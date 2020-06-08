The jQuery Form Plugin allows you to easily and unobtrusively upgrade HTML forms to use AJAX. The main methods, ajaxForm and ajaxSubmit, gather information from the form element to determine how to manage the submit process. Both of these methods support numerous options which allow you to have full control over how the data is submitted.
No special markup is needed, just a normal form. Submitting a form with AJAX doesn't get any easier than this!
Want to contribute to jQuery Form? Awesome! See CONTRIBUTING for more information.
jQuery 3 is removing a lot of features that have been deprecated for a long time. Some of these are still in use by jQuery Form.
Pull requests and assistance in updating jQuery Form to be compatible with jQuery 3 are greatly appreciated.
See issue #544 for more information.
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery.form/4.3.0/jquery.form.min.js" integrity="sha384-qlmct0AOBiA2VPZkMY3+2WqkHtIQ9lSdAsAn5RUJD/3vA5MKDgSGcdmIv4ycVxyn" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
or
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/gh/jquery-form/form@4.3.0/dist/jquery.form.min.js" integrity="sha384-qlmct0AOBiA2VPZkMY3+2WqkHtIQ9lSdAsAn5RUJD/3vA5MKDgSGcdmIv4ycVxyn" crossorigin="anonymous"></script>
The jqXHR object is stored in element data-cache with the
jqxhr key after each
ajaxSubmit
call. It can be accessed like this:
var form = $('#myForm').ajaxSubmit({ /* options */ });
var xhr = form.data('jqxhr');
xhr.done(function() {
...
});
Prepares a form to be submitted via AJAX by adding all of the necessary event listeners. It does not submit the form. Use
ajaxForm in your document's
ready function to prepare existing forms for AJAX submission, or with the
delegation option to handle forms not yet added to the DOM.
Use ajaxForm when you want the plugin to manage all the event binding for you.
// prepare all forms for ajax submission
$('form').ajaxForm({
target: '#myResultsDiv'
});
Immediately submits the form via AJAX. In the most common use case this is invoked in response to the user clicking a submit button on the form. Use ajaxSubmit if you want to bind your own submit handler to the form.
// bind submit handler to form
$('form').on('submit', function(e) {
e.preventDefault(); // prevent native submit
$(this).ajaxSubmit({
target: '#myResultsDiv'
})
});
Note: All standard $.ajax options can be used.
Callback function invoked before form serialization. Provides an opportunity to manipulate the form before its values are retrieved. Returning
false from the callback will prevent the form from being submitted. The callback is invoked with two arguments: the jQuery wrapped form object and the options object.
beforeSerialize: function($form, options) {
// return false to cancel submit
}
Callback function invoked before form submission. Returning
false from the callback will prevent the form from being submitted. The callback is invoked with three arguments: the form data in array format, the jQuery wrapped form object, and the options object.
beforeSubmit: function(arr, $form, options) {
// form data array is an array of objects with name and value properties
// [ { name: 'username', value: 'jresig' }, { name: 'password', value: 'secret' } ]
// return false to cancel submit
}
Callback function invoked before form events unbind and bind again. Provides an opportunity to manipulate the form before events will be remounted. The callback is invoked with two arguments: the jQuery wrapped form object and the options object.
beforeFormUnbind: function($form, options) {
// your callback code
}
Callback function invoked before processing fields. This provides a way to filter elements.
filtering: function(el, index) {
if ( !$(el).hasClass('ignore') ) {
return el;
}
}
Boolean flag indicating whether the form should be cleared if the submit is successful
An object containing extra data that should be submitted along with the form.
data: { key1: 'value1', key2: 'value2' }
Expected data type of the response. One of: null, 'xml', 'script', or 'json'. The dataType option provides a means for specifying how the server response should be handled. This maps directly to jQuery's dataType method. The following values are supported:
true to enable support for event delegation requires jQuery v1.7+
// prepare all existing and future forms for ajax submission
$('form').ajaxForm({
delegation: true
});
Deprecated
Callback function to be invoked upon error.
Only applicable when explicity using the iframe option or when uploading files on browsers that don't support XHR2.
Set to
true to remove the short delay before posting form when uploading files. The delay is used to allow the browser to render DOM updates before performing a native form submit. This improves usability when displaying notifications to the user, such as "Please Wait..."
Boolean flag indicating whether the form should always target the server response to an iframe instead of leveraging XHR when possible.
String value that should be used for the iframe's src attribute when an iframe is used.
Identifies the iframe element to be used as the response target for file uploads. By default, the plugin will create a temporary iframe element to capture the response when uploading files. This option allows you to use an existing iframe if you wish. When using this option the plugin will not attempt handling the response from the server.
The HTTP method to use for the request (e.g. 'POST', 'GET', 'PUT').
Optionally used along with the target option. Set to true if the target should be replaced or false if only the target contents should be replaced.
Boolean flag indicating whether the form should be reset if the submit is successful
Boolean flag indicating whether data must be submitted in strict semantic order (slower). Note that the normal form serialization is done in semantic order except for input elements of
type="image". You should only set the semantic option to true if your server has strict semantic requirements and your form contains an input element of
type="image".
Deprecated
Callback function to be invoked after the form has been submitted. If a 'success' callback function is provided it is invoked after the response has been returned from the server. It is passed the following standard jQuery arguments:
data, formatted according to the dataType parameter or the dataFilter callback function, if specified
textStatus, string
jqXHR, object
$form jQuery object containing form element
Identifies the element(s) in the page to be updated with the server response. This value may be specified as a jQuery selection string, a jQuery object, or a DOM element.
The HTTP method to use for the request (e.g. 'POST', 'GET', 'PUT').
An alias for
method option. Overridden by the
method value if both are present.
Callback function to be invoked with upload progress information (if supported by the browser). The callback is passed the following arguments:
URL to which the form data will be submitted.
Serializes the form into a query string. This method will return a string in the format:
name1=value1&name2=value2
var queryString = $('#myFormId').formSerialize();
Serializes field elements into a query string. This is handy when you need to serialize only part of a form. This method will return a string in the format:
name1=value1&name2=value2
var queryString = $('#myFormId .specialFields').fieldSerialize();
Returns the value(s) of the element(s) in the matched set in an array. This method always returns an array. If no valid value can be determined the array will be empty, otherwise it will contain one or more values.
Resets the form to its original state by invoking the form element's native DOM method.
Clears the form elements. This method empties all of the text inputs, password inputs and textarea elements, clears the selection in any select elements, and unchecks all radio and checkbox inputs. It does not clear hidden field values.
Clears selected field elements. This is handy when you need to clear only a part of the form.
The Form Plugin supports the use of XMLHttpRequest Level 2 and FormData objects on browsers that support these features. As of today (March 2012) that includes Chrome, Safari, and Firefox. On these browsers (and future Opera and IE10) files uploads will occur seamlessly through the XHR object and progress updates are available as the upload proceeds. For older browsers, a fallback technology is used which involves iframes. More Info
This project has transferred from github.com/malsup/form, courtesy of Mike Alsup.
See CONTRIBUTORS for details.
This project is dual-licensed under the LGPLv2.1 (or later) or MIT licenses:
Additional documentation and examples for version 3.51- at: http://malsup.com/jquery/form/