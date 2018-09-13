Jcrop Image Cropping Plugin

Jcrop is the quick and easy way to add image cropping functionality to your web application. It combines the ease-of-use of a typical jQuery plugin with a powerful cross-platform DHTML cropping engine that is faithful to familiar desktop graphics applications.

Cross-platform Compatibility

Firefox 2+

Safari 3+

Opera 9.5+

Google Chrome 0.2+

Internet Explorer 6+

Feature Overview

Attaches unobtrusively to any image

Supports aspect ratio locking

Supports minSize/maxSize setting

Callbacks for selection done, or while moving

Keyboard support for nudging selection

API features to create interactivity, including animation

Support for CSS styling

Experimental touch-screen support (iOS, Android, etc)

Contributors

Special thanks to the following contributors:

Bruno Agutoli

dhorrigan

Phil-B

jaymecd

all others who have committed their time and effort to help improve Jcrop

MIT License

Jcrop is free software under MIT License.

Copyright (c) 2008-2018 Tapmodo Interactive LLC,

http://github.com/tapmodo/Jcrop

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.