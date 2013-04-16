openbase logo
jf

jquery-flextext

by Alex Dunphy
1.0.2 (see all)

A lightweight jQuery plugin for auto-height textareas. It's everything you're afraid to let yourself want.

Documentation
0

GitHub Stars

189

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

jQuery flexText: auto-height textareas

A lightweight (~800 bytes) jQuery version of the A List Apart - Expanding textarea concept for auto-height textareas, extended for additional browser compatibility, addressing a few browser bugs/issues. Tested and working fine in Safari Mac/iOS 5, Chrome, Firefox 3.6+, Opera, IE8+. (In IE7 the functionality is fine, but the textarea may not be pixel-perfect due to box-sizing browser limitations).

Demo

See the project page.

Usage

  1. Add the base CSS rules from style.css to your stylesheet (and add visual styling for your purposes).
  2. Include the JS files:
    • jQuery (v1.7+)
    • flexText plugin (jquery.flexText.min.js).
  3. Inside a document ready function, call the flexText() method on textarea elements:
$(function () {
    $('textarea').flexText();
});

Requires

jQuery v1.7+

References

Based on/extended from the concept by Neil Jenkins described in the A List Apart article, Expanding Text Areas Made Elegant

