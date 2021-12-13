openbase logo
Readme

hoverIntent jQuery Plug-in

hoverIntent is a plug-in that attempts to determine the user's intent... like a crystal ball, only with mouse movement! It is similar to jQuery's hover method. However, instead of calling the handlerIn function immediately, hoverIntent waits until the user's mouse slows down enough before making the call.

Why? To delay or prevent the accidental firing of animations or ajax calls. Simple timeouts work for small areas, but if your target area is large it may execute regardless of intent. That's where hoverIntent comes in...

For more information, visit briancherne.github.io/jquery-hoverIntent.

