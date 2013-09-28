jQuery Format

The jQuery Format plugin enables the formatting and parsing of dates and numbers. It's a client-side alternative of the popular SimpleDateFormat and NumberFormat APIs.

Usage

Formatting dates and numbers is as easy as the following:

$. format .date( new Date (), 'MMMM dd, yyyy KK:mm:ss:SSS a' ); $. format .number( 7456.2 , '#,##0.00#' );

Parsing is very similar to the formatting but works with strings as a first parameter:

$. format .date( '1.5.2009' , 'dd.MM.yyyy' ); $. format .number( '1.231.231.212,3241' );

The second format parameter is always optional and by default the plugin uses the formats of the en_US locale. The locale can be globally configured using the following:

$. format .locale({ date : { format : 'dddd, MMMM dd, yyyy h:mm:ss tt' , monthsFull: [ 'January' , 'February' , 'March' , 'April' , 'May' , 'June' , 'July' , 'August' , 'September' , 'October' , 'November' , 'December' ], monthsShort: [ 'Jan' , 'Feb' , 'Mar' , 'Apr' , 'May' , 'Jun' , 'Jul' , 'Aug' , 'Sep' , 'Oct' , 'Nov' , 'Dec' ], daysFull: [ 'Sunday' , 'Monday' , 'Tuesday' , 'Wednesday' , 'Thursday' , 'Friday' , 'Saturday' ], daysShort: [ 'Sun' , 'Mon' , 'Tue' , 'Wed' , 'Thu' , 'Fri' , 'Sat' ], timeFormat: 'h:mm tt' , shortDateFormat: 'M/d/yyyy' , longDateFormat: 'dddd, MMMM dd, yyyy' }, number: { format : '#,##0.0#' , groupingSeparator: ',' , decimalSeparator: '.' } });

Changes

09/28/2013 - jQuery Format 1.3

Issue 14: Incorrectly rounding up at 3 decimals

Issue 9: Function 'date' should not use current time

Various minor fixes

11/24/2011 - jQuery Format 1.2

Issue 8: Parsing string

Issue 5: Decimal rounding

Fixed issue with fraction formatting

09/26/2010 - jQuery Format 1.1

Issue 3: Issue on rounding

Issue 2: A semicolon is missing line 275

Issue 1: Issue with number format #.## (or more)

12/23/2009 - jQuery Format 1.0

Initial release