Introduction

Source can be loaded via npm, bower or downloaded from this repo or from a CDN like CDNJS.

If you don't use a module loader it will be added to window.jqueryI18next

npm package npm install jquery-i18next bower bower install jquery-i18next

Simplifies i18next usage in projects built based on jquery, like:

page source:

< ul class = "nav" > < li > < a href = "#" data-i18n = "nav.home" > </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" data-i18n = "nav.page1" > </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" data-i18n = "nav.page2" > </ a > </ li > </ ul >

loaded resource file (locales/en/translation.json):

{ "nav" : { "home" : "Home" , "page1" : "Page One" , "page2" : "Page Two" } }

javascript code:

$( ".nav" ).localize();

Initialize the plugin

jqueryI18next.init(i18nextInstance, $, { tName : 't' , i18nName : 'i18n' , handleName : 'localize' , selectorAttr : 'data-i18n' , targetAttr : 'i18n-target' , optionsAttr : 'i18n-options' , useOptionsAttr : false , parseDefaultValueFromContent : true });

using options in translation function

<a id= "btn1" href= "#" data-i18n= "myKey" > </ a > $( "#btn1" ).localize(options);

or

<a id= "btn1" href= "#" data-i18n= "myKey" data-i18n-options= '{ "a": "b" }' > </ a > $( "#btn1" ).localize();

data-i18n-options attribute must be a valid JSON object.

usage of selector function

translate an element

<a id= "btn1" href= "#" data-i18n= "myKey" > </ a > $( "#btn1" ).localize(options);

myKey: same key as used in i18next (optionally with namespaces) options: same options as supported in i18next.t

translate children of an element

<ul class = "nav" > < li > < a href = "#" data-i18n = "nav.home" > </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" data-i18n = "nav.page1" > </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#" data-i18n = "nav.page2" > </ a > </ li > </ ul > $( ".nav" ).localize();

translate some inner element

<div class = "outer" data-i18n= "ns:key" data-i18n-target= ".inner" > < input class = "inner" type = "text" > </ input > </ div > $( ".outer" ).localize();

set different attribute

<a id= "btn1" href= "#" data-i18n= "[title]key.for.title" > </ a > $( "#btn1" ).localize();

set multiple attributes

<a id= "btn1" href= "#" data-i18n= "[title]key.for.title;myNamespace:key.for.text" > </ a > $( "#btn1" ).localize();

set innerHtml attributes

<a id= "btn1" href= "#" data-i18n= "[html]key.for.title" > </ a > $( "#btn1" ).localize();

prepend content

<a id= "btn1" href= "#" data-i18n= "[prepend]key.for.title" >insert before me, please! </ a > $( "#btn1" ).localize();

append content

<a id= "btn1" href= "#" data-i18n= "[append]key.for.title" >append after me, please! </ a > $( "#btn1" ).localize();

set data