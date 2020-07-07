openbase logo
jft

jquery-freeze-table

by Nick Tsai
1.3.0 (see all)

RWD Table with freezing head and columns for jQuery

Readme

RWD Freeze Table


npm version License

RWD Table with freezing head and columns for jQuery

FEATURES

  • Freeze the head rows and columns for large table with RWD

  • *Optional features such as Freeze Scroll Bar*

  • *Namespace support for multiple tables*

OUTLINE

DEMONSTRATION

https://yidas.github.io/jquery-freeze-table/

REQUIREMENTS

This library requires the following:

  • jQuery 1.11.0+ | 2.0+ | 3.0+

INSTALLATION

Bower Installation

bower install jquery-freeze-table

You could also download by NPM or directly copy dist assets.

Assets include

Add JavaScript file either to the <head>, or to the bottom of <body>

<script type="text/javascript" src="dist/js/freeze-table.js"></script>

Markup

Add the classes .table to the tables as usual when using Bootstrap, then wrap them with a identity such as .freeze-table

<div class="freeze-table">
  <table class="table">
    <thead>
      <th>...</th>
    </thead>
    <tbody>
      <td>...</td>
    <tbody>
  </table>
</div>

Initialize via JavaScript

You can initialize Freeze Table by jQuery extension call:

<script>
   $(function() {
      $('.freeze-table').freezeTable({});
   });
</script>

Or initialize an element by newing object from Freeze Table class:

<script>
   $(function() {
      new FreezeTable('.freeze-table', {});
   });
</script>

The parameter {} is options configuration

Options

Options could be passed via JavaScript with object.

NameTypeDefaultDescription
freezeHeadbooleantrueEnable to freeze <thead>
freezeColumnbooleantrueEnable to freeze column(s)
freezeColumnHeadbooleantrueEnable to freeze column(s) head (Entire column)
scrollBarbooleanfalseEnable fixed scrollBar for X axis
fixedNavbarstring|jQuery|Element'.navbar-fixed-top'Fixed navbar deviation consideration. Example: '#navbar'
scrollablebooleanfalseEnable Scrollable mode for inner scroll Y axis
fastModebooleanfalseEnable Fast mode for better performance but less accuracy
namespacestring'freeze-table'Table namespace for unbind
containerstring|jQuery|ElementfalseSpecify a document role element that contains the table. Default container is window. This option is particularly useful in that it allows you to position the table in the flow of the document near the triggering element - which will make the freeze table support in containers such as Bootstrap Modal. Example: '#myModal'
columnNuminteger1The number of column(s) for freeze
columnKeepbooleanfalseFreeze column(s) will always be displayed to support interactive table
columnBorderWidthinterger1The addon border width for freeze column(s)
columnWrapStylesobjectnullCustomized CSS styles for freeze column(s) wrap. {'style': 'value'}
headWrapStylesobjectnullCustomized CSS styles for freeze head(s) wrap. {'style': 'value'}
columnHeadWrapStylesobjectnullCustomized CSS styles for freeze column-head wrap. {'style': 'value'}
callbackfunctionnullPlugin after initialization callback function
shadowbooleanfalseEnable default box-shadow UI
backgroundColorstring|boolean'white'Default table background color for Boostrap transparent UI. white, #FFFFFF, rgb(255,255,255,1), or false to skip.

IMPLEMENTATION

Resize

There is an resize method which you can call when the page container has changed but not triggering window resize. The method will resize Freeze Table to ensure the size fits.

$('.freeze-table').freezeTable('resize');

Or using API usage to update:

var freezeTable = new FreezeTable('.freeze-table', {'namespace': 'first-table'});
// Resize Freeze Table while the page container is distorted
$('.sider-bar-switch').click(function () {
   freezeTable.resize();
});

Trigger $(window).resize() will also work for every Freeze Table.

Update for Dynamic Content

There is an update method which you can call when the table or it's contents has changed. The method will reinitialze Freeze Table to ensure that everything is alright with the same options.

$('.freeze-table').freezeTable('update');

Or using API usage to update:

var freezeTable = new FreezeTable('.freeze-table', {'namespace': 'first-table'});
// Update Freeze Table while the original table is distorted
$('.freeze-table > table .btn-expand').click(function () {
   freezeTable.update();
});

Namespace

To destroy or update Freeze Tables, it's recommended to define namespaces to each Freeze Table so that they could able to destroy itself.

Namespace has default value which Freeze Tables with same namespace would affect each other.

$("#table-first").freezeTable({
  'namespace': 'table-first',
});

Table Opacity

Bootstrap sets table's background-color as transparent by default, so that you may need to define backgroundColor option for your own page:

$(".table-black").freezeTable({
  'backgroundColor': 'rgb(0,0,0,1)',
});

API USAGE

resize()

Resize trigger for current same namespace

See Resize

update()

Update for Dynamic Content

See Update for Dynamic Content

destroy()

Destroy Freeze Table by same namespace

unbind()

Unbind all events by same namespace

Finally, I hope that you guys will like this library and enjoy it, and I want to thanks for all your RECOMMENDATIONS.

Other kit reference:

