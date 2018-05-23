openbase logo
jquery-highlighttextarea

by Gary Sieling
3.2.1 (see all)

Allows highlighting words and sentences in textareas

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32

GitHub Stars

149

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jQuery highlightTextarea

Bower version

Overview

highlightTextarea is a jQuery plugin which allows you to highlight words and sentences inside of <textarea> and <input> elements. Words are defined in a jQuery array and you can customize highlight color and case sensitivity. The highlighting updates itself when typing in the <textarea> and follows scroll and resizing (with jQuery-UI).

Development status

3.1.3: Support text ranges with HTML entities

3.1.2: Added tests for jQuery versions & verify on jQuery 1.5+

