Formats & syntax highlights JSON.
Port of Ben Hollis's JSONView extension for Firefox: http://jsonview.com
var json = {"hey": "guy","anumber": 243,"anobject": {"whoa": "nuts","anarray": [1,2,"thr<h1>ee"], "more":"stuff"},"awesome": true,"bogus": false,"meaning": null, "japanese":"明日がある。", "link": "http://jsonview.com", "notLink": "http://jsonview.com is great"};
$(function() {
$("#json").JSONView(json);
// with options
$("#json-collasped").JSONView(json, { collapsed: true });
});
jQuery JSONView can be configured using the following options.
collapsed - Collapse all nodes when rendering first time, default is
false.
nl2br - Convert new line to
<br> in String, default is
false.
recursive_collapser - Collapse nodes recursively, default is
false.
escape - Escape HTML in key, default is
true.
strict - In strict mode, invalid JSON value type will throw a error, default is
false.
jQuery JSONView provide following methods to allow you control JSON nodes, all methods below accept a level argument to perform action on the specify node.
jQuery#JSONView('collapse', [level]) - Collapse nodes.
jQuery#JSONView('expand', [level]) - Expand nodes.
jQuery#JSONView('toggle', [level]) - Toggle nodes.