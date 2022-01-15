Text highlighting plugin for jQuery.
Original code and documentation.
How to use this plugin.
Note: This plugin requires jQuery to be included, which is left up to you.
First you need to install the module, which can be installed in one of the following ways:
npm install jquery-highlight
bower install jquery-highlight
component install knownasilya/jquery-highlight
# or just download it from Github
$.highlight
Function signature:
highlight(word, options, callback)
The parameters are:
word
string|array (required)
string such as
"lorem" or
"lorem ipsum" or an array of string such as
["lorem", "ipsum"]
options
object (optional)
object with the following available options
className -- The CSS class of a highlighted element, defaults to 'highlight'.
element -- The element that wraps the highlighted word, defaults to 'span'.
caseSensitive -- If the search should be case sensitive, defaults to
false.
wordsOnly -- If we want to highlight partial sections of a word, e.g. 'ca' from 'cat', defaults to
false.
wordsBoundary -- If
wordsOnly is set to
true, this is used to determine these boundaries, defaults to
\\b (word boundary).
wordsBoundaryStart -- If
wordsOnly is set to
true, this is used to determine prefix word boundaries, defaults to the value of
wordsBoundary.
wordsBoundaryEnd -- If
wordsOnly is set to
true, this is used to determine suffix word boundaries, defaults to the value of
wordsBoundary.
callback
function (optional)
function that will be called for each DOM node/element highlighted
$.unhighlight
Function signature:
unhighlight(options):
The parameters are:
options
object (optional)
object with the following available options
className -- The highlights to remove based on CSS class, defaults to 'highlight'.
element -- The highlights to remove based on HTML element, defaults to 'span'.
Below are several ways that you can utilize this plugin.
// wrap every occurrence of text 'lorem' in content
// with <span class='highlight'> (default options)
$('#content').highlight('lorem');
// search for and highlight more terms at once
// so you can save some time on traversing DOM
$('#content').highlight(['lorem', 'ipsum']);
$('#content').highlight('lorem ipsum');
// wrap every occurrence of text 'lorem' in content
// with <span class='highlight'> (default options)
// log every word highlighted to the console using the invoked callback
$('#content').highlight('lorem', {}, function(el) {
console.log('highligting DOM element', el)
});
// search only for entire word 'lorem'
$('#content').highlight('lorem', {
wordsOnly: true
});
// search only for the entire word 'C#'
// and make sure that the word boundary can also
// be a 'non-word' character, as well as a regex latin1 only boundary:
$('#content').highlight('C#', {
wordsOnly: true,
wordsBoundary: '[\\b\\W]'
});
// search only for the entire word 'C++'
// and make sure that the word boundary can also
// be a 'non-word' character, as well as a regex latin1 only boundary:
$('#content').highlight('C++', {
wordsOnly: true,
wordsBoundaryEnd: '\\W*\\b'
});
// don't ignore case during search of term 'lorem'
$('#content').highlight('lorem', {
caseSensitive: true
});
// wrap every occurrance of term 'ipsum' in content
// with <em class='important'>
$('#content').highlight('ipsum', {
element: 'em',
className: 'important'
});
// remove default highlight
$('#content').unhighlight();
// remove custom highlight
$('#content').unhighlight({
element: 'em',
className: 'important'
});
Plugin was originally created by Bartek Szopka (@bartaz).
MIT