Text highlighting plugin for jQuery.

Original code and documentation.

Install

How to use this plugin.

Note: This plugin requires jQuery to be included, which is left up to you.

First you need to install the module, which can be installed in one of the following ways:

npm install jquery-highlight bower install jquery-highlight component install knownasilya/jquery-highlight

API

Function signature: highlight(word, options, callback)

The parameters are:

word string|array (required)

string such as "lorem" or "lorem ipsum" or an array of string such as ["lorem", "ipsum"]

options object (optional)

object with the following available options

className -- The CSS class of a highlighted element, defaults to 'highlight'.

-- The CSS class of a highlighted element, defaults to 'highlight'. element -- The element that wraps the highlighted word, defaults to 'span'.

-- The element that wraps the highlighted word, defaults to 'span'. caseSensitive -- If the search should be case sensitive, defaults to false .

-- If the search should be case sensitive, defaults to . wordsOnly -- If we want to highlight partial sections of a word, e.g. 'ca' from 'cat', defaults to false .

-- If we want to highlight partial sections of a word, e.g. 'ca' from 'cat', defaults to . wordsBoundary -- If wordsOnly is set to true , this is used to determine these boundaries, defaults to \\b (word boundary).

-- If is set to , this is used to determine these boundaries, defaults to (word boundary). wordsBoundaryStart -- If wordsOnly is set to true , this is used to determine prefix word boundaries, defaults to the value of wordsBoundary .

-- If is set to , this is used to determine prefix word boundaries, defaults to the value of . wordsBoundaryEnd -- If wordsOnly is set to true , this is used to determine suffix word boundaries, defaults to the value of wordsBoundary .

callback function (optional)

function that will be called for each DOM node/element highlighted

Function signature: unhighlight(options) :

The parameters are:

options object (optional)

object with the following available options

className -- The highlights to remove based on CSS class, defaults to 'highlight'.

-- The highlights to remove based on CSS class, defaults to 'highlight'. element -- The highlights to remove based on HTML element, defaults to 'span'.

Examples

Below are several ways that you can utilize this plugin.

$( '#content' ).highlight( 'lorem' ); $( '#content' ).highlight([ 'lorem' , 'ipsum' ]); $( '#content' ).highlight( 'lorem ipsum' ); $( '#content' ).highlight( 'lorem' , {}, function ( el ) { console .log( 'highligting DOM element' , el) }); $( '#content' ).highlight( 'lorem' , { wordsOnly : true }); $( '#content' ).highlight( 'C#' , { wordsOnly : true , wordsBoundary : '[\\b\\W]' }); $( '#content' ).highlight( 'C++' , { wordsOnly : true , wordsBoundaryEnd : '\\W*\\b' }); $( '#content' ).highlight( 'lorem' , { caseSensitive : true }); $( '#content' ).highlight( 'ipsum' , { element : 'em' , className : 'important' }); $( '#content' ).unhighlight(); $( '#content' ).unhighlight({ element : 'em' , className : 'important' });

Attribution

Plugin was originally created by Bartek Szopka (@bartaz).

License

MIT