jl

jquery-listnav

by Eric Steinborn
2.4.10 (see all)

Add a slick "letter-based" navigation bar to all of your lists. Click a letter to quickly filter the list to items that match that letter. Compatible with jQuery 3.0+ For previous versions of jQuery, use a release prior to ListNav 3.0.0

Popularity

Downloads/wk

207

GitHub Stars

179

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jQuery ListNav Travis Build Built with GruntJS

jQuery ListNav will add a slick "letter-based" navigation bar to all of your lists. Click a letter to quickly filter the list to show items that match that letter.

View the ListNav Demo

Install using Bower

bower install jquery-listnav

Manual Install

Insert into <Head>:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="listnav.css">

Code up your list:

<ul id="myList">...</ul>

Insert before </body>:

<script src="jquery-listnav.min.js"></script>
<script>
	$("#myList").listnav();
</script>

The navigation defaults to being placed directly above your list element. You can place the navigation in a place of your choice by adding to your markup.

<div id="{myList}-nav"></div>

Options

$("myList").listnav({
    allText: 'All',        // set custom text in navbar to ALL button
    cookieName: null,      // Set this to a string to remember the last clicked navigation item requires jQuery Cookie Plugin ('myCookieName')
    dontCount: ''          // A comma separated list of selectors you want to exclude from the count function (numbers on top of navigation)
    filterSelector: ''     // Set the filter to a CSS selector rather than the first text letter for each item
    flagDisabled: true,    // Add a class of 'ln-disabled' to nav items with no content to show
    includeAll: true,      // Include the ALL button
    includeNums: true,     // Include a '0-9' option to filter by
    includeOther: false,   // Include a '...' option to filter non-english characters by
    initHidden: false,     // After LiatNav loads, hide all of the list items until you click a letter
    initHiddenText: 'Tap a letter above to view matching items', // Message to display to users when the initial input is hidden
    initLetter: '',        // filter the list to a specific letter on init ('a'-'z', '-' [numbers 0-9], '_' [other])
    letters: ['_', 'a', 'b', 'c'], // Add a custom set of letters for non-engligh languages. See Demo 5
    noMatchText: 'No matching entries', // set custom text for nav items with no content to show
    onClick: null,         // Set a function that fires when you click a nav item. see Demo 5
    prefixes: [],          // Set an array of prefixes that should be counted for the prefix and the first word after the prefix ex: ['the', 'a', 'my']
    removeDisabled: false, // Remove those 'ln-disabled' nav items (flagDisabled must be set to true for this to function)
    showCounts: true,      // Show the number of list items that match that letter above the mouse
});

Showcase

The following websites are currently using ListNav to filter their lists:

Santa Fe College

