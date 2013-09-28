openbase logo
jf

jquery-format

by Rostislav Hristov
1.3.1 (see all)

jQuery Format - Simplified dates and numbers

Downloads/wk

135

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

jQuery Format

The jQuery Format plugin enables the formatting and parsing of dates and numbers. It's a client-side alternative of the popular SimpleDateFormat and NumberFormat APIs.

Usage

Formatting dates and numbers is as easy as the following:

$.format.date(new Date(), 'MMMM dd, yyyy KK:mm:ss:SSS a');
$.format.number(7456.2, '#,##0.00#');

Parsing is very similar to the formatting but works with strings as a first parameter:

$.format.date('1.5.2009', 'dd.MM.yyyy');
$.format.number('1.231.231.212,3241');

The second format parameter is always optional and by default the plugin uses the formats of the en_US locale. The locale can be globally configured using the following:

$.format.locale({
    date: {
        format: 'dddd, MMMM dd, yyyy h:mm:ss tt',
        monthsFull: ['January','February','March','April','May','June','July','August','September','October','November','December'],
        monthsShort: ['Jan','Feb','Mar','Apr','May','Jun','Jul','Aug','Sep','Oct','Nov','Dec'],
        daysFull: ['Sunday','Monday','Tuesday','Wednesday','Thursday','Friday','Saturday'],
        daysShort: ['Sun','Mon','Tue','Wed','Thu','Fri','Sat'],
        timeFormat: 'h:mm tt',
        shortDateFormat: 'M/d/yyyy',
        longDateFormat: 'dddd, MMMM dd, yyyy'
    },
    number: {
        format: '#,##0.0#',
        groupingSeparator: ',',
        decimalSeparator: '.'
    }    
});

Changes

09/28/2013 - jQuery Format 1.3

  • Issue 14: Incorrectly rounding up at 3 decimals
  • Issue 9: Function 'date' should not use current time
  • Various minor fixes

11/24/2011 - jQuery Format 1.2

  • Issue 8: Parsing string
  • Issue 5: Decimal rounding
  • Fixed issue with fraction formatting

09/26/2010 - jQuery Format 1.1

  • Issue 3: Issue on rounding
  • Issue 2: A semicolon is missing line 275
  • Issue 1: Issue with number format #.## (or more)

12/23/2009 - jQuery Format 1.0

Initial release

