jQuery ListNav will add a slick "letter-based" navigation bar to all of your lists. Click a letter to quickly filter the list to show items that match that letter.
bower install jquery-listnav
<link rel="stylesheet" href="listnav.css">
<ul id="myList">...</ul>
<script src="jquery-listnav.min.js"></script>
<script>
$("#myList").listnav();
</script>
The navigation defaults to being placed directly above your list element. You can place the navigation in a place of your choice by adding to your markup.
<div id="{myList}-nav"></div>
$("myList").listnav({
allText: 'All', // set custom text in navbar to ALL button
cookieName: null, // Set this to a string to remember the last clicked navigation item requires jQuery Cookie Plugin ('myCookieName')
dontCount: '' // A comma separated list of selectors you want to exclude from the count function (numbers on top of navigation)
filterSelector: '' // Set the filter to a CSS selector rather than the first text letter for each item
flagDisabled: true, // Add a class of 'ln-disabled' to nav items with no content to show
includeAll: true, // Include the ALL button
includeNums: true, // Include a '0-9' option to filter by
includeOther: false, // Include a '...' option to filter non-english characters by
initHidden: false, // After LiatNav loads, hide all of the list items until you click a letter
initHiddenText: 'Tap a letter above to view matching items', // Message to display to users when the initial input is hidden
initLetter: '', // filter the list to a specific letter on init ('a'-'z', '-' [numbers 0-9], '_' [other])
letters: ['_', 'a', 'b', 'c'], // Add a custom set of letters for non-engligh languages. See Demo 5
noMatchText: 'No matching entries', // set custom text for nav items with no content to show
onClick: null, // Set a function that fires when you click a nav item. see Demo 5
prefixes: [], // Set an array of prefixes that should be counted for the prefix and the first word after the prefix ex: ['the', 'a', 'my']
removeDisabled: false, // Remove those 'ln-disabled' nav items (flagDisabled must be set to true for this to function)
showCounts: true, // Show the number of list items that match that letter above the mouse
});
The following websites are currently using ListNav to filter their lists: