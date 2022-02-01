openbase logo
jquery-ias

by webcreate
2.3.1 (see all)

Turn your existing pagination into infinite scrolling pages with ease

Popularity

Downloads/wk

102

GitHub Stars

843

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Infinite Ajax Scroll

Infinite Ajax Scroll

Turn your existing pagination into infinite scrolling pages with ease.

  • SEO friendly 🥇
  • Doesn't break browsers back button 💯
  • Highly customizable ✨

More features, documentation and examples available at: https://docs.infiniteajaxscroll.com/

npm

Installation

Use Infinite Ajax Scroll via CDN

Get up and running in no time by linking directly to Infinite Ajax Scroll on unpkg.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@webcreate/infinite-ajax-scroll@^3.0.0-beta.6/dist/infinite-ajax-scroll.min.js"></script>

Place this code right before the </body> tag on each template or page that you want to use infinite scroll on.

Manage as a package

Are you using NPM in your projects? You can install and update our package easily.

$ npm install --save @webcreate/infinite-ajax-scroll

Usage

Infinite Ajax Scroll works on a container with item elements which get appended. A next link is used to determine the next url.

<div class="container">
    <div class="item">...</div>
    <div class="item">...</div>
    <div class="item">...</div>
    ...
</div>

<div class="pagination">
    <a href="page2.html" class="next">Next</a>
</div>

Now you can configure Infinite Ajax Scroll:

// import if you use the NPM package
import InfiniteAjaxScroll from '@webcreate/infinite-ajax-scroll';

let ias = new InfiniteAjaxScroll('.container', {
  item: '.item',
  next: '.next',
  pagination: '.pagination'
});

Full documentation can be found at https://docs.infiniteajaxscroll.com

Licensing

Infinite Ajax Scroll is dual licensed:

  1. Under the Free Software Foundation’s GNU AGPL v.3.0; or
  2. Under an Infinite Ajax Scroll Commercial License

Buying a commercial license is mandatory as soon as you develop commercial activities distributing the Infinite Ajax Scroll software inside your product or deploying it on a network without disclosing the source code of your own applications under the AGPL license.

See https://infiniteajaxscroll.com/licenses/ for more details.

