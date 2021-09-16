jQuery.extend with configurable behaviour for arrays.
Well, it's actually pretty good, and is generally sufficient, but it merges arrays in a strange way depending of what you want. Example:
var DEFAULTS = {
operators: ['AND', 'OR', 'XOR']
};
var config = {
operators: ['OR', 'XOR']
};
config = $.extend(true, {}, DEFAULTS, config);
When executing this code, one will expects to get
config.operators = ['OR', 'XOR'], but instead you get
['OR', 'XOR', 'XOR], because
$.extend merges arrays like objects as per spec.
Other deep merging utilities I found either have the same behaviour or perform both merge and append on array values (nrf110/deepmerge for example).
jQuery.extendext.js contains a new
$.extendext function with the exact same behaviour as
$.extend if not additional config is provided.
The difference is that it accepts a optional second string argument to specify how arrays should be merged.
jQuery.extendext([deep ,][arrayMode ,] target, object1 [, objectN ] )
replace,
concat,
extend or
default
In this mode, every Array values in
target is replaced by a copy of the same value found in
objectN. The copy is recursive if
deep is true.
var DEFAULTS = {
operators: ['AND', 'OR', 'XOR']
};
var config = {
operators: ['OR', 'XOR']
};
config = $.extendext(true, 'replace', {}, DEFAULTS, config);
assert.deepEqual(config, {
operators: ['OR', 'XOR']
}) // true;
In this mode, Arrays found in both
target and
objectN are always concatenated. If
deep is true, a recursive copy of each value if concatenated instead of the value itself.
var DEFAULTS = {
operators: ['AND', 'OR', 'XOR']
};
var config = {
operators: ['OR', 'XOR']
};
config = $.extendext(true, 'concat', {}, DEFAULTS, config);
assert.deepEqual(config, {
operators: ['AND', 'OR', 'XOR', 'OR', 'XOR']
}) // true;
This is how nrf110/deepmerge works. In this mode, Arrays values are treated a bit differently:
target and
objectN they are merged recursively or not (depending on
deep option).
objectN is not found in
target, it is pushed at the end of the array.
var DEFAULTS = {
operators: ['AND', 'OR', 'XOR']
};
var config = {
operators: ['XOR', 'NAND']
};
config = $.extendext(true, 'extend', {}, DEFAULTS, config);
assert.deepEqual(config, {
operators: ['AND', 'OR', 'XOR', 'NAND']
}) // true;
Same as
$.extend.
var DEFAULTS = {
operators: ['AND', 'OR', 'XOR']
};
var config = {
operators: ['OR', 'XOR']
};
config = $.extendext(true, 'default', {}, DEFAULTS, config);
assert.deepEqual(config, {
operators: ['OR', 'XOR', 'XOR']
}) // true;
A jest test suite is provided in
tests directory.
$.extendext is tested against core jQuery tests for
$.extend and
nrf110/deepmerge tests (with the difference that extendext, like extend, modifies the first argument where deepmerge does not touch it).