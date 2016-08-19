openbase logo
jquery-json

by Timo Tijhof
2.6.0

[Discontinued] Use native JSON.stringify and JSON.parse instead, or json2.js from https://github.com/douglascrockford/JSON-js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

357

GitHub Stars

243

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Use native JSON.stringify and JSON.parse instead, or <https://github.com/douglascrockford/JSON-js>.

Readme

Build Status npm

jQuery JSON

JSON plugin for jQuery, provides simple ways to convert to JSON and back again.

Usage

$.toJSON(myObject);
$.toJSON({ foo: 'bar' });

Development

To create the minified build, run this command from the root directory of the repository:

$ npm run build

Test

Open up ./test/index.html in your browser to run the test suite, or run it from the command line with Grunt:

$ npm install
$ npm test

For it to pass in modern browsers, you have to enable the disableNative option from the QUnit toolbar.

Also, before releasing. Make sure to test the minifed version as well, you can do so by enabling the distmin option in the QUnit toolbar. This will load the minified build from the ./dist/ directory instead of ./src/.

Versioning

We use the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible.

Releases will be numbered in the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/.

