A jQuery Plugin to make masks on input field to US phone format.

Quick start

1. Add latest jQuery and jquery-input-mask -phone-number files

< script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "/path/to/jquery-input-mask-phone-number.min.js" > </ script >

2. Usage

The jquery-input-mask -phone-number syntax is pretty simple. First,you input your selector, followed by the .usPhoneFormat and then as a parameters you have to put the mask that you want the plugin to apply on the form field.

< input type = 'text' id = 'yourphone' /> //(xxx) xxx-xxxx format code $(document).ready(function () { $('#yourphone').usPhoneFormat({ format: '(xxx) xxx-xxxx', }); }); OR //xxx-xxx-xxxx format code $(document).ready(function () { $('#yourphone').usPhoneFormat({ format: 'xxx-xxx-xxxx', }); }); //Default xxx-xxx-xxxx $(document).ready(function () { $('#yourphone').usPhoneFormat(); });

3. CDN

https://unpkg.com/jquery-input-mask-phone-number@1.0.14/dist/jquery-input-mask-phone-number.js

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/jquery-input-mask-phone-number@1.0.14/dist/jquery-input-mask-phone-number.js" > </ script >

Demo Example

Working JSFiddle Link http://jsfiddle.net/rajaramtt/7s3eLokc/25/

Create issue : https://github.com/rajaramtt/jquery-input-mask-phone-number/issues

