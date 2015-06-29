Loading Overlay

jQuery Loading Overlay Plugin

Uses Javascript to add/remove a loading overlay to a target element. It can be called on any element that should receive the loading overlay, and accepts options for class selectors and loading overlay text. The overlay itself must be styled via CSS.

Getting Started

Download the production version or the development version.

In your web page:

< script src = "jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/loading-overlay.min.js" > </ script > < script > jQuery( function ( $ ) { $( '#target' ).loadingOverlay(); $( '#target' ).loadingOverlay( 'remove' ); }); </ script >

Demo

See a working example of the loading-overlay in action, both with and without CSS styling.

Documentation

Available options, explictly set to their defaults:

$('#target').loadingOverlay({ loadingClass: 'loading', // Class added to target while loading overlayClass: 'loading-overlay', // Class added to overlay (style with CSS) spinnerClass: 'loading-spinner', // Class added to loading overlay spinner iconClass: 'loading-icon', // Class added to loading overlay spinner textClass: 'loading-text', // Class added to loading overlay spinner loadingText: 'loading' // Text within loading overlay });

NOTE: If loadingClass or overlayClass options are passed when initializing the loading overlay, the same options must be passed when removing that overlay:

$('#target').loadingOverlay('remove', { loadingClass: 'loading', overlayClass: 'loading-overlay' });

Release History