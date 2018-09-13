openbase logo
by Kelly Hallman
Jcrop - The Javascript Image Cropping Engine

No further updates will be released for this pacakge after v0.9.15. Original creator has not released any new versions in 2+ years, as of Aug 1, 2020 (See https://github.com/tapmodo/Jcrop). Updating this package is not easy due to original creator's package structure. If futher assistnace is needed, reach out to original creator or https://www.npmjs.com/~jengland

Jcrop Image Cropping Plugin

Jcrop is the quick and easy way to add image cropping functionality to your web application. It combines the ease-of-use of a typical jQuery plugin with a powerful cross-platform DHTML cropping engine that is faithful to familiar desktop graphics applications.

Cross-platform Compatibility

  • Firefox 2+
  • Safari 3+
  • Opera 9.5+
  • Google Chrome 0.2+
  • Internet Explorer 6+

Feature Overview

  • Attaches unobtrusively to any image
  • Supports aspect ratio locking
  • Supports minSize/maxSize setting
  • Callbacks for selection done, or while moving
  • Keyboard support for nudging selection
  • API features to create interactivity, including animation
  • Support for CSS styling
  • Experimental touch-screen support (iOS, Android, etc)

Special thanks to the following contributors:

  • Bruno Agutoli
  • dhorrigan
  • Phil-B
  • jaymecd
  • all others who have committed their time and effort to help improve Jcrop

MIT License

Jcrop is free software under MIT License.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Mihail OLARU
Web developer (Javascript, React, Node.js, Express.js, Java, JavaFX, MySQL, MongoDB)
3 months ago

