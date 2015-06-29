jQuery iframe auto height plugin

You may want to consider one of these alternative solutions for your iframe resizing needs?

Iframe-resizer http://davidjbradshaw.github.io/iframe-resizer/ jQuery pluggin for cross domain sizing iframes to content with support for window resizing

easyXDM http://easyxdm.net/wp/2010/03/17/resize-iframe-based-on-content/ Resize iframe based on content

jQuery resize plugin http://benalman.com/projects/jquery-resize-plugin/



ATTENTION

This plugin will NOT work if the iframe contains a page from another domain, use one of the alternate libraries above if you need cross domain resize.

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev jquery- iframe - auto - height

There is no longer a NuGet package, please use bower for all javascript packaging needs.

You will find versions before 2.0.0 in the release directory, all newer versions are handled using bower and the packaged file is in the dist directory.

Notes

jQuery 1.9.0 and up: you must add the $.browser plugin feature https://raw.github.com/house9/jquery-iframe-auto-height/master/vendor/jquery.browser.js download and include after the jquery plugin and before the iframe plugin this file is also included in the bower main section



Usage

include jquery in your page

include the latest version using bower or the grab the current file from the dist directory

use the variable jQuery or its alias $ and pass a selector that matches one or more iframes

jQuery('iframe').iframeAutoHeight(); will resize all iframes on the page

$('iframe.photo').iframeAutoHeight(); will resize only iframes with the css class photo

code can be called from within $(document).ready or after iframes are declared in markup

< script > $( document ).ready( function ( ) { $( 'iframe' ).iframeAutoHeight({ debug : true }); }); </ script > < iframe src = "my_iframe.html" class = "auto-height" scrolling = "no" frameborder = "0" > </ iframe > < script > $( 'iframe.auto-height' ).iframeAutoHeight({ minHeight : 240 }); </ script >

Documentation

Options

callback: function Default empty function Optionally define a callback function (in this case inline) that will do something with the callbackObject.newFrameHeight value. This can for instance be used with easyXDM to alert another domain that the frame has changed height. Example: $('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({callback: function(callbackObject) { alert(callbackObject.newFrameHeight);} }); you can also access the current iframe jquery wrapper object use the this keyword for example: callback: function(callbackObject) { alert(callbackObject.newFrameHeight + " and the iframe href is:" + $(this).attr('src')); }

debug: boolean Default is false Will log some internal information to the console, if available Example: $('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({debug: true})

heightOffset: integer Default is 0 Unit is pixels Optionally add some buffer to the bottom Example: $('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({heightOffset: 20});

minHeight: integer Default is 0 Unit is pixels Sets the iframe height to this value if the calculated value is less Example: $('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({minHeight: 200});

animate: boolean Default is false Uses jquery animate with duration of 500 when resizing the iframe Example: $('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({animate: true});

resetToMinHeight: boolean Default is false hard set the iframe height to the minHeight before re-sizing

triggerFunctions: Array of functions Default is an empty array Optionally define 1 or more functions that will have access to the resize method can be used to resize the iframe from external events such as click or window resize - see examples below

heightCalculationOverrides: Array of 2 element arrays Default is an empty array Optionally re-define the height calculation method(s) override the default implementation or just override specific browsers Example: $('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({strategyOverrides: [{ browser: 'mozilla', calculation: function () { return 2000; }}]); The browser key should be one of 'webkit', 'mozilla', 'msie', 'opera' or 'default', see http://api.jquery.com/jQuery.browser/ The calculation key should be a function, usually with the signature (iframe, $iframeBody, options, browser) see more examples below



triggerFunctions

var windowResizeFunction = function ( resizeFunction, iframe ) { $( window ).resize( function ( ) { console .debug( "window resized - firing resizeHeight on iframe" ); resizeFunction(iframe); }); }; var clickFunction = function ( resizeFunction, iframe ) { $( 'a' ).click( function ( ) { $(iframe).contents().find( 'body' ).html( '' ); console .debug( "link clicked - firing resizeHeight on iframe" ); resizeFunction(iframe); }); }; $( 'iframe' ).iframeAutoHeight({ debug : true , triggerFunctions : [ windowResizeFunction, clickFunction ] });

heightCalculationOverrides

$( 'iframe' ).iframeAutoHeight({ debug : true , heightCalculationOverrides : [{ browser : 'default' , calculation : function ( iframe, $iframeBody, options, browser ) { return 1000 ; } }] }); $( 'iframe' ).iframeAutoHeight({ debug : true , heightCalculationOverrides : [{ browser : 'mozilla' , calculation : function ( iframe, $iframeBody, options, browser ) { return iframe.contentDocument.documentElement.scrollHeight + options.heightOffset; } }] });

Plugin development

fork the repo

create a new branch

run grunt watch

modify the file src/jquery-iframe-auto-height.js as needed grunt will auto compile it to the dist directory

as needed view your changes in the browser run python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000 or another web server open in a browser - http://localhost:8000/demo/

verify all pages still function properly in as many browers as possible

Add your name to the CONTRIBUTORS.md file alphabetical order

submit a Pull Request (PR) include a list of OS / browser / version that the changes were tested in as part of the PR



License

The Unlicense (aka: public domain)

2.0.0 / 2015-06-28

Changes entire repo directory structure Use grunt for building and packaging code Remove rails demo, use static html instead Include jquery.browser.js in bower main

Add chrome to strategyKeys array

use window.parent instead of window.top.document

1.9.5 / 2014-05-17

Update the way that the initial resize happens

load event may never trigger if content is already loaded

1.9.4 / 2014-05-14

maxHeight option

1.9.3 / 2013-06-01

the url was bad - doh!

1.9.2 / 2013-06-01

update url for jquery browser plugin, original repo was removed from github

jslint fixes

1.9.1 / 2013-02-02

Add js alert warning if using jquery 1.9 and up, $.browser is needed

1.9.0 / 2012-11-11

use the $.browser.webkit in-place of $.browser.safari , requires jquery 1.4 and up

1.8.0 / 2012-09-22

new option - resetToMinHeight

new option - triggerFunctions

new option - heightCalculationOverrides

1.7.1 / 2012-06-02

webkit browsers, don't set iframe.style.height to 0px on initial page load

1.7.0 / 2012-06-02

adds the animate option

1.6.0 / 2012-01-07

callback function invoking now allows access to the iframe in the callback

1.5.0 / 2011-08-18

add minHeight option, refactoring height calculation

1.4.0 / 2011-07-25

add debug option, small refactoring and minified version

1.3.0 / 2011-07-17

fix issue on Webkit (Google Chrome & Safari) when tall iframe links to short iframe

1.2.0 / 2011-07-08

If the iframe document is read in quirks mode, fixed a problem with IE not applying the correct height.

1.1.0 / 2011-05-29

added the ability to pass in a callback function

1.0.0 / 2010-10-22 / Initial release

converted code to plugin

match on specified selector instead of all iframes on page

TODO List

Manual testing and documention of supported browser versions

Add specs to take screenshots Sauce Labs?

Add instructions for defect reporting code samples, screenshots, etc...



Props

Original code by NATHAN SMITH; see http://sonspring.com/journal/jquery-iframe-sizing