If you want to use your own CSS selector instead of .grayscale , edit or copy the CSS.

Add the CSS from gray.css .

Add the plugin after jQuery at the bottom of the body.

< script src = "/js/jquery.gray.min.js" > </ script >

The plugin automatically initializes for all elements with a class of grayscale .

The plugin can also be called manually with:

$( '.my-grayscale-class' ).gray();

The effect can be toggled with the grayscale-off class: