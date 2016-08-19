JSON plugin for jQuery, provides simple ways to convert to JSON and back again.
$.toJSON(myObject);
$.toJSON({ foo: 'bar' });
To create the minified build, run this command from the root directory of the repository:
$ npm run build
Open up
./test/index.html in your browser to run the test suite, or run it from
the command line with Grunt:
$ npm install
$ npm test
For it to pass in modern browsers, you have to enable the
disableNative
option from the QUnit toolbar.
Also, before releasing. Make sure to test the minifed version as well, you can
do so by enabling the
distmin option in the QUnit toolbar. This will load
the minified build from the
./dist/ directory instead of
./src/.
We use the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible.
Releases will be numbered in the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/.