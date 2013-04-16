A lightweight (~800 bytes) jQuery version of the A List Apart - Expanding textarea concept for auto-height textareas, extended for additional browser compatibility, addressing a few browser bugs/issues. Tested and working fine in Safari Mac/iOS 5, Chrome, Firefox 3.6+, Opera, IE8+. (In IE7 the functionality is fine, but the textarea may not be pixel-perfect due to box-sizing browser limitations).

Demo

See the project page.

Usage

Add the base CSS rules from style.css to your stylesheet (and add visual styling for your purposes). Include the JS files: jQuery (v1.7+)

flexText plugin (jquery.flexText.min.js). Inside a document ready function, call the flexText() method on textarea elements:

$( function ( ) { $( 'textarea' ).flexText(); });

Requires

jQuery v1.7+

References

Based on/extended from the concept by Neil Jenkins described in the A List Apart article, Expanding Text Areas Made Elegant