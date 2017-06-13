jQuery JSONView

Formats & syntax highlights JSON.

Port of Ben Hollis's JSONView extension for Firefox: http://jsonview.com

Live demo

Usage

Example

var json = { "hey" : "guy" , "anumber" : 243 , "anobject" : { "whoa" : "nuts" , "anarray" : [ 1 , 2 , "thr<h1>ee" ], "more" : "stuff" }, "awesome" : true , "bogus" : false , "meaning" : null , "japanese" : "明日がある。" , "link" : "http://jsonview.com" , "notLink" : "http://jsonview.com is great" }; $( function ( ) { $( "#json" ).JSONView(json); $( "#json-collasped" ).JSONView(json, { collapsed : true }); });

Options

jQuery JSONView can be configured using the following options.

collapsed - Collapse all nodes when rendering first time, default is false .

- Collapse all nodes when rendering first time, default is . nl2br - Convert new line to <br> in String, default is false .

- Convert new line to in String, default is . recursive_collapser - Collapse nodes recursively, default is false .

- Collapse nodes recursively, default is . escape - Escape HTML in key, default is true .

- Escape HTML in key, default is . strict - In strict mode, invalid JSON value type will throw a error, default is false .

API

jQuery JSONView provide following methods to allow you control JSON nodes, all methods below accept a level argument to perform action on the specify node.

jQuery#JSONView('collapse', [level]) - Collapse nodes.

- Collapse nodes. jQuery#JSONView('expand', [level]) - Expand nodes.

- Expand nodes. jQuery#JSONView('toggle', [level]) - Toggle nodes.

Licence

MIT