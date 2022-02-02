Source can be loaded via npm, bower or downloaded from this repo or from a CDN like CDNJS.
NEWS: localization as a service - locize.com
Needing a translation management? Want to edit your translations with an InContext Editor? Use the orginal provided to you by the maintainers of i18next!
With using locize you directly support the future of i18next and react-i18next.
To see jquery-i18next in a working app example, check out this blog post and this example.
If you don't use a module loader it will be added to window.jqueryI18next
# npm package
$ npm install jquery-i18next
# bower
$ bower install jquery-i18next
Simplifies i18next usage in projects built based on jquery, like:
page source:
<ul class="nav">
<li><a href="#" data-i18n="nav.home"></a></li>
<li><a href="#" data-i18n="nav.page1"></a></li>
<li><a href="#" data-i18n="nav.page2"></a></li>
</ul>
loaded resource file (locales/en/translation.json):
{
"nav": {
"home": "Home",
"page1": "Page One",
"page2": "Page Two"
}
}
javascript code:
$(".nav").localize();
// results in
// <ul class="nav">
// <li><a href="#" data-i18n="nav.home">Home</a></li>
// <li><a href="#" data-i18n="nav.page1">Page One</a></li>
// <li><a href="#" data-i18n="nav.page2">Page Two</a></li>
// </ul>
jqueryI18next.init(i18nextInstance, $, {
tName: 't', // --> appends $.t = i18next.t
i18nName: 'i18n', // --> appends $.i18n = i18next
handleName: 'localize', // --> appends $(selector).localize(opts);
selectorAttr: 'data-i18n', // selector for translating elements
targetAttr: 'i18n-target', // data-() attribute to grab target element to translate (if different than itself)
optionsAttr: 'i18n-options', // data-() attribute that contains options, will load/set if useOptionsAttr = true
useOptionsAttr: false, // see optionsAttr
parseDefaultValueFromContent: true // parses default values from content ele.val or ele.text
});
<a id="btn1" href="#" data-i18n="myKey"></a>
$("#btn1").localize(options);
or
<a id="btn1" href="#" data-i18n="myKey" data-i18n-options='{ "a": "b" }'></a>
$("#btn1").localize();
data-i18n-options attribute must be a valid JSON object.
<a id="btn1" href="#" data-i18n="myKey"></a>
$("#btn1").localize(options);
myKey: same key as used in i18next (optionally with namespaces) options: same options as supported in i18next.t
<ul class="nav">
<li><a href="#" data-i18n="nav.home"></a></li>
<li><a href="#" data-i18n="nav.page1"></a></li>
<li><a href="#" data-i18n="nav.page2"></a></li>
</ul>
$(".nav").localize();
<div class="outer" data-i18n="ns:key" data-i18n-target=".inner">
<input class="inner" type="text"></input>
</div>
$(".outer").localize();
<a id="btn1" href="#" data-i18n="[title]key.for.title"></a>
$("#btn1").localize();
<a id="btn1" href="#" data-i18n="[title]key.for.title;myNamespace:key.for.text"></a>
$("#btn1").localize();
<a id="btn1" href="#" data-i18n="[html]key.for.title"></a>
$("#btn1").localize();
<a id="btn1" href="#" data-i18n="[prepend]key.for.title">insert before me, please!</a>
$("#btn1").localize();
<a id="btn1" href="#" data-i18n="[append]key.for.title">append after me, please!</a>
$("#btn1").localize();
<a id="btn1" href="#" data-i18n="[data-someDataAttribute]key.for.content"></a>
$("#btn1").localize();