 'Close' , closeClass : '' , showClose : true , modalClass : "modal" , blockerClass : "modal" , spinnerHtml : '<div class="rect1"></div><div class="rect2"></div><div class="rect3"></div><div class="rect4"></div>' , showSpinner : true , fadeDuration : null , fadeDelay : 1.0 };

Events

The following events are triggered on the modal element at various points in the open/close cycle (see below for AJAX events).

$.modal.BEFORE_BLOCK = 'modal:before-block' ; $.modal.BLOCK = 'modal:block' ; $.modal.BEFORE_OPEN = 'modal:before-open' ; $.modal.OPEN = 'modal:open' ; $.modal.BEFORE_CLOSE = 'modal:before-close' ; $.modal.CLOSE = 'modal:close' ; $.modal.AFTER_CLOSE = 'modal:after-close' ;

The first and only argument passed to these event handlers is the modal object, which has four properties:

modal.$elm; modal.options; modal.$blocker; modal.$anchor;

So, you could do something like this:

$( '#purchase-form' ).on($.modal.BEFORE_CLOSE, function ( event, modal ) { clear_shopping_cart(); });

AJAX

Basic support

jQuery Modal uses $.get for basic AJAX support. A simple spinner will be displayed by default (if you've included modal.css) and will have the class modal-spinner . If you've set the modalClass option, the spinner will be prefixed with that class name instead.

You can add text or additional HTML to the spinner with the spinnerHtml option, or disable the spinner entirely by setting showSpinner: false .

The default spinner is from the excellent SpinKit by Tobias Ahlin 👍

Events

The following events are triggered when AJAX modals are requested.

$.modal.AJAX_SEND = 'modal:ajax:send' ; $.modal.AJAX_SUCCESS = 'modal:ajax:success' ; $.modal.AJAX_FAIL = 'modal:ajax:fail' ; $.modal.AJAX_COMPLETE = 'modal:ajax:complete' ;

The handlers receive no arguments. The events are triggered on the <a> element which initiated the AJAX modal.

More advanced AJAX handling

It's a good idea to provide more robust AJAX handling -- error handling, in particular. Instead of accommodating the myriad $.ajax options jQuery provides, jquery-modal makes it possible to directly modify the AJAX request itself.

Simply bypass the default AJAX handling (i.e.: don't use rel="modal" )

< a href = "ajax.html" rel = "ajax:modal" > Click me! </ a >

and make your AJAX request in the link's click handler. Note that you need to manually append the new HTML/modal in the success callback:

$( 'a[rel="ajax:modal"]' ).click( function ( event ) { $.ajax({ url : $( this ).attr( 'href' ), success : function ( newHTML, textStatus, jqXHR ) { $(newHTML).appendTo( 'body' ).modal(); }, error : function ( jqXHR, textStatus, errorThrown ) { } }); return false ; });

Note that the AJAX response must be wrapped in a div with class modal when using the second (manual) method.

Bugs & Feature Requests

Found a bug? MEH!

Just kidding. Please create an issue and include a publicly-accessible demonstration of the bug. Dropbox or JSFiddle work well for demonstrating reproducable bugs, but you can use anything as long as it's publicly accessible. Your issue is much more likely to be resolved/merged if it includes a fix & pull request.

Have an idea that improves jquery-modal? Awesome! Please fork this repository, implement your idea (including documentation, if necessary), and submit a pull request.

I don't use this library as frequently as I used to, so if you want to see a fix/improvement you're best off submitting a pull request. Bugs without a test case and/or improvements without a pull request will be shown no mercy and closed!

Contributing

Maintainers Wanted

This library became more popular and active than I ever expected, and unfortunately I don't have time to maintain it myself.

If you are interested in helping me maintain this library, please let me know — I would love your help!

Read more about becoming a maintainer »

I'd especially like people who would be excited about working towards a brand new jQuery Modal 2.0. See my Proposal for jQuery Modal 2.0 for more details & discussion.

How to contribute

I welcome improvements to this plugin, particularly with:

Performance improvements

Making the code as concise/efficient as possible

Bug fixes & browser compatibility

Please fork and send pull requests, or create an issue. Keep in mind the spirit of this plugin is minimalism so I'm very picky about adding new features.

Tips for development/contributing

Make sure dependencies are installed: npm install

After modifying jquery.modal.js and/or jquery.modal.css , you can optionally regenerate the minified files with gulp min and gulp css respectively.

and/or , you can optionally regenerate the minified files with and respectively. Make sure you have updated documentation ( README.md and/or examples/index.html ) if necessary. Pull requests without documentation updates will be rejected.

and/or ) if necessary. Maintainers should increment version numbers and run gulp changelog when cutting a new release.

Support

Please post a question on StackOverflow. Commercial support by email is also available — please contact kylefox@gmail.com for rates. Unfortunately I am unable to provide free email support.

License (MIT)

jQuery Modal is distributed under the [MIT License](Learn more at http://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php):