jQuery Mobile

Note: jQuery Mobile is not maintained anymore. Please read the project status blog post for more information.

jQuery Mobile is a unified, HTML5-based user interface system for all popular mobile device platforms, built on the rock-solid jQuery and jQuery UI foundation. Its lightweight code is built with progressive enhancement, and has a flexible, easily themeable design.

jQuery Mobile 1.4.x works with versions of jQuery core from 1.8.3 to 1.11.1 / 2.1.1. You can find more information about how the library works, and what it is capable of, by reading the documentation and exploring the demos. Alternatively, more information can also be found on the jquerymobile site.

Contributing

You can contribute to the project by reporting issues, suggesting new features, or submitting pull requests. Please read our Contributing Guidelines before submitting.

Currently the library is shipped on the jQuery CDN/download as a single monolithic JavaScript file that depends on jQuery Core (not included) and a similarly bundled CSS file. For users we support the following build targets:

js - resolve dependencies, build, concat, and minify the JavaScript used for jQuery Mobile

- resolve dependencies, build, concat, and minify the JavaScript used for jQuery Mobile css - resolve dependencies, build, concat, and minify all the css, just the structure css, and just the theme css

- resolve dependencies, build, concat, and minify all the css, just the structure css, and just the theme css demos - build the js and css, and make the docs ready for static consumption

- build the js and css, and make the docs ready for static consumption lint - Validates JavaScript files using JSHint

Download Builder

The easiest way to obtain a custom build is to use the download builder. With it, you can select the parts of the library you need and both the CSS and JavaScript dependencies will be resolved for you as a packaged/minified whole.

Requirements

Commands

With node and grunt installed you can run the default target by simply issuing the following from the project root:

npm install grunt

JavaScript

As of version 1.1 the library uses dependency management in the JavaScript build by providing AMD modules which can be added or removed from the core mobile meta module js/jquery.mobile.js .

For example, if a user wished to exclude the form widgets to reduce the wire weight of their jQuery Mobile include they would first remove them from the meta module:

diff --git a/js/jquery.mobile.js b/js/jquery.mobile.js index 6200fe6..3a4625c 100644 @@ -19,12 +19,6 @@ define([ './jquery.mobile.listview.filter', './jquery.mobile.listview.autodividers', './jquery.mobile.nojs', - './jquery.mobile.forms.checkboxradio', - './jquery.mobile.forms.button', - './jquery.mobile.forms.slider', - './jquery.mobile.forms.textinput', - './jquery.mobile.forms.select.custom', - './jquery.mobile.forms.select', './jquery.mobile.buttonMarkup', './jquery.mobile.controlGroup', './jquery.mobile.links',

And then run the build:

grunt build :js

CSS

To create a new theme:

Copy the default folder from CSS/Themes to a new folder named after your new theme (eg, my-theme ). Add customizations to the jquery.mobile.theme.css file. From the project root run the following grunt command: THEME =my-theme grunt build:css The output will be available in the $PROJECT_ROOT/dist

Again this assumes the theme css files are available in the css/themes/$THEME/ directory relative to the project root, css/themes/my-theme/ in the example.

Development

The root of the repository is also the root of the documentation and, along with the test suite, acts as the test bed for bug fixes and features. You'll need to set up a server and get the test suite running before you can contribute patches.

Server

Most of the documentation and testing pages rely on PHP 5+, and as a result Apache and PHP are required for development. You can install them using one of the following methods:

one-click - MAMP for OSX, XAMP for OSX/Windows

existing web server - eg, ~/Sites directory on OSX.

directory on OSX. virtual machine - If Vagrant is installed you can add this remote/branch and vagrant up

In addition to vanilla Apache the following modules are required:

Rewrite (mod_rewrite.so)

Expire (mod_expires.so)

Header (mod_headers.so)

Once you have your web server setup you can point it at the project directory.

Testing

Automated testing forms the backbone of the jQuery Mobile project's QA activities. As a contributor or patch submitter you will be expected to run the test suite for the code your patches affect. Our continuous integration server will address the remainder of the test suite.

You can run all the test suites by running the following command:

grunt test

You can choose to run only a subset of the tests by adding the --suites option like:

grunt test --suites=table,slider

will only run the tests under tests/unit/table/ and tests/unit/slider/ .

You can also exclude some tests by using ! . For instance:

grunt test -- type =integration --suites=\!navigation

will run all the integration tests but the navigation suite.

You can also specify which versions of jQuery you want to test jQuery Mobile by using the --jqueries option:

grunt test --jqueries=1.11.1,git

Additionally, jQuery Mobile's test suite is split between integration and unit tests. Where the unit tests are meant to focus on a single piece of the library (eg, a widget) and the integration tests require multiple pieces of the library to function. You can target either type by including the --types option when testing: