jquery.mentionsInput is a small, but awesome UI component that allows you to "@mention" someone in a text message, just like you are used to on Facebook or Twitter.

This project is written by Kenneth Auchenberg, and started as an internal project at Podio, but has then been open sourced to give it a life in the community.

Introduction

To get started -- checkout http://podio.github.com/jquery-mentions-input

Latest release

1.6.0 (2015-Jan-7) -- https://github.com/podio/jquery-mentions-input/releases/tag/1.6.0

Bugs and Enhancements (next version)

Fix #74 Mention on ordinary input field not textarea

Fix #74 Mention on ordinary input field not textarea Fix #26 Capital letter as trigger character

Fix #26 Capital letter as trigger character Fix #59 Unicode characters support

Fix #59 Unicode characters support Fix #104 When same text which is to be mentioned already in the content

Fix #104 When same text which is to be mentioned already in the content Fix #100 New option for conserve triggerChar in output

License

MIT License - http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php

Dependencies

jquery.mentionsInput is written as a jQuery extension, so it naturally requires jQuery (1.6+). In addition to jQuery, it also depends on underscore.js (1.2+), which is used to simplify stuff a bit.

The component is also using the new HTML5 "input" event. This means older browsers like IE8 need a polyfill which emulates the event (it is bundled).

The component itself is implemented as a small independent function, so it can easily be ported to frameworks other than jQuery.

Furthermore all utility functions have been centralized in the utils-object, which can be replaced with references if you already got functions like htmlEncode, etc.

To make the component grow and shrink to fit it’s content, you can include jquery.elastic.js

Browser support

jquery.mentionsInput has been tested in Firefox 6+, Chrome 15+, and Internet Explorer 8+.

Please let us know if you see anything weird. And no, we will no make it work for older browsers. Period.

Reporting issues

Please provide jsFiddle when creating issues!

It's really saves much time.

Your feedback is very appreciated!

Roadmap