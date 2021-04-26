jQuery ListNav

jQuery ListNav will add a slick "letter-based" navigation bar to all of your lists. Click a letter to quickly filter the list to show items that match that letter.

View the ListNav Demo

Install using Bower

bower install jquery-listnav

Manual Install

Insert into <Head>:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "listnav.css" >

Code up your list:

< ul id = "myList" > ... </ ul >

Insert before </body>:

< script src = "jquery-listnav.min.js" > </ script > < script > $( "#myList" ).listnav(); </ script >

The navigation defaults to being placed directly above your list element. You can place the navigation in a place of your choice by adding to your markup.

< div id = "{myList}-nav" > </ div >

Options

$("myList").listnav({ allText: 'All' , // set custom text in navbar to ALL button cookieName: null , // Set this to a string to remember the last clicked navigation item requires jQuery Cookie Plugin ( 'myCookieName' ) dontCount: '' // A comma separated list of selectors you want to exclude from the count function (numbers on top of navigation) filterSelector: '' // Set the filter to a CSS selector rather than the first text letter for each item flagDisabled: true , // Add a class of 'ln-disabled' to nav items with no content to show includeAll: true , // Include the ALL button includeNums: true , // Include a '0-9' option to filter by includeOther: false , // Include a '...' option to filter non-english characters by initHidden: false , // After LiatNav loads, hide all of the list items until you click a letter initHiddenText: 'Tap a letter above to view matching items' , // Message to display to users when the initial input is hidden initLetter: '' , // filter the list to a specific letter on init ( 'a' - 'z' , '-' [numbers 0 -9 ], '_' [other]) letters: [ '_' , 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], // Add a custom set of letters for non-engligh languages. See Demo 5 noMatchText: 'No matching entries' , // set custom text for nav items with no content to show onClick: null , // Set a function that fires when you click a nav item. see Demo 5 prefixes: [], // Set an array of prefixes that should be counted for the prefix and the first word after the prefix ex: [ 'the' , 'a' , 'my' ] removeDisabled: false , // Remove those 'ln-disabled' nav items (flagDisabled must be set to true for this to function ) showCounts: true , // Show the number of list items that match that letter above the mouse });

Showcase

The following websites are currently using ListNav to filter their lists:

Santa Fe College