The jQuery Format plugin enables the formatting and parsing of dates and numbers. It's a client-side alternative of the popular SimpleDateFormat and NumberFormat APIs.
Formatting dates and numbers is as easy as the following:
$.format.date(new Date(), 'MMMM dd, yyyy KK:mm:ss:SSS a');
$.format.number(7456.2, '#,##0.00#');
Parsing is very similar to the formatting but works with strings as a first parameter:
$.format.date('1.5.2009', 'dd.MM.yyyy');
$.format.number('1.231.231.212,3241');
The second format parameter is always optional and by default the plugin uses the formats of the en_US locale. The locale can be globally configured using the following:
$.format.locale({
date: {
format: 'dddd, MMMM dd, yyyy h:mm:ss tt',
monthsFull: ['January','February','March','April','May','June','July','August','September','October','November','December'],
monthsShort: ['Jan','Feb','Mar','Apr','May','Jun','Jul','Aug','Sep','Oct','Nov','Dec'],
daysFull: ['Sunday','Monday','Tuesday','Wednesday','Thursday','Friday','Saturday'],
daysShort: ['Sun','Mon','Tue','Wed','Thu','Fri','Sat'],
timeFormat: 'h:mm tt',
shortDateFormat: 'M/d/yyyy',
longDateFormat: 'dddd, MMMM dd, yyyy'
},
number: {
format: '#,##0.0#',
groupingSeparator: ',',
decimalSeparator: '.'
}
});
