A jQuery Plugin to make masks on input field to US phone format.
1. Add latest jQuery and jquery-input-mask -phone-number files
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.3.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script src="/path/to/jquery-input-mask-phone-number.min.js"></script>
2. Usage
The jquery-input-mask -phone-number syntax is pretty simple. First,you input your selector, followed by the .usPhoneFormat and then as a parameters you have to put the mask that you want the plugin to apply on the form field.
<input type='text' id='yourphone' />
//(xxx) xxx-xxxx format code
$(document).ready(function () {
$('#yourphone').usPhoneFormat({
format: '(xxx) xxx-xxxx',
});
});
OR
//xxx-xxx-xxxx format code
$(document).ready(function () {
$('#yourphone').usPhoneFormat({
format: 'xxx-xxx-xxxx',
});
});
//Default xxx-xxx-xxxx
$(document).ready(function () {
$('#yourphone').usPhoneFormat();
});
3. CDN
https://unpkg.com/jquery-input-mask-phone-number@1.0.14/dist/jquery-input-mask-phone-number.js
<script src="https://unpkg.com/jquery-input-mask-phone-number@1.0.14/dist/jquery-input-mask-phone-number.js"></script>
Working JSFiddle Link http://jsfiddle.net/rajaramtt/7s3eLokc/25/
Create issue : https://github.com/rajaramtt/jquery-input-mask-phone-number/issues
Pick one of the issues from the issue list to get started.
Developer: Raja Rama Mohan Thavalam https://about.me/rajaramtt
|Raja Rama Mohan Thavalam
