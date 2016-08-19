jQuery JSON

JSON plugin for jQuery, provides simple ways to convert to JSON and back again.

Usage

$.toJSON(myObject); $.toJSON({ foo : 'bar' });

Development

To create the minified build, run this command from the root directory of the repository:

$ npm run build

Test

Open up ./test/index.html in your browser to run the test suite, or run it from the command line with Grunt:

npm install npm test

For it to pass in modern browsers, you have to enable the disableNative option from the QUnit toolbar.

Also, before releasing. Make sure to test the minifed version as well, you can do so by enabling the distmin option in the QUnit toolbar. This will load the minified build from the ./dist/ directory instead of ./src/ .

Versioning

We use the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible.

Releases will be numbered in the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/.