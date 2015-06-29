jQuery Loading Overlay Plugin
Uses Javascript to add/remove a loading overlay to a target element. It can be called on any element that should receive the loading overlay, and accepts options for class selectors and loading overlay text. The overlay itself must be styled via CSS.
Download the production version or the development version.
In your web page:
<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="dist/loading-overlay.min.js"></script>
<script>
jQuery(function($) {
// Calling the plugin
// (prepends a div.loading to the target element)
$('#target').loadingOverlay();
// Removing the loading overlay
$('#target').loadingOverlay('remove');
});
</script>
See a working example of the loading-overlay in action, both with and without CSS styling.
Available options, explictly set to their defaults:
$('#target').loadingOverlay({
loadingClass: 'loading', // Class added to target while loading
overlayClass: 'loading-overlay', // Class added to overlay (style with CSS)
spinnerClass: 'loading-spinner', // Class added to loading overlay spinner
iconClass: 'loading-icon', // Class added to loading overlay spinner
textClass: 'loading-text', // Class added to loading overlay spinner
loadingText: 'loading' // Text within loading overlay
});
NOTE: If
loadingClass or
overlayClass options are passed when
initializing the loading overlay, the same options must be passed when removing
that overlay:
$('#target').loadingOverlay('remove', {
loadingClass: 'loading',
overlayClass: 'loading-overlay'
});