CSS Styles and jQuery plugin to display images in grayscale.
Support:
You can install with npm:
npm install --save jquery-gray
Or Bower:
bower install --save gray
Or use the CDN links:
https://npmcdn.com/jquery-gray@1.7.0/css/gray.min.css
https://npmcdn.com/jquery-gray@1.7.0/js/jquery.gray.min.js
Or you can just download it.
Add the CSS from gray.css.
If you want to use your own CSS selector instead of
.grayscale, edit or copy the CSS.
Add the plugin after jQuery at the bottom of the body.
<script src="/js/jquery.gray.min.js"></script>
The plugin automatically initializes for all elements with a class of
grayscale.
The plugin can also be called manually with:
$('.my-grayscale-class').gray();
The effect can be toggled with the
grayscale-off class:
$('.grayscale').toggleClass('grayscale-off');
Add your image with a class of
grayscale.
<img src="/img/color.jpg" class="grayscale" />
Images with CSS background-image, background-size and (numeric) background-position are also supported:
<div
style="
background-image : url(/img/color-sprite-lg.jpg);
background-size : auto 72px;
background-position: -180px 0;
display : inline-block;
width : 180px;
height : 72px;
"
class="grayscale"
></div>
Non-numeric background-size (cover, contain, ...) and background-position (center, ...) are not currently supported (pull requests welcome!).
(Optional) Add class of
grayscale-fade if you want transitioning from grayscale back to color on hover
<img src="/img/color.jpg" class="grayscale grayscale-fade" />
If you are using Modernizr already, make sure that the required feature detects are included in your build.
Revel in your absolute and utter awesomeness.
Non-numeric background-size (
cover,
contain, ...) and background-position (
center, ...) are not currently supported.
Percentage-based background-position (ex.
50% 50%, ...) is not currently supported.
Calling the plugin on hidden images (or other images that cannot have their size calculated) will fail in polyfill browsers. Workarounds can be found in the discussions at #57 and #40.
Target elements with child elements will have those child elements removed in browsers without support for CSS filters. #61
Target elements with event listeners removed in browsers without support for CSS filters. #65
Colored borders will be also converted to grayscale in non-polyfill browsers. To also convert to grayscale in polyfill browsers, the class
grayscale-replaced can be used:
.grayscale-replaced {
border-color: #494949 !important;
}
In browsers that support css filters, the styles in
gray.css will use CSS filters to turn the image gray.
The
jquery.gray plugin uses the
Modernizr._prefixes,
css-filters,
Inline SVG and
svg-filters feature detects from Modernizr to determine browser support. If a browser supports inline SVG and SVG filters but not CSS filters, the plugin replaces the elements with SVG elements with filters.
display: none on parents
