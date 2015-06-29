You may want to consider one of these alternative solutions for your iframe resizing needs?
This plugin will NOT work if the iframe contains a page from another domain, use one of the alternate libraries above if you need cross domain resize.
$ npm install --save-dev jquery-iframe-auto-height
You will find versions before 2.0.0 in the release directory, all newer versions are handled using bower and the packaged file is in the dist directory.
include jquery in your page
include the latest version using bower or the grab the current file from the
dist directory
use the variable jQuery or its alias $ and pass a selector that matches one or more iframes
jQuery('iframe').iframeAutoHeight();
$('iframe.photo').iframeAutoHeight();
code can be called from within
$(document).ready or after iframes are declared in markup
<!-- with document ready, most likely in the html head -->
<script>
$(document).ready(function () {
$('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({debug: true});
});
</script>
<!-- inline, after the iframe -->
<iframe src="my_iframe.html" class="auto-height" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"></iframe>
<script>
$('iframe.auto-height').iframeAutoHeight({minHeight: 240});
</script>
$('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({callback: function(callbackObject) { alert(callbackObject.newFrameHeight);} });
this keyword
callback: function(callbackObject) { alert(callbackObject.newFrameHeight + " and the iframe href is:" + $(this).attr('src')); }
$('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({debug: true})
$('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({heightOffset: 20});
$('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({minHeight: 200});
$('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({animate: true});
$('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({strategyOverrides: [{ browser: 'mozilla', calculation: function () { return 2000; }}]);
browser key should be one of 'webkit', 'mozilla', 'msie', 'opera' or 'default', see http://api.jquery.com/jQuery.browser/
calculation key should be a function, usually with the signature
(iframe, $iframeBody, options, browser)
// fire iframe resize when window is resized
var windowResizeFunction = function (resizeFunction, iframe) {
$(window).resize(function () {
console.debug("window resized - firing resizeHeight on iframe");
resizeFunction(iframe);
});
};
// fire iframe resize when a link is clicked
var clickFunction = function (resizeFunction, iframe) {
$('a').click(function () {
$(iframe).contents().find('body').html(''); // clear content of iframe
console.debug("link clicked - firing resizeHeight on iframe");
resizeFunction(iframe);
});
};
$('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({
debug: true,
triggerFunctions: [
windowResizeFunction,
clickFunction
]
});
// override all browser calculations using default
$('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({
debug: true,
heightCalculationOverrides: [{
browser: 'default',
calculation: function (iframe, $iframeBody, options, browser) {
return 1000;
}
}]
});
// mozilla seems to be problematic for some
// this is the usual work around, but it breaks demo pages so not used in plugin
$('iframe').iframeAutoHeight({
debug: true,
heightCalculationOverrides: [{
browser: 'mozilla',
calculation: function (iframe, $iframeBody, options, browser) {
// since the jquery browser is passed in you can also check specific versions if desired
return iframe.contentDocument.documentElement.scrollHeight + options.heightOffset;
}
}]
});
grunt watch
src/jquery-iframe-auto-height.js as needed
python -m SimpleHTTPServer 8000 or another web server
http://localhost:8000/demo/
2.0.0 / 2015-06-28
window.parent instead of
window.top.document
1.9.5 / 2014-05-17
1.9.4 / 2014-05-14
1.9.3 / 2013-06-01
1.9.2 / 2013-06-01
1.9.1 / 2013-02-02
$.browser is needed
Original code by NATHAN SMITH; see http://sonspring.com/journal/jquery-iframe-sizing