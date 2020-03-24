jQuery Mask Plugin

A jQuery Plugin to make masks on form fields and HTML elements.

Documentation, Demos & Usage Examples

https://igorescobar.github.io/jQuery-Mask-Plugin/

Features

Lightweight (~2kb minified, ~1kb gziped).

Built-in support for dynamically added elements.

Masks on any HTML element (no need to server-side mask anymore!)!

HTML notation support (data-mask, data-mask-recursive, data-mask-clearifnotmatch).

String/Numeric/Alpha/Mixed masks.

Reverse mask support for masks on numeric fields.

Sanitization.

Optional digits.

Recursive Digits.

Fallback Digits.

Advanced mask initialization.

Advanced Callbacks.

On-the-fly mask change.

Mask removal.

Full customization.

Compatibility with React/UMD/Zepto.js/Angular.JS.

HTML5 placeholder support.

Clear the field if it not matches support.

Want to buy me a beer? 😍

http://paypal.me/igorcescobar

Install it via Package Managers

Bower

bower install jquery-mask-plugin

NPM

npm i jquery-mask-plugin

Meteor

meteor add igorescobar:jquery-mask-plugin

composer require igorescobar/jquery-mask-plugin

CDNs

CDNjs

https://cdnjs.com/libraries/jquery.mask

JSDelivr

http://www.jsdelivr.com/projects/jquery.mask

RubyGems

gem 'jquery_mask_rails'

Tutorials

English

Portuguese

Fun (or not) facts

Compatibility

jQuery Mask Plugin has been tested with jQuery 1.7+ on all major browsers:

Firefox 2+ (Win, Mac, Linux);

IE7+ (Win);

Chrome 6+ (Win, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone);

Safari 3.2+ (Win, Mac, iPhone);

Opera 8+ (Win, Mac, Linux, Android, iPhone).

Android Default Browser v4+

Typescript support

Definition can be found here.

To install, open terminal and navigate to your working directory.

Typescript 1.x users

Install typings by running npm install typings --global .

. Then install the definition by running typings install dt~jquery-mask-plugin --global --save .

Typescript 2.x users

Use npm npm install --save-dev @types/jquery-mask-plugin .

For configuration options and troubleshooting refer to these repositories:

Problems or Questions?

Before opening a new issue take a look on those frequently asked questions:

Did you read our docs? Yes? Cool! So now... make sure that you have a functional jsfiddle exemplifying your problem and open an issue for us. Don't know how to do it? Use this fiddle example.

Contributing

Bug Reporting : Yes! You can contribute opening issues!

: Yes! You can contribute opening issues! Documenting : Do you think that something in our docs should be better? Do you have a cool idea to increase the awesomeness? Summit your pull request with your idea!

: Do you think that something in our docs should be better? Do you have a cool idea to increase the awesomeness? Summit your pull request with your idea! Bug Fixing : No time to lose? Fix it and help others! Write some tests to make sure that everything are working propertly.

: No time to lose? Fix it and help others! Write some tests to make sure that everything are working propertly. Improving : Open an issue and lets discuss it. Just to make sure that you're on the right track.

: Open an issue and lets discuss it. Just to make sure that you're on the right track. Sharing : Yes! Have we saved some of your time? Are you enjoying our mask plugin? Sharing is caring! Tweet it! Facebook it! Linkedin It(?!) :D

: Yes! Have we saved some of your time? Are you enjoying our mask plugin? Sharing is caring! Tweet it! Facebook it! Linkedin It(?!) :D Donating: Hey, now that you don't need to worry about masks again... buy me a coffee, beer or a PlayStation 4 (Xbox One also accepted!) :o)

Unit Tests

We use QUnit and GruntJS. To run our test suit is just run: grunt test in your console or you can open those test-for*.html files inside of our test/ folder.

In case you're familiar with Docker here is how you can use it:

docker build -t jquery-mask . CONTAINER_ID=$(docker run -d -v $PWD :/app/jquery-mask-plugin jquery-mask) docker exec $CONTAINER_ID sh -c "npm install" docker exec -it $CONTAINER_ID /bin/bash grunt test

Contributors