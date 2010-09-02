http://benalman.com/projects/jquery-hashchange-plugin/
Version: 1.4, Last updated: 4/18/2020
This jQuery plugin enables very basic bookmarkable #hash history via a cross-browser window.onhashchange event.
These working examples, complete with fully commented code, illustrate a few ways in which this plugin can be used.
Information about what version or versions of jQuery this plugin has been tested with, what browsers it has been tested in, and where the unit tests reside (so you can test it yourself).
1.2.6, 1.3.2, 1.4.1, 1.4.2
Internet Explorer 6-8, Firefox 2-4, Chrome 5-6, Safari 3.2-5, Opera 9.6-10.60, iPhone 3.1, Android 1.6-2.2, BlackBerry 4.6-5.
This plugin is, by design, very basic. If you want to add lot of extra utility around getting and setting the hash as a state, and parsing and merging fragment params, check out the jQuery BBQ plugin. It includes this plugin at its core, plus a whole lot more, and has thorough documentation and examples as well. You can't have too much of a good thing!
While this jQuery hashchange event implementation is quite stable and robust, there are a few unfortunate browser bugs surrounding expected hashchange event-based behaviors, independent of any JavaScript window.onhashchange abstraction. See the following examples for more information:
Chrome: Back Button
Firefox: Remote XMLHttpRequest
WebKit: Back Button in an Iframe
Safari: Back Button from a different domain
Also note that should a browser natively support the window.onhashchange event, but not report that it does, the fallback polling loop will be used.
Copyright (c) 2010 "Cowboy" Ben Alman
Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses.
