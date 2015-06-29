openbase logo
jquery-loading-overlay

by Jonny Gerig Meyer
1.0.2 (see all)

jQuery Loading Overlay Plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

18

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Loading Overlay

Build Status Built with Grunt

jQuery Loading Overlay Plugin

Uses Javascript to add/remove a loading overlay to a target element. It can be called on any element that should receive the loading overlay, and accepts options for class selectors and loading overlay text. The overlay itself must be styled via CSS.

Getting Started

Download the production version or the development version.

In your web page:

<script src="jquery.js"></script>
<script src="dist/loading-overlay.min.js"></script>
<script>
jQuery(function($) {
  // Calling the plugin
  // (prepends a div.loading to the target element)
  $('#target').loadingOverlay();

  // Removing the loading overlay
  $('#target').loadingOverlay('remove');
});
</script>

Demo

See a working example of the loading-overlay in action, both with and without CSS styling.

Documentation

Available options, explictly set to their defaults:

$('#target').loadingOverlay({
  loadingClass: 'loading',          // Class added to target while loading
  overlayClass: 'loading-overlay',  // Class added to overlay (style with CSS)
  spinnerClass: 'loading-spinner',  // Class added to loading overlay spinner
  iconClass: 'loading-icon',        // Class added to loading overlay spinner
  textClass: 'loading-text',        // Class added to loading overlay spinner
  loadingText: 'loading'            // Text within loading overlay
});

NOTE: If loadingClass or overlayClass options are passed when initializing the loading overlay, the same options must be passed when removing that overlay:

$('#target').loadingOverlay('remove', {
  loadingClass: 'loading',
  overlayClass: 'loading-overlay'
});

Release History

  • 1.0.2 - (02/19/2014) Add bower.json
  • 1.0.1 - (10/13/2013) Don't allow duplicate loading-overlays
  • 1.0.0 - (10/11/2013) Initial release

