A jQuery plugin that makes it easy to i18n your static web site.
It's the file located at
dist/jquery.localize.js
Somewhere in your html:
<h1 data-localize="greeting"> Hello! </h1>
example-fr.json:
{
"greeting": "Bonjour!"
}
<script>
// In a browser where the language is set to French
$("[data-localize]").localize("example")
// You can also override the language detection, and pass in a language code
$("[data-localize]").localize("example", { language: "fr" })
</script>
The first argument of the localize method is the name of the language pack. You might have a different language pack for different parts of your website.
Here's an example of loading several language packs:
<script>
$("[data-localize]")
.localize("header")
.localize("sidebar")
.localize("footer")
</script>
If the language of the browser were set to "fr", then the plugin would try to load:
if the language of the browser also had a country code, like "fr-FR", then the plugin would ALSO try to load:
This let's you define partial language refinements for different regions. For instance, you can have the base language translation file for a language that translates 100 different phrases, and for countries were maybe a some of those phrases would be out of place, you can just provide a country-specific file with just those special phrases defined.
This is useful if you've got a default language. For example, if all of your content is served in english, then you probably don't want the overhead of loading up unecessary (and probably non-existant) english langauge packs (foo-en.json)
You can tell the localize plugin to always skip certain languages using the skipLanguage option:
<script>
//using a string will skip ONLY if the language code matches exactly
//this would prevent loading only if the language was "en-US"
$("[data-localize]").localize("example", { skipLanguage: "en-US" })
//using a regex will skip if the regex matches
//this would prevent loading of any english language translations
$("[data-localize]").localize("example", { skipLanguage: /^en/ })
//using an array of strings will skip if any of the strings matches exactly
$("[data-localize]").localize("example", { skipLanguage: ["en", "en-US"] })
</script>
If you rely on the default callback and use the "data-localize" attribute then the changes will be applied for you.
HTML:
<p data-localize="title">Tracker Pro XT Deluxe</p>
<p data-localize="search.placeholder">Search...</p>
<p data-localize="search.button">Go!</p>
<p data-localize="footer.disclaimer">Use at your own risk.</p>
<p data-localize="menu.dashboard">Dashboard</p>
<p data-localize="menu.list">Bug List</p>
<p data-localize="menu.logout">Logout</p>
application-es.json (fake spanish)
{
"title": "Tracker Pro XT Deluxo",
"search": {
"placeholder": "Searcho...",
"button": "Vamos!"
},
"footer": {
"disclaimer": "Bewaro."
},
"menu": {
"dashboard": "Dashboardo",
"list": "Bug Listo",
"logout": "Exito"
}
}
Localize it!
<script>
$("[data-localize]").localize("application", { language: "es" });
</script>
You can provide a callback if you want to augment or replace the default callback provided by the plugin. Your callback should take at least 1 argument: the language data (contents of your json file). It can optionally accept a second argument, which is a reference to the default callback function. This is handy if you still want the default behavior, but also need to do something else with the language data.
<script>
$("[data-localize]").localize("application", {
language: "es",
callback: function(data, defaultCallback){
data.title = data.title + currentBugName();
defaultCallback(data)
}
});
</script>
See the test/samples for working examples.
To contribute to this plugin, please read the contributing guidelines.
